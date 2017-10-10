Here's Why Honeywell Is Poised To Outperform

With earnings season around the corner, investors are expecting aerospace-focused technology and manufacturing conglomerate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to deliver market-topping third-quarter results. Although Honeywell's new CEO Darius Adamczyk has been criticized for being too conservative on earnings guidance, Wall Street analysts anticipate $1.73 earnings per share, up 3.59%, from $1.67 in the same period last year. Honeywell's short-cycle business within the home and building technologies (HBT), safety and productivity solutions (SPS) and performance materials and technologies (PMT) segments, which together make 60% of its total revenue, continue to remain on a growth trajectory amid challenging macroeconomic environment.

Honeywell's highly diversified business portfolio has strong potential to generate consistent above-average returns and mitigate operational risks. In addition to this, the company's diligent focus on working capital management, free cash flow generation and a conservative balance sheet bodes well for investors. Year-to-date, Honeywell has generated an average market return of 23.62% (see chart below), outperforming its industry peers General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE), United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX), Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI), BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY) and even the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) index. Today, Honeywell's stock reached all-time high of $143.92 with a market capitalization of $109.46bn and still has a price target of $153.84. If the $153.84 price target is achieved, the company will be worth $8.67bn more.

Source: Morningstar

Now, let's dig a little deeper to see how Honeywell is gearing up to improve its top line and why investors should care for it.

Honeywell has a balanced mix of long- and short-cycle businesses witnessing decent organic growth in new products and expansion in high-growth geographies over the years. With a controlled focus on cost and productivity, the company continues to expand its footprints in high-growth countries due to rise in their population, urbanization and infrastructure development. In addition, Honeywell is building a robust pipeline of new products to expand its portfolio. Quite recently, the company launched a new flight planning application for the Connected Aircraft, GoDirect Flight Bag Pro, which can be used to create and file flight plans, calculate and compare aircraft cruise modes, and access real-time weather updates.

Industrial powerhouse Honeywell has continuously fine-tuned its portfolio by selling and acquiring businesses since 2002. Honeywell is planning to acquire private-equity firm AEA Investors LP owned water filtration company Evoqua Water Technologies, which is worth around $3bn, including debt. Evoqua helps municipalities and industrial customers with wastewater treatment and claims to treat more than 70% of municipal wastewater capacity in the US. Last month, Honeywell also collaborated with Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) to provide automotive software technology and infrastructure solutions to address potential threats associated with emerging connected and autonomous vehicle development.

However, the business jet aviation industry is facing a modest pace for new jet purchases due to an uncertain economic and political environment along with a highly competitive used aircraft market. The Global Business Aviation Outlook projects approximately 8,300 new business jet deliveries worth $249bn between 2017 and 2027, down 2 to 3 percentage points from the 2016 10-year forecast. As a result, Honeywell expects aerospace sales to grow by 3% to 4% annually over the next five years, and earning operating profit margins of 25%.

The Bottom Line

Honeywell currently trades at a substantial discount to its industrial peer group with an average P/E multiple of 22.3x. Also, the company anticipates to deliver strong earnings growth in the upcoming quarters by continuing to invest in new products and technologies and increasing footprint in high-growth markets across the world.

Last month, Honeywell's management announced a 12.0% increase in regular annual cash dividend (from $2.66 to $2.98 per common share), showing explicit commitment to grow its dividends faster than earnings. At the current share price, it would yield 2.1%, slightly above the average yield of 1.9% for dividend-paying stocks on the S&P 500. Meanwhile, trailing-12-month FCF is just under the $5bn mark, providing sufficient coverage for both the dividend distributions and share buybacks.

Source: Morningstar

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.