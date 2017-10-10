Johnson & Johnson: Earnings Preview

Image credit

I've turned rather bullish on consumer brand giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in the recent past after being quite bearish for some time. I've explained my change of heart before but the thrust of it is that after a very long consolidation, it looks like the fundamentals have caught up to the valuation. Heading into the Q3 earnings report due out next week, JNJ looks to be set to test its highs yet again but will it actually break through this time? Let's take a look at some factors that will help determine if this is just another bout of bouncing around inside its channel or if we'll see some real movement this time.

Starting with the technical picture, JNJ is once again looking up for the bulls. The channel that has been in place since late June is still very much in play with its lower boundary at $129 and the upper boundary at $136. We've seen JNJ hit the top three times and the bottom four times in just the past four months or so, meaning we're getting a bunch of action within the channel but nothing outside of it. That has created a situation where the stock is consolidating while the fundamentals improve and indeed, the ever-important 200DMA catches up as well.

JNJ's 200DMA is currently at $125 and rising very rapidly so it shouldn't be long until we get some sort of showdown between it and the stock. That's actually a good thing for the bulls because that line should act as support and give the bulls a reason to buy again and just maybe even break the stock out higher.

In addition, the momentum indicators look very strong here after a rather weak period throughout much of September. They're showing signs of life but aren't even close to being overbought, which is a great situation to be in for the bulls. That means the current move is clearly higher but that it shouldn't be out of steam. Heading into an earnings report, that means that if the report is good, the bulls should find plenty of reason to pull the trigger as this has been anything but a one-sided move so far.

Now, what am I looking for when JNJ reports? Expectations are for 8% sales growth but just slightly less than that in terms of EPS growth. JNJ is in the midst of integrating AMO and Actelion so revenue may rise less quickly than costs for another quarter or two, but a big part of my bullishness on JNJ is what happens after that. We all know mergers are expensive and in general, I prefer other uses of capital. But that horse has left the stable with JNJ and the mergers have happened; we just now have to make the best of them. Q2 saw some deleveraging of input costs and we may well see the same thing in Q3, although the damage should be somewhat mitigated by the high rate of revenue growth.

After Q2 management said that the second half would see increased rates of revenue growth and that's what I'm counting on. Should we get that, margins should improve and that has the impact downstream of raising JNJ's ability to grow EPS more quickly than analysts think. That's been my argument for a few months at this point as the analyst community has price targets in the $135 to $140 area on the assumption that EPS is only going to grow at the rate of revenue for the foreseeable future. I think that is overly bearish as JNJ has the levers in place to fix its margin issues of the past couple quarters given that the mergers are still being integrated. We need to see some confirmation of this and Q3 is a great time for this to either begin showing up in the income statement or for management to give us another update of when we can expect to see it. We had a very positive update after Q2; it is time to show us the money.

I'd really like to see JNJ keep its momentum with respect to controlling R&D and SG&A costs; it has done an exemplary job of this of late. If something goes awry there, it may cause me to reconsider my bullishness. In addition, a complaint I had about Q2 was very weak organic revenue growth, which came in at just half a percent. JNJ's income statement is messy because of acquisitions and divestitures as well as forex translation, but stripping all of that away made Q2 revenue look pretty weak. As I mentioned, management said this is the time so we need to see it or again, it could alter the bull case significantly.

Overall, I'm still bullish going into the report because the chart setup is favorable and I'm also bullish on the fundamentals. Integrating acquisitions is always messy and expensive but when it is done, the results can be rather spectacular. I'm not sure the analyst community is bullish enough and if I'm right, JNJ will break out above its channel later this year. That could very well happen on the Q3 report but it will take either a strong report or strong guidance. Regardless, I'm still in the bull camp here and I like JNJ going into earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.