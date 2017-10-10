Synchronoss Technologies: Back To The Roots!

Deal announcement might drive the share price between $18.73 to $22.34. This represents short-term upside of 37%-63% from the last share price of $13.71 on October 9, 2017.

Investment Thesis

There was much of hope for growth and further upside potential when Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) announced to acquire Intralinks Holdings and at the same time to divest a portion of its the mobile-phone activation unit to Sequential Technology International in December 6, 2016. The aim of this deal was to expand the scale and scope of the company's enterprise initiatives and strong carrier relationships in attacking this multi-billion-dollar market opportunity based on SNCR's management.

Unfortunately, things did not really work out well in the aftermath of the strategic, or we should better say "radical" business transformation: Intralinks integration issues, accounting errors, missing earnings reports, delisting issues, management changes, high debts, employee frustration and the filing of a class action lawsuit sent the stock almost in a free fall towards the middle of 2017.

Because of the low share price, SNCR became itself an attractive takeover candidate and consequently received an all-cash buyout offer for $18 per share from Siris Capital Group, a New York based private equity firm specialized on tech businesses, which later was withdrawn in September 19, 2017. After some follow-up updates on the strategic alternatives process however, the company and Siris determined to restart discussions regarding a potential transaction. On October 5, 2017, Siris Capital Group and the SNCR entered into an exclusivity agreement, providing for an exclusivity period that expires at 11:59 p.m. on October 11, 2017.

I expect SNCR to announce the deal with Siris by the end of Friday, September 13, 2017 as they are running out time to end the chaos caused by the unsuccessful Intralinks acquisition in December 2016.

Why SNCR Underperformed from Dec 2016 to Sep 2017

Company performance before the Intralinks deal

Synchronoss Technologies, a mobile innovation company, which provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices globally, has gone through a turbulent period full of hope and failure. During the first three quarters of 2016, the company regularly announced strong earnings results and provided positive guidance for the Fiscal Year 2016 to its shareholders. Because of this outstanding performance, company's share price reached an all-time high of $49.53 in November 28, 2016.

There was however a significant flaw in the company's business model; because SNCR operates in the communications sector with significant revenue contribution toward its overall results, it obviously faced difficulties with some of its customers in terms of cash collection due to general strong headwinds in the telecommunication sector.

Source: SEC Filings, Morningstar, Own calculations

Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) almost doubled from 64 days in 2007 to 108 days in 2016. This means that the company required more than 3 months to collect a typical invoice in 2016 in comparison to only 2 months in 2007. Due to the very high number it appears that the company is selling its product to customers on credit and taking longer to collect money, or, has issues to collect the money from its customers. Based on the 10-K's for 2015 and 2016, we must assume that the management was fully aware of the sector's rising uncertainties which negatively affects its customers and put the company's operating performance at risk.

Despite the increasing DSO number and the moderate to declining revenue trend however, the company was somehow able to improve its operating cash flow and free cash flow over the last few years as you can see from the chart below. How did this happen?

Source: SEC Filings, Morningstar, Own calculations

When we look on the components influencing the result of the operating cash flow, we understand that the improvement was mainly driven by the increase in depreciation and amortization and stock based compensation but not from changes in operating assets and liabilities such as accounts receivable, accounts payable, prepaid expenses and other working capital.

Source: SEC Filings, Morningstar, Own calculations

Based on the 10-K's for 2015 and 2016, depreciation and amortization expense increase for example, was primarily related to the increase in depreciable assets necessary for the continued expansion of the company's platforms and amortization of its newly acquired intangible assets related to its acquisitions and ventures.

Important note: Please keep in mind that the numbers pulled from the SEC filings and Morningstar might be inaccurate due to accounting issues and upcoming restatements of the financial statements for FY15, FY16 and maybe even more.

Being aware of the uncertainties in the communication sector with a declining revenue trend and rising cash collection issues, management was exploring alternative ways to diversify its business model in the next few years. I believe that this was management's major motivation to conduct a radical business transformation which they called the "Synchronoss 3.0" strategy.

Company performance after the Intralinks deal ("Synchronoss 3.0" strategy)

On December 6, 2016, the company announced the Intralinks Holdings acquisition and at the same time the divesture, a 70% portion, of its the mobile-phone activation unit to Sequential Technology International. Based on the deal details, SNCR paid $821 million to the Intralinks shareholders and received $146 million from Sequential Technology International. Due to the Intralinks deal, SNCR took $900 million of new debt.

SNCR's CEO Stephen Waldis stated at that time:

Intralinks has established itself as a household name in the financial services world over the past 20 years, with a keen focus on growing its presence into the next generation secure content collaboration market over the coming years. This acquisition marks another major step in the transformation of Synchronoss to significantly expand the scale and scope of the company's enterprise initiatives and strong carrier relationships in attacking this multi-billion-dollar market opportunity.

The CEO Stephen Waldis further states in terms of SNCR's new CEO, Ron Hovsepian:

Ron brings significant leadership experience and a history of successfully integrating companies into a single portfolio. I intend to stay active in the company, driving growth opportunities and continued developments on new product innovation. I am excited to be working closely with Ron to bring Synchronoss into its next chapter of growth.

Despite the "big news" however, the stock performance spoke another language in the aftermath of the transaction. SNCR's stock plummeted by 82% from an all-time high share price of $49.53 in November 28, 2016 to a record-low share price of $8.97 in September 26, 2017.

Source: TradingView, Own calculations

On September 20, 2017, Johnson Fistel, a shareholder rights law firm, announced to investigate potential claims on behalf of investors of SNCR. The points mentioned in the letter are self-explaining for the almost free fall of SNCR's share price:

SNCR faces a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased stock between, December 6, 2016 and April 26, 2017 (the "Class Period"). The class action complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Particularly, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: that the newly-acquired Intralinks was underperforming as such, the company's guidance was overstated; and as a result of the preceding, SNCR's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On April 27, 2017, SNCR announced that its CEO and its CFO were resigning their positions with the company. Simultaneously, SNCR lowered its 2017 guidance. Following the news, the company's stock price fell 46%, to close at $13.29 per share on April 27, 2017. Then, on September 19, 2017, SNCR stock plunged over 41% in the wake of a would-be buyer's decision to break off discussions of an all-cash acquisition. SNCR had been exploring a range of potential strategic options, including a sale of the company, but major shareholder Siris Capital Group said that it's no longer considering an all-cash buyout of SNCR. Following this news, SNCR stock plummeted 41% to close at $9.82 on September 19, 2017. SNCR hasn't filed quarterly reports since early this year following the discovery of accounting issues.

Based on this letter, we can see that the "SNCR 3.0" strategy has actually turned into a complete disaster. This can be confirmed by Glassdoor review notes from existing and former employees which are on average negative. Here are two examples from two former employees dated from August 20, 2017 and from July 12, 2017:

Company going through some very turbulent times. Laid off a lot of employees. Would advise against joining the company unless there is more clarity on the future of the company. The company is having to restate earnings for the past few years because of revenue recognition. Advice to Management: You have lost touch with rank and file. Come clean on what happened with the Intralinks purchase. How is it that within 3 months on the purchase the company was in doldrums. Did you not know that taking on a 900 million debt would weigh the company down ? Did the Board do its fiduciary duty ? You should be lucky if some of you are not punished by the SEC. Seems obvious that HR are posting positive reviews - be aware when reviewing. Layoffs based on acquisition. Not stable. company is undergoing a takeover - likely for more layoffs. Steer clear is my advice.

After all, it can be also assumed that the acquisition of Intralinks was doomed from the very beginning. Due to the different business models, management was not capable to effectively and efficiently integrate Intralinks into Synchronoss and vice versa. Based on the 10-K for 2016, management already indicated the high integration risks as follows:

Many of Intralinks' contracts with its customers are entered into in connection with discrete one-time financial and strategic business transactions and projects, such as M&A transactions. These transactional agreements typically have initial terms of six to twelve months depending on the type of transaction and related purpose of the Intralinks exchange. On the other hand, the relationships with SNCR's customers are generally longer term, usually ranging from twelve to sixty months. This difference in SNCR's business models may create issues with its integration of the Intralinks business.

Most Recent Developments

On October 4, 2017, the company and Siris Capital Group determined to restart discussions with respect to a Potential Transaction. On October 5, 2017, Siris Capital Group and the company entered into an exclusivity agreement, providing for an exclusivity period that expires at 11:59 p.m. on October 11, 2017, subject to 48-hour extensions if the parties are cooperating in good faith and neither party has elected not to extend. During the Exclusivity Period, the company has agreed to negotiate exclusively with Siris Capital Group relating to a Potential Transaction, including the sale of Intralinks Holdings, Inc.

During the Exclusivity Period, the Reporting Persons plan to negotiate with the company definitive agreements with respect to

the acquisition of Intralinks for a purchase price consisting of ((NYSE:I)) up to $915 million in cash, and (ii) the return to the company of the Reporting Persons' 5,994,667 Shares, and an investment in convertible preferred equity of the company in an amount of $185 million, which would initially be convertible into approximately 20% of the company's Common Stock.

Ownership Structure and Deal Scenarios

SNCR currently has 188 institutional investors and shareholders. These institutions hold a total of 41,310,291 shares, or rather, 89.1% of SNCR's shares are owned by institutional investors. Five largest shareholders are holding 41% shares alone of SNCR which include Siris Capital Group, LLC, BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group Inc, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, and Elk Creek Partners, LLC. The Top-10 institutional shareholders are even owing over 50% of total company shares. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is normally poised for long-term growth.

Source: company Website, Fintel, Own calculation

As you can also see from the schedule above, the imputed average price for the Top-10 institutional investors is $33.9 per share. Based on the closing price from Monday, October 9, 2017, Blackrock would therefore have the highest loss with $90.1 million, followed by Vanguard Group with 74.8 million, Dimensional Fund Advisors with 54.6 million and Elk Creek Partners with 54.2 million. Although Siris Capital Group is the largest shareholder, it only has a current loss of 4.7 million. This is mainly due to the fact that they bought the 5,994,667 shares for an average of $14.5 per share.

I am absolutely convinced that SNCR's management is aware that most of its large shareholders invested into the company when it was above $30 price level per share. They will keep this in mind during the discussions with Siris Capital Group as they want to find an appropriate solution that reflects the best interests of all shareholders.

Siris Capital Group gets the deal

Based on the terms of the exclusivity discussion between SNCR and Siris Capital Group and assuming that the deal goes through by October 13, 2017, we would have the following situation:

Source: Sec Filing, Own calculations and assumptions

If the deal goes through, SNCR will divest its Intralinks entity to Siris Capital Group for $915 million, gets all of Siris shares with a total value of $87 million and will receive extra cash for Siris investment in convertible preferred shares of $185 million. As a result, SNCR would then have $287 million extra cash available and no debts.

Assuming the conversion price for the convertible preferred shares will be at $14.50 and 20% will be initially converted into common stock, the new outstanding share amount would increase to 49 million. Because SNCR's management many times reiterated to make a decision that reflects the best interests of all shareholders, I would further expect a share repurchase program of at least $100 million, up to $200 million. Totally depending on the price for preferred share conversion and the share repurchase speculation, I calculated an estimated new share price after deal announcement, ranging from $18.73 to 22.34 per share.

Another buyout offer from another strategic investor or private equity firm

In case there will be no deal between SNCR and Siris, we must assume that there will be another buyout offer as the company already indicated that there are in active discussions with multiple parties. Based on this information and Siris initial all-cash buyout offer for $18.00, we can assume the next buyout offer to be between $19.00-22.00 per share.

Conclusion

After my analysis, I come to the conclusion that Synchronoss dream of an accelerated business transformation completely failed. For example, it was clear from the very first day of the transaction that the Intralinks integration process will most likely to be unsuccessful due to the different business models.

Despite this and other tragedies however, especially in the aftermath of the Intralinks acquisition, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel. The company has now the chance to completely restructure its business again if they going to separate from Intralinks.

Because of that and the most recent developments, I believe that we will see a solution coming in this week. By considering the different deal scenarios, the current ownership structure and lowest share price level before the business transformation went through in December 2016, we realistically should see share price between $18.73 to $22.34. This represents short-term upside of 37%-63% from the last share price of $13.71 on October 9, 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNCR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.