Brookfield Asset Management: Value Growth Over Next 5 Years

Management says intrinsic value should grow considerably over the next five years.

Introduction

My thesis is that Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) will be a good investment for patient investors willing to hold for the next five years. Management has a good track record of creating value for shareholders and I trust them with respect to their plans for the future. The stock has appreciated at a 15% compound rate over the last five years per slide 6 of the 2017 Investor Day presentation. Real asset allocations continue to increase across the globe and the company is in position to do well because of the way they invest, their focus on operations and their people/culture. Being in 30 different countries and having tremendous operating experience allows the company to allocate capital where it makes sense. This continues to create desirable long-term results.

We look at the four listed partnerships [LPs] which are Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). Brookfield's interest in Norbord (OSB) and Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) are considered as well. The current numbers are based on trailing twelve months [TTM] from June 30, 2017. The future numbers are based on TTM from June 30, 2022. This isn't the easiest company in the world to value and I'm hoping my thoughts can help other investors work through the components.

Current Intrinsic Value

We want to verify that the stock is at a fair price with respect to intrinsic value. A case can be made that the intrinsic value through June 30th is around $50 per share:

$38,477 million invested capital base case

($9,064 million) corporate capitalization

$14,640 million fee related earnings: $732 million*20

$6,020 million target carry: $860 million*0.70*10

-----------------

$50,073 million

This comes to almost $50 per share based on a share count of 1,008 million. As explained below, some investors may see this as being closer to $45 per share due to the way BPY and the BPRI portion of residential development are valued.

In past articles I have used book value plus deferred taxes instead of base case values less corporate capitalization. The base case value approach is more transparent now that much of the book value is composed of listed securities. One issue with the book value approach is that there are regularly situations where intrinsic value is understated with International Financial Reporting Standards [IFRS]. Here is an example from the Q2 2017 letter to shareholders:

The North American lot development business is 100% owned by our Brookfield balance sheet capital, with a book equity investment value of $1.5 billion and an intrinsic value of much more. This business generates $2 billion of revenues and ±$400 million of cash flow annually. The value of the lots we currently own is about $8 billion at today's prices on an undiscounted basis, and these lots will be converted to cash over the next 15 years.

I think of this as a two column approach with the basis value/balance sheet invested capital in one column and the asset management fee earnings/carry in another.

Invested Capital Base Case

Base case slide 84 of the 2017 Investor Day presentation shows $38,477 million in current base case value:

We can tie to these base case numbers by using the invested capital entity basis numbers in slide 15 of the Q2 2017 supplemental:

Listed Partnerships from slide 15 of the Q2 2017 supplemental:

$15,240 million BPY IFRS

$6,017 million BEP quoted

$4,510 million BIP quoted

$2,189 million BBU quoted

-----------------

$27,956 million

This ties to the first row of the above base case slide. Note that the BPY quoted value is just $11,551 million for a difference from IFRS of $3,689 million. It wouldn't make sense to argue with investors who say it is inconsistent to cherry pick between quoted and IFRS for the four LP values. As such, some investors may see this listed partnership base case value as being $3.7 billion less when using quoted instead of IFRS for BPY.

Other Listed Investments from the same supplemental slide:

$1,265 million BPY Preferred quoted

$1,341 million Financial assets quoted

$1,087 million Norbord quoted

$109 million Acadian Timber quoted

$447 million Other Private Equity quoted

----------------

$4,249 million

This ties to the second row of the above base case slide. Note that the quoted value for Norbord is $757 million higher than the IFRS value.

Unlisted Investments from the same supplemental slide as well as a $1,275 million line that we add in:

$2,749 million Residential development IFRS

$1,275 million additional BPRI value*

$1,060 million Energy marketing IFRS

$1,188 million Other IFRS

----------------

$6,272 million

This ties to the Unlisted row in the above base case slide due to the $1,275 million additional BPRI value line that we added. The base case slide footnote says BPRI is based on a privatization price. Again, some investors may leave the $1.3 billion additional BPRI value out of the equation.

If we agree with management then the base case value subtotal is $38,477 million but some investors may see it as being about $5 billion less due to BPY and BPRI.

Corporate Capitalization

This comes from slide 16 of the Q2 2017 supplemental. Most of the $9,064 million is made up of corporate borrowings and preferred shares.

Fee Related Earnings

Management uses a 20x multiplier when looking at the intrinsic value of fee related earnings. In the past I used to back out fee related earnings from Berkshire's own capital. A fellow investor has changed my view on the subject but the distinction is still noteworthy. Slide 5 of the Q2 2017 supplemental notes that $245 million of base management fee revenue came from Brookfield capital. If we assume a 60% margin then the fee related earnings from Brookfield capital should be almost $150 million. If we applied the 20x multiple and backed it out then it would mean backing out almost $3 billion.

Carried Interest

At the present time we use target carry with a 10x multiple and a gross margin of 70%.

Future Intrinsic Value

Slide 87 of the 2017 Investor Day presentation breaks this down for 2022:

$65 billion invested capital

($10 billion) leverage

$34 billion fee related earnings: $1,689 million*20

$15 billion carried interest

-------------

$104 billion

Using the above share count, this comes to almost $104 per share. The slide shows a 22% annual return but that includes dividends and it also seems to include a closing of the gap between the share price and intrinsic value.

The future carried interest value of $15 billion is 2.5x the current value of $6 billion. This is in line with slide 82 of the 2017 Investor Day presentation which shows the carry eligible capital totals growing from $40 billion in 2017 to $100 billion in 2022.

Closing Thoughts

Using scale of capital, a global platform and 70,000 operating people, Brookfield should be able to continue increasing its intrinsic value. If the intrinsic value doubles in five years and the stock price trades at about the same discount as today then the stock price should double implying an annual return of almost 15%.

Sources

2017 Investor Day Presentation

Letters to Shareholders

Q2 2017 Interim Report

Q2 2017 Supplemental Information

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, SRG, VOO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation.