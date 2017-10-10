iStar: I Wish I Could Be This 'Wrong' More Often

Counting capital gain as the series were trading at a discount in June 2016, total return on Series F preferred stock was nearly 15% annualized, and Series E a respectable 14% or so.

Last June I published this article here on Seeking Alpha after iStar (STAR) Financial, comparing an investment in the common stock or one of the tradable series of preferred stock outstanding. As a novice preferred stock investor and analyst, I mistakenly thought the preferred stock hadn't been callable as long as it has and appreciated well-thought comments. The gist of my article was the common was likely undervalued however the preferred were most likely the safer play and would at least pay a nice 8.4%+ dividend yield until call, which is perpetual for all series. This means the company could call the preferreds but there isn't an "expiration" date when they must.

First the Common Stock

The purpose of this article isn't to analyze the common stock, but as I did touch on it in my earlier article, and to maybe start another analyst's thought process, I'll quickly discuss what has happened with the common and a quick point or two.

In June of 2016, iStar common was trading around $10 a share-a sizable discount from its 52-week high, and fairly depressed in my opinion as the company was soon to report a return to profitability. While I saw some upside in the common, I was unsure what or how long the workout would be, and with no dividend and many preferred dividends to pay I urged caution. My prediction on price increase after reporting profits turned out to be correct-in August 2016 the stock began moving higher and has been consistently trading above 12 for 2017. A capital gains oriented investor should be pleased with this gain, and the financial restructuring recently completed should also please holders of the common stock, as I will address as it directly relates to the redemption of the E and F series preferred stock.

Going forward I'm still cautiously optimistic about iStar and the common stock, but do not intend to purchase any presently. I'm fully invested in my stock account, and already hold four REITs-although iStar does not overlap with those holdings as a broad real estate financial company and REIT combo.

OK So What's Going on With the Preferreds? Why I Was "Wrong"

iStar recently announced a major $2B financial transformation (Company press release). Multiple debt and preferred stock series were retired/repaid and replaced with more favorable 100% debt financing-no new preferred shares were issued. Among the benefits for iStar were: (from press release)

Repaid all 2017 and 2018 debt maturities, leaving no corporate debt maturities for the next 21 months

Extended its weighted average debt maturity by 1.5 years to 4.0 years

Reduced annual expenses underlying earnings by approximately $38 million, or $0.55 per share

Lowered cost of capital by approximately 35 basis points

Facilitated new banking relationships

Maintained pro forma liquidity of approximately $750 million to pursue new investment opportunities

Key takeaways are no debt maturities for 21 months, lower fixed expenses by $.55 a share, and lower cost of capital by .35 basis points, all on a liquidity neutral basis.

6 financial instruments were repaid or redeemed, plus stock was repurchased alongside the issuing of convertible debt. 2 series of preferred stock were among those redeemed-the Series E and F preferred stocks. I had predicted a likely redemption, but had not picked the E or F as the most likely. I opined in my article linked above on June 1, 2016 that I would guess the D series, as the highest coupon, or the G as it had the lowest outstanding value would be the first to be redeemed. I also didn't imagine it being over a year before iStar tried to lower its fixed costs and cost of capital basis.

So if you bought the D or G series, you're "stuck" receiving an effective yield of 8.45%. However an investor in the E or F series has seen a very solid return of almost 15% annually over the past 16 months. A quarterly dividend was paid as will interest to date when the preferreds are redeemed at an effective yield of 8.4%. The series E stock was trading at a $1.74 discount to par ($25) and the series F at a $2. Factoring in this capital gain, the annualized return was 13.9% and 14.9% respectively using simplified calculations, not an IRR spreadsheet or calculator.

So I was "wrong" on the timing of the redemption, and by the way, I also postulated that newer, lower coupon preferred stock might be issued-which didn't occur. So I'll admit when I am wrong, but take solace in the fact that the premise was correct, a handsome return would have been earned, and the company continues to prudently structure its finances.

As always, I encourage you to confirm anything and do your own research before investing. And if you find my periodic articles informative, please "follow" as that encourages me to keep writing and hopefully more consistently/frequently.

Best wishes for investing success!

