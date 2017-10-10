Chevron Already Outperforming Exxon And Now Here Comes Wheatstone LNG

Chevron (CVX) has had its challenges over the past few years: significant cost overruns in Australian LNG projects, Big Foot's tension-leg platform sinking to the bottom of the Gulf-of-Mexico, and of course, the commodity price downturn. As a result, investors may be shocked to discover that as bad a time as Chevron has had, the stock is up ~15% over the past year and has outperformed Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 20%:

Meantime, as I reported in July - Gorgon LNG Finally Began To Excel. I also pointed out that Chevron's Q2 production was a whopping 252,000 boe/d above Q2 of last year. And even though Exxon owns a 25% stake in Gorgon, its production was actually down 1% yoy. Perhaps that was due to a timing issue with accounting and the 25% of Gorgon production will show up in Q3, but it didn't seem to matter as Exxon was traded down to a 52-week low.

Here Comes Wheatstone LNG

Over the weekend, Chevron reported that first LNG has been achieved at Wheatstone. The first cargo is on track to be shipped in the coming weeks. This is another big catalyst for Chevron in that it seems like investors were so focused on Gorgon that neglected to realize that Wheatstone is another massive project.

Wheatstone includes two liquefied LNG trains with a combined capacity of 8.9 million metric tons per annum ("mtpa") as well as a domestic gas plant that can supply 1.8 million Australian homes with electricity. Chevron has a 64.1% ownership stake in both trains and Wheatstone is expected to have a lifespan of 30+ years. The LNG plant will process natural gas from the Chevron-operated Wheatstone and Iago natural gas fields. Chevron holds an 80.2% interest and is the operator in the offshore licenses containing the Wheatstone and Iago gas fields

At 8.9 mtpa LNG, Wheatstone has a smaller capacity as compared to Gorgon (15.6 mtpa). At the end of Q2, Chevron said Gorgon was operating at, or just above, nameplate capacity when it reported Gorgon production had reached 430,000 boe/d. That implies Wheatstone full capacity production of an estimated 245,000 boe/d. Net to Chevron that equates to 157,000 boe/d of LNG at Wheatstone. But as I mentioned earlier, Chevron also owns and operates two of the gas fields that - in addition to the Julimar and Brunello fields - sources gas for the plant.

Oilprice.com reports that since March, according to Reuters, LNG prices on the spot market have surged by 55% to US$8.50/MMBtu. That certainly bodes well for both Wheatstone and Gorgon because both projects have reserved about 15% of capacity for the spot market. I say this based on former CEO John Watson's comments on the Q4 conference call last year:

Yes, it’s been interesting and it's been maybe a little surprising to some. We've had good demand for LNG. We were able to sign a couple of contracts last year. So that now Gorgon and Wheatstone sort of 85% maybe slightly more sold which is right about where we want to be.

Considering the growing portion of Chevron's production coming from Australian LNG, the recent increase in LNG spot prices are likely partly responsible for analysts' Q3 estimates rising a nickel over the past 60 days:

The Future

Now that Chevron has finished up the second of its two big LNG project in Australia, the company will be reducing its overall cap-ex spend and will be focusing more on short-cycle investments into its Permian acreage. The current dividend ($4.32 annually) implies a payout ratio of ~110% based on projected full-year 2017 earnings. But only 90% of estimated 2018 EPS ($4.82 - see above). That said, I predict Chevron will earn well over $5/share next year on the basis of increased production, continued reduction in the operating expenses, and WTI=$48/bbl - on average - for next year. The additional catalyst to the upside include improved performance of Chevron's California refineries as well as two large-scale projects coming online at CPChem - the 50/50 Joint-Venture with Phillips 66 (PSX) that together will add an additional 1 billion in annual EBITDA.

I rate Chevron a HOLD today and will close with a 10-year chart of Chevron's stock while noting that Exxon is $10 below where it was 10-years ago. And that begs the question: why do investors buy Exxon when it can buy Chevron instead?

