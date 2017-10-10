Foreign Funds Reach New Highs: Weekly CEF Update

Recent activist activity around foreign funds may be a contraindicative bottom--and the next top may be far from us

Are foreign funds unstoppable? At the end of every year since the Global Financial Crisis, there has been a clear winner in absolute total returns—and foreign stocks have rarely been that winner. Nonetheless, 2017 is turning out to be the year where the tables have turned. Unstoppable gains in the S&P 500 and flatlines in Europe, currency-adjusted weakness in Asia (minus a bubble or two here and there), and a strong U.S. dollar throughout the QE years really put a damper in foreign stocks and bonds. That’s clearly changing—and the change is clear in CEFs.

The CEF Insider indices yet again show foreign funds reaching new highs, while U.S. equity funds both of the covered-call and un-optioned sorts also touched new YTD highs:

One important thing to note: earlier this year, we saw many CEFs reach historically abnormal discounts that could indicate funds were richly priced. At first glance, this could indicate selling was the best thing—this was particularly clear in August when, well, we saw a lot of selling partly as a response to those low discounts. But as the chart above shows, that was more of a buying opportunity than a sign of further weakness.

Since then, we have seen a lot of funds’ price gains happen as a result of NAV strength rather than closing discounts. This indicates, at least to me, that the buying window for CEFs isn’t closing—but metrics to choose CEFs will need to take into account the increasingly less inefficient nature of the CEF market.

Also, on the issue of foreign funds’ strength—I find it particularly interesting that, in a year when foreign funds are particularly strong, we have found a couple of foreign funds liquidate. Most recently, The Thai Fund (TTF) announced its shuttering. That provided a nice jump for people long the fund, but it also should led investors to ask why foreign funds would shut during a time when foreign funds are so strong. Is this specific to Thailand and its economic future? Or is it a counterindicator that a few institutional investors are getting tired of foreign funds’ lackluster historical returns and big discounts just when the tides are turning for foreign assets?

Without answering that question directly, I want to remind readers of two things. Firstly, TTF is one of the oldest foreign funds that has not been used for high income—rather, it’s been used more by institutional investors to get exposure to this frontier market. Secondly, TTF is one of the many foreign funds targeted by boutique investment firm City of London Investment Group plc who clearly were taking big stakes in small EM funds to encourage liquidation to capture the discounts. This quick and dirty alpha capture worked in the short term in the case of TTF, but bear in mind that the fund was up over 30% on a healthy 20% NAV gain before the liquidation. Could we have seen more long-term gradual appreciation in TTF if CoL had been unsuccessful in their liquidation gambit? We will never know.

Biggest Discounts

A very clear pattern is apparent with the most discounted funds: three are foreign asset focused, five are U.S. equity focused, and two are energy focused.

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price (RIF) 2.24% 23.65 19.54 -17.38 6.76 (DNI) 1.69% 15.61 13.01 -16.66 4.61 (BIF) 1.43% 12.26 10.36 -15.5 3.96 (GAM) 1.24% 42.4 36.01 -15.07 0.80 (PEO) 0.79% 22.86 19.57 -14.39 6.34 (ADX) 0.62% 17.87 15.33 -14.21 6.78 (SRF) 4.02% 10.09 8.7 -13.78 5.52 (CUBA) 3.30% 8.47 7.31 -13.7 1.84 (RGT) 1.71% 11.98 10.39 -13.27 1.34 (GGZ) 1.63% 15.25 13.24 -13.18 2.11

Keep in mind, however, that it’s generous to call CUBA a LatAm fund, since its holdings are really U.S. companies that in theory would benefit from a liberalization of Cuba’s economy. A particularly curious mandate, especially for a fund with such a high management expense and low yield, which is why its high discount makes a lot of sense. The same cannot necessarily be said of GGZ, which has had a 20% YTD gain in NAV, or RGT, with its 24% NAV gain.

But CEF investors don’t just look at investment mandate and macro trends for returns—in many cases they look at yield above all else. Which is why many of these funds, with their low annualized yields, haven’t been attracting as much attention as perhaps they should.

Biggest Premiums

Again, familiar names dominate the most premium priced funds, and despite the massive outperformance in foreign funds, none of the most bought CEFs are in this outperforming category. Instead, that classic mixture of management’s marketing efforts and retail investors’ predilections for municipal bonds and Pimco funds seem to be driving the pricing in these heavily bought funds.

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price 10Yr CAGR (PGP) 3.22% 11.4 16.89 48.16 10.42 10.50% (GUT) 1.67% 5.48 7.11 29.74 8.44 6.47% (RCS) 1.53% 7.82 9.72 24.3 8.89 11.38% (PCQ) 1.29% 14.15 17.24 21.84 5.36 7.66% (PHK) 1.08% 6.93 8.3 19.77 11.67 8.25% (ECC) 10.05% 17.79 21.15 18.89 11.35 N/A (DMO) 2.58% 21.96 25.86 17.76 10.44 N/A (PCK) 1.38% 8.64 10.14 17.36 5.6 3.27% (DNP) 1.90% 9.96 11.4 14.46 6.84 N/A (BHV) 2.32% 15.66 17.89 14.24 4.23 4.79%

I’m including 10 year CAGR data this week to point something interesting out. While PGP, RCS, and to a certain extent PHK may be attracting investment because of their long-term track records, the relatively poor performance of PCK, BHV, and GUT demonstrates that long-term strong total returns aren’t the only thing that attracts capital to a CEF. The fact that these are two muni bond funds and one utility fund—and all three are lower than many of their peer muni and utility CEFs—suggests that a combination of management name recognition and retail investor comfort in certain asset classes have driven returns here more than fundamental strength in the fund itself.

How to Use This Information

I write these weekly reports as a starting point for CEF investors to get a sense of which funds are most and least popular and whether there is a unifying force behind those relative popularities. Additionally, tracking the total return and market performance of CEFs provides investors with an idea of how and when these funds can be used as investment vehicles for a superior total return or a high rate of sustainable income.

This glance at the market is only a first step, however. A variety of other due diligence processes are necessary for CEF investors, including an analysis of NII, a look at management, an analysis of the fund's portfolio, changes to the fund's mandate, changes in and uses of leverage, and overall long-term and short-term fund performance. While some CEF investors like to use other metrics to make CEF purchasing decisions, such as recent tender offers, activist investments, insider trading, and Z-scores, it remains to be demonstrated whether those factors are predictive of future CEF returns and thus should be considered with caution.

