PCI: Trading At A Discount For Good Reason

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocations, and trends in the market to attempt to determine how well the fund will perform as we move closer to 2018.

First, a little about PCI. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective to seek current income, and with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Currently, the fund is trading at $23.35/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.1641/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.43%. Year to date, PCI has performed very well, giving investors a total return of close to 22%. I recently wrote an article about PCI and recommended the fund, which has returned about 3.5% since that article was published. Given that performance, coupled with changing market conditions, I wanted to reevaluate the fund to see if it still made sense to buy now. As of now, for the reasons I will outline below, my opinion of PCI has changed and I am cautioning investors away from the fund.

One, PCI's coverage ratios are telling me the fund is struggling to earn enough income to maintain its stated distribution. When I reviewed the fund in August, I mentioned this was a key metric to keep an eye on because the figures were representing a downward trend. This trend has continued, and has reached the point where I would be questioning the fund's ability to maintain its distribution. The fund's year to date coverage ratio is just over 66%, a very worrisome stat. While PCI's six and three month coverage ratios are better, at 72% and 76%, respectively, they are not much to brag about. Unless the fund's income producing ability improves, it will have a serious shortfall, and future distribution payments could be in jeopardy.

Two, PCI's UNII figure is a similar red flag to its poor coverage ratios. The fund currently has negative UNII of $.05/share. While this is only about a quarter of one month's distribution, it paints a poor picture of the fund as a whole. Clearly, this trend cannot continue, and PCI will either have to earn more income, or cut its distribution, as it cannot continue to have negative UNII forever. This metric makes logical sense, given the poor coverage ratios, but it is especially worrisome given that two months ago PCI had positive UNII of $.04/share. Therefore, PCI is clearly experiencing short-term pressure, which means it is not an opportune time to invest.

Three, PCI is a highly leveraged fund, with a total effective leverage of over 45% of total managed assets. While this has been profitable during the low rate environment, it is a risk going forward if rates go up, especially in the short-term. Since many leveraged loans consist of short-term debt, when rates rise in the short-term, the cost of financing those loans will increase. This will pressure PCI at a greater rate than many other closed-end funds because its leveraged percentage is so high. For comparison look at Global StocksPlus & Income Fund (PGP), High Income Fund (PHK), and Strategic Income Fund (RCS) which have effective leverage percentages of 31.91%, 22.51%, and 22.94%, respectively. And will short-term rates be going up? The market seems to think so. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, there is now an 88% chance of an interest rate hike by the Fed by the December meeting. Less than a month ago, investors were only putting the odds at 55%. So, clearly, investors are taking Yellen's plans to continue with rate hikes seriously, and that could spell trouble for PCI.

Of course, avoiding PCI has risks of its own. There are a few very attractive qualities of the fund. Chief among them is the fund's valuation; PCI trades at a discount to net asset value (NAV) of -1.52%. While this is not a huge discount signaling a screaming buy opportunity, it does indicate the fund is more reasonably priced than its peers. In fact, PCI is currently the only closed-end fund on Pimco's website trading at a discount, the other nineteen trade at premiums to NAV. So, in that basic metric, PCI is more attractive. Furthermore, and perhaps most importantly, PCI's NAV has been on an upward trajectory for most of 2017. PCI's NAV at the beginning of the trading year was $21.27/share, but as of 10/6/17 PCI's NAV was $23.63/share. This represents an increase in NAV of over 11% and indicates strong performance of the fund's underlying assets which are increasing in value. If this trend continues, the market price should continue upward, and may even give investors confidence to bid the price up to a premium to NAV, as the majority of Pimco funds trade at premiums. This would obviously reward current investors, and would alleviate some of the concerns over current income production. However, given the Fed's new found willingness to press forward with interest rate hikes, I don't see highly leveraged funds like PCI outperforming, and simply believe better risk/reward opportunities exist.

Bottom line: PCI has given investors a very profitable 2017, and the case could easily be made that this performance will continue. However, the fund is currently having income production issues and, given its high use of leverage, is likely to face difficulty over the next few months as rate hikes kick in. While the fund may look attractive because it trades at a discount to NAV, I believe that discount is warranted. Investors are telling us that PCI is not a fund you want to be in right now, otherwise it would already have been bid up to a premium to NAV like all the other Pimco closed end funds. While some bright spots exist, I currently see too much downside in initiating new positions, and would caution investors away from PCI at this time.

