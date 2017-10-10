Moment Of Truth For U.S. Treasuries

The bull market in US Treasuries is nearing the end of its life span. Treasury yields have been falling since the early 1980's, which makes the current bull market one of the longest and largest in recorded history. Central Banks have pushed the bull market to extremes with their Quantitative Easing programs. Now the bond market is looking stretched, and the Federal Reserve's decision to start reversing QE (i.e. Quantitative Tightening) this month could usher in the end of the US Treasury market's 36-year ascent.

Source: Paul Schmelzing, Harvard University

Treasury prices have already begun to show signs of nervousness over this month's scheduled Quantitative Tightening. (TLT) has broken below a 7-month channel and is now resembling a bearish flag pattern. If the price retests the channel and fails, there's a good chance that it will be headed much lower in the short-term. I will look to hedge my long position in Treasuries should that scenario arise.



Although the prospect of Quantitative Tightening is causing weakness in the short-term, I am still hesitant to entirely exit my long position in US Treasuries. I believe there is at least one sizable move left in the current bull market. The ATR volatility indicator shows that a large move upward could be right around the corner. Every time ATR has hit a low of about 2.27 in the last 8 years, price went on a tear in the following months. With ATR near those levels once again, TLT and other bond funds may be in for another great run before the bull market is over.

When the Federal Reserve tightens policy, a recession usually follows. When a recession occurs, there is more often than not a rotation from stocks into bonds. As people pile into bonds, stocks and yields will go lower. We have seen this time after time when the market becomes fearful. The only time yields did not fall during a recession in the past 50-plus years was in the mid-1970's.

Over the past eight years, Quantitative Easing has had a massive effect on stocks as well. Every time QE has been tapered since the Great Recession (May 2010, July 2011 and October 2014), stocks have fallen and bond prices have risen sharply. Will a reduction, instead of a tapering, of the Federal Reserve's Balance sheet produce the same outcome? I suspect that it's a strong possibility. If tighter monetary policy leads to a "risk-off" attitude in markets, investors will sell stocks and buy safe-haven assets like US Treasuries. That is why my outlook on US Treasuries is bullish for the next 6 months to a year.

Treasuries are undoubtedly shaky ahead of the Fed's scheduled balance sheet reduction. I will be watching the largest position in my portfolio, TLT, for queues on where the Treasuries market may be headed next. If price retests the bottom of the channel, and fails to break through, there could be a sizable move lower. In that case, I will hedge with (NYSEARCA:TMV) and wait for an opportunity to either reduce the hedge or sell Treasuries all together. However, I am still confident in a large move upward over the medium-term. If history holds true, tighter monetary policy will lead to a "risk-off" attitude in markets and people will pile into Treasuries for safety. Proceed with long positions in US Treasuries, but proceed with extreme caution. Pay very close attention to how markets respond to Quantitative Tightening this month.

