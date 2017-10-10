Blackhawk Network: An Overlooked Gem With 35% Upside - An Investment Thesis

The company's cost control, effective technologies integration and a hidden shareholder value gem makes EPS growth prospects lucrative for an investment.

With an industry-wide high CAGR expected, Blackhawk Network is in a prime position to capitalize on such growth.

The company's constant expansion and investment into high-margin businesses push the company far ahead of peers into a market dominating position for the years to come.

Blackhawk Network has been quietly growing its core products and offering with acquisitions and new product deployments for the last 3 years with semi-appropriate price action.

Who is Blackhawk Network?

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

Show me the money: Where are revenues coming from?

The company offers its products and services through different segments:

Gift Card

The company offers a wide array of gift cards through its websites, including: GiftCardMall.com, GiftCard.com, GiftCardLab.com and Cardpool.com. The company's recent acquisition of CashStar bring aboard partners like CVS Caremark (CVS), Best Buy (BBY), Starbucks (SBUX), Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Nordstrom (JWN).

The worldwide gift card market is expected to double by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.45% to $698 Billion from 2017's $307 Billion estimated market. These estimates are focused on North America and Europe, where 65% of all revenue is formed, allowing for even greater growth through the APAC region where cash digitizing is picking up speed.

(Source: Persistence Market Research)

Management expects solid results from its US Retail business on behalf of domestic growth throughout its gift card segments, excl. certain shortfalls:

(Source: Company slides)

Incentives - Corporate and Consumer

The company is constantly expanding its offerings in corporate and consumer incentive programs allowing for companies to drive employee engagement and motivation with their OmniCard.com acquisition, penetrating a solid industry.

The non-cash employee reward market has grown rapidly to an estimated $76.5 Billion last year, up over 66% since 2014's $46 Billion. The most promising factor in corporate incentive programs is the increase in the number of companies offering such awards, with nearly half of dollars spent done by companies with less then $100 Million in annual revenue, allowing for huge market prospects as more companies incorporate incentive rewards to drive employee motivation.

(Source: Incentive Research Foundation and author research)

Digital Entertainment

The company's prepaid solutions for digital and online gaming include partners like Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), Apple's iTunes (AAPL), Electronic Arts (EA) and Sony's Playstation (SNE), exploiting the blockbuster industry of online gaming. Although a 6.2% CAGR is not optimized to Blackhawk Network's high margin standards, it remains a high volume market management relies on.

(Source: Newzoo - Global Games Market)

Debit Cards

The company offers financial card services with prepaid debit cards from the likes of Visa (V), American Express (AXP), Western Union (WU) and PayPal (PYPL), marginalizing on cash digitizing in the developed world in a market expected to grow to $3.1 Trillion by 2022, growing at a 15% CAGR. The noteworthy partnership mentioned continuously by management is their MyGift Visa Gift Card.

(Source: Global Industry Analysts)

Pre Paid Telecom

The company partners with telecom giants such as Verizon Communications (VZ), AT&T (T), T Mobile (TMUS) and Skype to offer prepaid telecom cards as a further push to digitize cash in the modern age. After a slowdown in prepaid telecom subscribers and users in 2012 and 2013, engagement is on the rise and expected to continue, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company's partnerships are leading the world of prepaid subscribers.

(Source: Previously linked S&P Global Market Intelligence Research)

Growth through acquisitions

Blackhawk Network has used its cash flows wisely, consolidating a much diluted market with hundreds of smaller players in finding industry segment leaders to expand its offerings and integrate its services.

The company started off selling through Safeway (SWY) and slowly grew into a prepaid solutions behemoth after the acquisition of key players, including:

The company acquired GrassRootsCalifornia.com in late 2016 alongside its earlier acquisition of GiftCard.com which boosted its adjusted 2017 sales. GrassRoots boosted International revenue by 181%. (Grass Roots 2016 sales were roughly $15 Million).

Parago.com, acquired late 2014, alongside its early 2015 acquisition of Achievers.com boosted the company's Hawk Incentives revenue by 392%.

The company most recently paid $175M for CashStar.com, an overall prepaid consumer solution and corporate incentive rewards, which generated nearly $2 Billion in gross merchant load in 2016 alone.

Blackhawk Network has acquired several other companies throughout 2016 and management expects to continue and expand inorganically with high margin businesses. As evident by sales and profit growth discusses next, the company's use of its cash and assets to grow inorganically are working out well.

By the numbers: A look at revenue growth

The company's continued efforts of inorganic and organic expansion are yielding results with revenues growing at a rapid pace:

HAWK Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Expectations call for 2017 sales to grow 25.23% to $1,113.61M.

Looking ahead to 2018, sales are expected to grow 12.08% to $1,248.14M.

It's noteworthy to mention these estimates are done conservatively and include a $41 Million write down from CardPool.com and the divestiture of Grass Root's Meetings & Events segment.

(Note: Revenue chart/data mismatch is including/excluding divestitures)

The bottom line: Profits and Margins

Profits, like sales, are on a steady uptick on behalf of higher revenues. Although EPS (non-GAAP) for 2017 is expected to decline roughly 16% to $1.65 on behalf of acquisition and other expenses, the company has impressive plans to focus on net income growth.

Looking ahead, EPS (non-GAAP) for 2018 is expected to grow 25.85% to $2.06.

HAWK Normalized Diluted EPS (Annual) data by YCharts

The company is focused on improving profit and margins by investing and acquiring high margin businesses while selling or divesting from lower margin businesses. They expect to push forward with integrating acquired companies technologies and migration off 3rd party processing services:

(Source: Company slides)

An original: Cryptocurrency to fuel prepaid solutions

The surge in Cryptocurrency debit cards will introduce an interesting opportunity for Blackhawk Network, as major card companies like Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA) begin exploring Crypto payment systems.

The explosive growth in Cryptocurrency use for transactions (beyond dark web) will push prepaid debit card use for major card companies, including Blackhawk. There are plenty of rather speculative estimates on the breadth of the cryptocurrency market but with its high-margin and high-growth platform, Blackhawk will be wise to take a dab at offering cryptocurrency products.

Bonus Value: An unused share repurchase plan

Blackhawk Network's management approved a $100 million share repurchase program in 2016 and have yet to put it to use, affirming its commitment to shareholder value even as its growth stage is in full throttle. Looking forward beyond acquisitions, the company will likely increase this plan going forward with an impressive annual cash flow. It is not too much of a stretch to speculate that the company will also take a look at paying an annual dividend down the line once it feels market consolidation is where they want it to be.

Risks

The company's number one risk is competition. The prepaid market is a vast and diluted one with hundreds of small players capturing market share, forcing consolidation, which entail a risk of its own. The company's organic competition comes from companies like Apple (AAPL), Starbucks (SBUX) and Amazon (AMZN), operating their own prepaid and rewards cards.

Direct competition comes from private players such as InComm (InComm) and National Gift Card Corp (NGC Group).

A seeming risk factor for the company is the relatively high debt load of $695 Million. However, with the company's $115 Million to $135 Million in Free Cash Flow, the annual $19 Million in Interest Expense is easily executed.

Bottom line value: What's it worth

When looking at valuations based on DCF (Discounted Cash Flow), I don't believe the company's TTM EPS of ($0.04) reflects its true value. The company's acquisitions and expenses have shrunk its latest EPS from over $0.80 in 2015 and are expected to return to that range within the next 2 quarters. Assuming $0.79 EPS with a 12% growth rate for 7 years with its key growth industries, I believe that the current price is undervalued.

Conclusion

I believe Blackhawk Network will outperform its peers with market share capture and a high-margin business focus. Its past acquisitions and its future market consolidation efforts will boost sales and income growth for the foreseeable future. I believe the company is undervalued when broad market demand and industry trends are fully taken into consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HAWK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.