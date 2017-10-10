Leveraged ETFs Decay Dashboard

I measure once a month the decay of major leveraged ETFs. It may be useful for anyone using leveraged ETFs for investing, trading or hedging.

What is the decay?

Most of the time, a leveraged ETF does worse than the underlying asset leveraged by the same factor. This relative decay has several reasons: beta slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, management fees. Only the latter is predictable. Roll yield may be prominent for commodity ETFs (leveraged or not), but beta slippage is usually the main reason of decay. However, it doesn’t always result in decay. When an asset is trending with little volatility, a leveraged ETF can bring an excess return over the leveraged asset. You can click here to read an explanation of beta-slippage with examples.

Monthly and Yearly Drifts on 10/9/2017

Definitions are needed. “Lev” is the leveraging factor. “Return” is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). “IndexReturn” is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). “ETFdrift” is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. “TradeDrift” is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as follows, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift / Abs(Lev)

“Decay” is negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY 3.55% 0.00% 0.00% 20.27% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO 10.62% -0.03% -0.01% 65.64% 4.83% 1.61% -3 SPXU -9.71% 0.94% 0.31% -42.96% 17.85% 5.95% ICE US20+yr Tbond 1 TLT -4.21% 0.00% 0.00% -5.29% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF -12.56% 0.07% 0.02% -20.34% -4.47% -1.49% -3 TMV 13.32% 0.69% 0.23% 9.82% -6.05% -2.02% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ 1.73% 0.00% 0.00% 25.61% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ 4.72% -0.47% -0.16% 85.47% 8.64% 2.88% -3 SQQQ -5.14% 0.05% 0.02% -52.00% 24.83% 8.28% DJ 30 1 DIA 4.54% 0.00% 0.00% 27.56% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW 13.69% 0.07% 0.02% 97.61% 14.93% 4.98% -3 SDOW -12.50% 1.12% 0.37% -52.34% 30.34% 10.11% Russell 2000 1 IWM 8.13% 0.00% 0.00% 22.86% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA 25.78% 1.39% 0.46% 70.51% 1.93% 0.64% -3 TZA -21.15% 3.24% 1.08% -51.53% 17.05% 5.68% S&P Select Energy 1 XLE 5.96% 0.00% 0.00% -1.12% 0.00% 0.00% 3 ERX 18.34% 0.46% 0.15% -12.71% -9.35% -3.12% -3 ERY -16.28% 1.60% 0.53% -8.63% -11.99% -4.00% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ -0.83% 0.00% 0.00% 6.18% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN -2.79% -0.30% -0.10% 10.00% -8.54% -2.85% -3 DRV 2.17% -0.32% -0.11% -23.55% -5.01% -1.67% ARCA Gold Miners 1 GDX -7.45% 0.00% 0.00% 3.58% 0.00% 0.00% 3 NUGT -21.62% 0.73% 0.24% -26.71% -37.45% -12.48% -3 DUST 24.14% 1.79% 0.60% -51.32% -40.58% -13.53% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM 0.97% 0.00% 0.00% 22.47% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC 2.27% -0.64% -0.21% 67.02% -0.39% -0.13% -3 EDZ -3.29% -0.38% -0.13% -51.47% 15.94% 5.31% Gold spot 1 GLD -5.49% 0.00% 0.00% 1.20% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD -16.11% 0.36% 0.12% -4.50% -8.10% -2.70% -3 DGLD 18.29% 1.82% 0.61% -7.86% -4.26% -1.42% Silver spot 1 SLV -7.31% 0.00% 0.00% -3.59% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV -21.44% 0.49% 0.16% -26.43% -15.66% -5.22% -3 DSLV 24.86% 2.93% 0.98% -8.16% -18.93% -6.31% Wells Fargo BDC 1 BDCS 3.48% 0.00% 0.00% 7.94% 0.00% 0.00% 2 BDCL 7.25% 0.29% 0.15% 14.42% -1.46% -0.73% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI 4.75% 0.00% 0.00% 36.94% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU 14.18% -0.07% -0.02% 100.07% -10.75% -3.58% -3 LABD -14.12% 0.13% 0.04% -76.60% 34.22% 11.41% VIX Short Term Fut. 1 VXX -21.71% 0.00% 0.00% -72.08% 0.00% 0.00% 2 UVXY -39.43% 3.99% 2.00% -94.18% 49.98% 24.99%

BDCL is an Exchange-Traded Note. ETNs entail additional counterparty risks.

In 1 month:

There is no big decay. The worst one is for leveraged emerging markets ((NYSEARCA:EDC)) and it is only 0.64%, meaning 0.21% relative to an equivalent exposure in the underlying index.

The highest positive monthly drift was in leveraged short-term VIX futures ((NYSEARCA:UVXY)), with a large loss due to low volatility in S&P 500 stocks and high contango in VIX future contracts. The simple fact of rolling contracts to the next month was responsible for a 2-digit loss in VXX. For daily leveraged products, compounding steady negative returns results in a positive drift relative to the underlying index (this is an "asymptotic loss" pattern).

In 1 year:

The two worst decays have been in leveraged gold miners ETFs, long ((NYSEARCA:NUGT)) and short ((NYSEARCA:DUST)). NUGT has lost almost 27%, whereas GDX has gained 3.6%. Repeated swings in the underlying index have resulted in a high beta-slippage on both sides.

The highest positive drift in 1 year is for the leveraged VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) in an asymptotic loss. The 3x inverse leveraged biotechnology ETF ((NYSEARCA:LABD)) is second and the 3x inverse leveraged Dow Jones ETF ((NYSEARCA:SDOW)) is not far behind.

Due to a bullish trend with little volatility, both long and short leveraged ETFs based on the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have a positive drift.

Due to a higher volatility than usual in bonds, both long and short leveraged bond ETFs have decayed in 1 year.

The inverse leveraged stock index ETFs were cheaper hedging instruments than shorting the non-leveraged underlying index for a similar market exposure. I have been using SPXU to hedge a part of my stock holdings. The real performance of hedging depends on the dates when the hedging position size is rebalanced. Past performance is not a guarantee for the future. When volatility comes back, leveraged stock index ETFs will suffer a negative drift.

Note of caution: the leveraged ETF decay looks like an invitation to short sellers. Selling short leveraged ETFs has unpredictable risks and costs listed here (sharing this link with traders and investors you know may save them a lot of money).

Data provided by portfolio123 (this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you buy later a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXU,QQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: long SPXU for hedging purposes.