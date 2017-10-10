Invest For 9% Dividend Income

Never depend on a single income. Make an investment to create a second source.

- Warren Buffet

Are you frustrated by the low interest rates and want to hedge your bets against an all-time high stock market and overheating real estate sector? Consider the Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) fund. While some investors may be skeptical of the viability of Closed End Funds as a long-term investment, in this article we seek to prove otherwise by looking under the hood of the CEF as well as examining its merit as an income investment.

According to the fund's most recent annual statement, the managers seek to achieve long-term capital growth with income as a secondary objective by investing in undervalued companies with above average growth potential. Although in the last few years GAB's price performance has been similar to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), GAB cannot replace the core equities in your portfolio. I focused my research on how GAB would perform as the core holding in an alternative income portfolio. The results showed that investors can hedge their bets by creating a diversified portfolio with exposure to asset classes such as corporate bonds and treasuries.

(Source)

As you can see from the image above, GAB has been trading at a discount to NAV for the past few years. The fund also has a great trading volume to allow for investor liquidity.

The Quarterly Distribution

Currently, GAB's policy is to pay out 10% of average net assets each year to common shareholders which results in a 9% distribution yield at $6.50 per share at the time of this writing. While that is significantly higher that what higher credit quality alternatives can fetch you, the question is whether the distributions are both sustainable and stable?

From the fund's financial statements we can see that GAB has generated enough capital through investment income and capital gains to cover their costs including the distribution. Furthermore, the Distribution Coverage Ratio has increased the past two years from 8.9X to 9.73X. This measures cash flow to distributions paid and is an indication that they could increase the distribution in the future. Fund management, however, has kept the payout the same for the past 3 years.

(Source: Gabelli Annual Statement)

To get a grip on how stable the distributions have been, I generated the below chart. Although historically volatile, you can see that the payouts have leveled off since the Great Recession and have been much more stable. If management can maintain a healthy balance sheet and investment gains, there is no reason to believe that the trend should change.

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Although Return of Capital distributions can be construed as a sign of trouble for a fund, we have demonstrated that GAB is financially healthy to put it in context. As such, owning GAB is very tax efficient for a high income fund because the majority of its distributions are RoC.

How to profit from GAB

Due to long exposure to equities, GAB has a pronounced negative correlation to high-quality bonds. As such, one can create a tax and risk efficient income portfolio by combining GAB with Long-Term Corporate Bonds and LT. Treasuries. The positions do move in tandem at times, however, so investors should be aware of that. Disciplined rebalancing is the key to securing profits. Finally, there is a buying opportunity now that bonds are near their trough.

My suggested asset allocation for investors with a moderate risk tolerance and a 3-5 year investing horizon:

GAB 50%

Vanguard Long-Term Investment Grade (VWESX) 20%

iShares 20+ year Treasury (TLT) 20%

Cash 10%

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

I ran an analysis to see how a 50/20/20 portfolio did over the past 5 years ignoring dividends and rebalancing. The end result was that it was down $1K due to the strong negative correlation. The 10% in cash will really help because all the funds tend to move in a cyclical manner and you can take advantage of price movements.

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.