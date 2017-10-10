These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Near All-Time Highs But Worth A Look

In a previous article, I discussed stocks that were well off of their 52 week highs in hopes of finding a core holding or two that were significantly undervalued. For this article, I want to discuss two stocks that are less than a few points off of their all-time highs. While I try to find the best undervalued stocks I can, I don’t mind reaching a little bit for companies that have bright futures in front of them even at what some might consider to be nosebleed prices.

McDonald’s (MCD)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.53% 42 7.40% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $170 $113.83 $165 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 25.2 19 Under $153

McDonald’s reported 2nd quarter earnings on 7/25/2017 and the numbers were pretty good. U.S. stores saw sales from comparable stores climb almost 4% year over year, while global sales were up 6.6%. The total number of guests that visited a Mickey D’s was up 3% from last year’s Q2. On the conference call, management went into more detail about each individual country’s performance to demonstrate just how successful they have been. Here are a few highlights. Stores in the United Kingdom saw their highest level of monthly sales in the 43 years. The UK segment has had 45 consecutive quarters of positive same store sales. Stores in Germany had the highest comparable same store sales in the last 10 years. Canadian stores saw the highest sales growth in 5 years. Japanese restaurants saw sales growth of double digits’ year over year.

Morningstar says that McDonald’s averages $2.3 million in sales per restaurant for the last year. This compares very favorably to the quick service restaurant’s average of just $1 million per location.

How is McDonald’s able to see this type of growth when the consumer has become more health conscious and has a wide variety of places they can choose to eat? The answer is the company’s innovation. Ever since the company added all day breakfast in 2015, MCD’s management team has been focusing on ways to give consumers more of what they want. In addition to standard menu items, local McDonald’s are tailoring their offerings to their local markets. Some examples include offering U.S. consumers $1 any size beverages and $2 dollar McCafe drinks. This helped drive traffic during the summer as the company found that when people came in for a $1 soda or $2 smoothie, they have also purchased food items to go along with their beverage. McDonald’s has also made mobile order possible, with the goal of having this feature available in 20,000 stores worldwide by the end of 2017. At the end of July, 5,000 stores already provided mobile order and pay. Management told investors on the conference call that they are already seeing higher average checks through mobile order.

MCD is also offering delivery services around the world. After testing delivery in Miami in January 2017, the company quickly moved to expand this feature in the U.S. Partnering with ride sharing operators, like UberEATS, 4,000 restaurants now offer delivery service. Since nearly 75% of people in the company’s primary markets live within three miles of a McDonald’s, the company can use size and scale to make delivery much more successful. Management says that the average size check for delivery is 1.5 to 2 times as much as their overall restaurant average check. 60% of delivery orders come during the evening and late at night, which are usually the stores’ slowest periods. Delivery is already available in 47 countries and on every continent except for Antarctica (and I wouldn’t rule them out delivering cheeseburgers there one day). As delivery is refined and grows to be more acceptable to consumers, the company has the opportunity to cash in on this source of revenue. Based on 2016 numbers, Morningstar says that MCD sales of $85 billion are responsible for 3.54% of the world’s $2.4 trillion global industry, more than double their closest competitor. That is some serious size and scale and with the company’s recent track record of innovation, MCD is poised to grab even more of the world’s business.

With a 7.45% dividend raise on 9/21/2017, McDonald’s has now raised dividends for the past 42 years. This is some truly rarefied air, as far as dividend paying stocks go. Only 62 other companies have the same or longer streak. The average raise over the past 5-years is 7.4%. The raise has only been around 5% or so for the past few years, so a 7.4% hike, while not the sexiest raise in the world, is still better than what shareholders had been receiving. As the company’s financials improve and strengthen, MCD should have the ability to keep raising their dividend. The stock currently yields around 2.5%.

McDonald’s stock has been on a tear this year, climbing more than 31% in 2017. Going back to the beginning of 2015, investors have seen a 71.13% rise in the company’s share price. Of all the companies I follow, only a handful have had a better 2017 than McDonald’s. The stock sits 1.31% off of its all-time high of $161.72. At a time when many fast food/casual dining companies have been struggling, Mickey D’s has managed to show growth. Shareholders have been rewarded for this. Many investors might feel that the stock has run too far, too fast, but McDonald’s business model, innovation and dividend history make me a believer in the company. Is the stock still a good buy even up here near its all-time high?

F.A.S.T. Graphs says the PE ratio is 25.2. By this measure, the stock is trading at a 24.60% premium to its 5-year average PE of 19. CFRA sets a 1-year price target of $170. When you compare the 10/6/2017 closing price of $159.60, shares are trading at a 6.52% discount to this price target. CFRA’s fair value is $113.82, putting shares at 28.68% premium to fair value. Morningstar says fair value is $165, which would have shares trading at a 3.38% discount to fair value based on the recent closing price. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be almost 11% overvalued. I am willing to buy quality companies at 5% over what I think is fair value. 4+ decades of dividend growth make McDonald’s a quality company in my eyes. Even after the gains the stock has had over the past few years and even way up here just short of its all-time high, I think McDonald’s could be a good buy. At $147, McDonald’s would qualify for purchase under my investing rules. However, I would be willing to pay slightly more above this price. $153 puts the stock at about 7.5% overvalued. At that price, I would be fine holding my nose and buying shares.

We don’t yet own McDonald’s but if/when we do, I would consider the stock to be a core holding. McDonald’s releases earnings before the opening bell on 10/24/2017. I’ll be paying close attention to see if MCD deserves a spot in our March to Freedom fund.

Visa (V)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 0.62% 9 28.40% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $100 $86.16 $108 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 31.1 24.2 Under $98

Visa is the dominate player in the global market for electronic payments. Roughly half of all credit card transactions around the world are done with cards that have the Visa logo. This gives Visa an incredible moat to their business. Merchants want as much as access to consumer spending as possible, so with more than 3 billion cards in use, accepting Visa’s cards are a no brainer for them. Merchants don’t want to accept payments used by a small percentage of consumers. They want to accept the big dog and in this industry, Visa is the big dog. Worldwide, there are 44 million merchants who accept Visa’s credit cards, more than any other credit card. Almost 17,000 financial institutions around the globe rely on Visa’s credit and debit cards for their account holders. The Nilson Report estimates that Visa debit and credit cards are responsible for almost 60% of all electronic payments. Over the past few years, Visa has been able to steal large contracts away from competitors. For example, American Express (AXP) lost both Cosctco (COST) and Fidelity accounts to Visa, while MasterCard (MA) lost USAA. Other electronic payment companies have decided to team up with Visa instead of compete against them, such as PayPal agreeing to present Visa as the clear choice for their users.

The company reported Q3 earnings on 7/20/2017. As has been the case, Visa’s numbers were very good. EPS of $0.86 was a beat by 5 cents. Revenue came in at $4.56 billion and beat estimates by $200 million. This revenue figure was up almost 25% from Q3 2016. Payment volume reached $1.9 trillion during the quarter, which was up 38% year over year. Inclusive of Visa Europe, total processed transactions were up 13% from last year’s 3rd quarter. During Q3, the company spent $1.7 billion to buy back 17.8 million shares. The average price paid for these shares was $93.82. Considering shares currently trade above $100, it appears the company got good value for its buyback. There was still $5.5 billion left on the current share repurchase program as of the earnings announcement.

Since Q1 of 2014, the company has only missed EPS or revenue estimates 3 times: revenue in Q2 2014, Q1 2016 and Q3 2016. Even with these “misses” the company still increased revenue from the prior year quarter. That consistency is what I’m looking for when it comes to making an investment decision. Note: Visa reports Q4 earnings on 10/25/2017.

With just 9 years of dividend growth, Visa has the shortest dividend growth track record of all of our Core Holdings. While the yield is well under 1%, the company has offered investors an average dividend raise that is just shy of 30% per year over the last 5 years. The company raised the dividend 17.86% last December. This figure is lower than the 5-year average but much more in line for recent dividend hikes. The last three years, the raises have been 17%, 19% and 20.9%. Perhaps we will get a raise of similar size in December, when the company should announce their next dividend increase.

Visa has been a top performer all year in the March to Freedom fund. Visa’s split adjusted 52-week high of $106.83 is just pennies above its current trading price. Many investors might avoid a company so close to such a mark, but I view Visa as a core holding and would like to own more of the company.

Currently, F.A.S.T. Graphs says the price to earnings multiple is 31.1 and the 5-year average PE is 24.2. By this measure, shares are 22.19% overvalued. CFRA has a $100 per share price target a year from now. Based on the 10/6/2017 closing price of $106.73, shares are 6.31% overvalued. CFRA’s fair value comes in at $86.16, which means shares are trading at a 19.27% premium to fair value. Morningstar has a little more upside for shares, putting their fair value at $108 or 1% above the current trading price. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be trading a 11.64% premium. As with McDonald’s, this is well above what I am usually comfortable paying for shares, but Visa is a strong company. While the company’s yield isn’t earth shattering, Visa’s dominance of its industry makes the company a core holding for me. Under $98 and I am definitely a buyer of Visa, but I would be willing to pay a little bit more to finish off our positon. Around $101 and shares are just 7.5% overvalued. That is my target price. We have bought Visa twice: first on 1/22/2016 at $72.57 and then again on 2/3/2017 at $86.39.

Conclusion

The bull market continues on into it’s 8th year. Some investors are leery of paying for stocks that have had big gains. McDonald’s and Visa are two companies I would be fine with purchasing, even if they are just off their all-time highs. What do you think of these picks? Which would you buy and why?

Disclosure: I am/we are long v, cost, MA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.