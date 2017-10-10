Ambarella: Computer Vision Hype

Ambarella (AMBA) has rebounded some 25% off the lows following disappointing guidance after the FQ2 report at the end of August. The image processing chip company has a shot at capturing the computer vision hype, but my investment thesis remains doubtful.

The stock now trades back above $50. The Morgan Stanley bull case highlighted the momentum potential in computer vision, but should investors rush into Ambarella now?

Stocks surrounding buzzwords like artificial intelligence, computer vision, and machine learning are all rallying to lofty valuations. Nvidia (NVDA) is worth over $100 billion on the backs of AI and machine learning chips in self-driving technologies and other computer processing functions. Mobileye was bought out for over $15 billion based on CV chips for autonomous vehicles while recent IPO, Veritone (VERI), has surged on the promise of an AI technology.

Morgan Stanley made the $115 bull case for Ambarella based on CV technology. The analysts think the chip company can move from a socket-driven niche market to a leader in a strategic priority for all companies going forward.

My investment thesis has constantly complained about how Ambarella can't maintain momentum in these niche markets of action cameras and now drones. As the markets develop, OEMs quickly shift to lower-end products that utilize cheaper chip solutions. The company maintains a leadership in the premium market, but loses all of the market growth to the mid-tier products.

Computer vision offers a more expansive market potential including the addition of ADAS. The ability of Ambarella to develop the image processing technologies in past expansive markets provides encouragement of success in CV. Not to mention, the company is extremely focused on R&D. Over 80% of the chip company employees are dedicated to engineering with a large portion of the talent based in China where costs are lower.

For FQ2, R&D expenses were $27.5 million, a sizable 38.5% of revenues. While the number doesn't seem that large, one needs to consider that my work on Mobileye, bought by Intel (INTC), questioned the substantial value in a company that only spent $14.6 million on R&D during Q2 last year.

With Ambarella discussing the CV1 chip only sampling around the start of 2018 and appearing at CES in January, the revenue story is far into the future. The stock though will rally as Tier one deals develop during 2018. The likes of Nvidia, Mobileye, and Veritone, all surged to forward P/S multiples that topped 10x.

The below chart only includes Nvidia in comparison to Ambarella. The chart highlights how the stock already trades at a rich multiple in comparison to where Nvidia started the recent multiple expansion. Some CV deals could see the stock rally towards the Morgan Stanley target.

AMBA PS Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that Ambarella faces tough competition in CV chips that aren't even on the market yet. The potential for hype exists, but the story is too early to buy the stock based on this technology with some weak quarterly results ahead. My recommendation remains to stay on the sidelines until Ambarella hits further weakness and wait until CV deals start becoming a reality.

