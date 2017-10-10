AcelRx Remains An Attractive Buy After Strong Run

Over the past couple of weeks, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) has been on a tear. After closing at $3.35 on Friday, Sep. 22, ACRX has skyrocketed a remarkable 64.2% since, closing at $5.50 on Oct. 3. Given that no news regarding the company itself has emerged, it seems that many investors are starting to recognize how undervalued ACRX currently is. After share price dipped slightly to stabilize in the low $5 range last week, it appears that there may be one last golden opportunity left to get in on ACRX.

Historical Perspective

When I first stumbled upon ACRX in mid-June, the stock was trading in the mid-$2 range, closing as low as $2.05 some days. After analyzing the company's drug pipeline and learning about the enormous potential presented by both Zalviso and Dsuvia (ACRX management has estimated peak annual sales for Dsuvia could reach $1.1 billion), I realized that the company was highly undervalued and invested immediately. At around $2.50 a share, ACRX had a market cap of around $113.5 million; given that estimated peak sales from just one of ACRX's drugs are nearly ten times that figure, it was easy to see that the stock was a bargain at that price. Most importantly, the potential upside from ACRX at that point far outweighed the downside - while approval for Dsuvia might send shares rocketing over $10 (a 300% total return), receipt of a CRL would likely not send share price below $1 (a 60% total loss). In mid-June, buying ACRX was an easy decision - the stock had massive upside, especially when compared to its potential downside.

Nothing good can last forever, and that was certainly the case with the bargain to be had on ACRX. In mid-July, a Jefferies analyst issued a $7 price target for ACRX, and estimated a 75% probability of US approval for Dsuvia; understandably, stock price jumped up over the next few days, closing as high as $3.90 on July 31 before settling to a resistance level in the mid-$3 range for most of August and September.

Clinical Progress Outlook

At the moment, ACRX has two drugs for the treatment of acute pain in its pipeline: Dsuvia and Zalviso. Intended as a cheaper, safer alternative to IV morphine, Dsuvia and Zalviso dispense proprietary tablets of the highly powerful opioid sufentanil. Both drugs, if approved, are only to be dispensed under the supervision of a doctor, and cannot be administered outside of a clinical setting. Both drugs have demonstrated their potential in Phase III clinical trials, meeting primary endpoints in all seven clinical trials designed to provide evidence of the safety and efficacy of Dsuvia and Zalviso. Dsuvia has a PDUFA date of Oct. 12 (this Thursday), and an opinion on EU approval for the drug is expected in the first have of 2018. After receiving a CRL for Zalviso in 2014, ACRX successfully completed a fourth clinical trial for ACRX successfully completed a fourth clinical trial for Zalviso earlier this year and plans to resubmit an NDA for Zalviso before the end of the year. Zalviso is already approved in the EU is and is currently being marketed in the EU by ACRX's European licensing partner Grunenthal Group GmbH, providing ACRX with a steady stream of royalty revenue as the company moves forward.

While ACRX's pipeline has great promise, the company is still at the mercy of the FDA. Given the current opioid crisis in the United States, there is certainly reason to be bearish. However, as some have pointed out, Dsuvia and Zalviso are exclusively for use in a medically supervised setting - meaning that the potential for abuse is extremely limited. That said, there can never be any certainty until the FDA issues its ruling.

Financial Outlook

According to ACRX's most recent 10-Q form, which is accurate as of June 30, 2017, ACRX has a cash (and cash equivalents) balance of $62.1 million. Over the first half of 2017, ACRX spent $18.2 million in cash, while generating revenue of $5.8 million - a net burn rate of $12.4 million for the period, or an annual burn rate of around $25 million (assuming spending patterns remain consistent). This allows the company around 30 months of runway at its current burn rate - additionally, any increases in spending unrelated to marketing either Dsuvia or Zalviso would likely be offset to a significant degree by the increased royalties ACRX will receive as Zalviso gains traction and generates larger sales volume in the EU.

If Dsuvia is approved, the company will need to spend a great deal on commercializing the drug - already, G&A expenses for the first half of 2017 total $8.3 million, exceeding 2016's first half expenses by 12%. That said, the company almost certainly has sufficient cash to commercialize Dsuvia without needing to raise capital through a share offering, given the drug's high peak sales potential. While a future approval for Zalviso and the subsequent commercialization process could test the company's cash reserves, the company is currently well positioned to bring Dsuvia to market and secure a reliable source of cash.

If ACRX receives a CRL for Dsuvia, the company may still be able to market and commercialize Zalviso when it comes up for approval again, even without raising additional cash. A CRL for Dsuvia would likely request an additional clinical trial, increasing research and development expenses for the drug. In the first half of 2016, when Dsuvia was in the midst of clinical trials, R&D expenses totaled $4.5 million, compared to $2.2 million for the first half of 2017 (when research was wrapping up). An additional clinical trial for Dsuvia would likely raise the drug's R&D expenses to 2016 levels. However, this change would almost certainly be offset by a corresponding decrease in R&D costs associated with Zalviso, given that the drug has just completed a clinical trial and is in the closing stages of the research process. Even if Dsuvia receives a CRL, investors can expect burn rate to remain relatively constant, possibly increasing slightly. If ACRX can secure a PDUFA date for Zalviso in 2018 or H1 2019, they will probably have enough cash to commercialize the drug themselves - if not, the subsequent share dilution will likely be minimal.

If ACRX receives CRLs for both Dsuvia and Zalviso, the cash situation will be critical. The company has 30 months of runway left at its current burn rate - if the company has to increase R&D expenses to perform further research on Dsuvia and Zalviso, it will need to raise additional capital from its investors.

Current Status Looking Towards PDUFA

After the most recent run up to $5.25, ACRX is still a buy - but not for long. Price targets have now been established - the higher end of the spectrum puts ACRX's price target at $10 - 12.50 (implying upside around 100%), while the average price target is $7.10 (implied upside of 32%). Personally, I would set a price target at $10. Assuming the current level of shares outstanding remains constant, a share price of $10 gives the company a market cap of $453.8 million. If ACRX is able to successfully commercialize Dsuvia and achieve its peak sales potential of $1.1 billion per year, that market cap would obviously be a significant undervaluation of the company. However, given that it will take years to reach this level of sales, one could reasonably assign ACRX with an approved but uncommercialized Dsuvia a value of around half a billion dollars.

Interestingly, Piper Jaffray has set a price target of $3 (a potential downside of 42.9%), clearly anticipating a CRL. I would agree to some degree - I believe that Dsuvia is a very approvable drug, given its potential to significantly replace IV morphine as the standard of care for acute pain, and I think that a CRL would merely be a delay in approval for the drug. Beyond that, Zalviso holds a great deal of value, and looks promising for an approval coming off of strong Phase III trial results. Even in clinical stages, I believe that each of these drugs offers a value of at least $2 per share. As such, I would expect share to eventually stabilize around $4, even if they were to drop to the $3 range in the initial panic after a CRL.

Considering that average predicted upside from an approval is 52.4%, ACRX is still a definite buy. Personally, I believe that approval for Dsuvia could send ACRX to double digits. Even a stock price of $10 (the average price target for analysts predicting approval) would leave ACRX with a market cap of $454 million - considering the $1.1 billion peak sales estimate for Dsuvia and the considerable potential offered by Zalviso, one can certainly argue that ACRX would still be undervalued at that price and market cap. If ACRX does not trade in double digits following approval for Dsuvia, I certainly expect it to break $10 in the initial post-approval wave of excitement.

Attractive Profile for Long-Term Play Following a Dsuvia Approval

Assuming ACRX receives FDA approval for Dsuvia, the company has an incredibly valuable asset in hand. Management's peak annual sales estimate of $1.1 billion assumed that Dsuvia penetrated 10% of the population of applicable patients. Given Dsuvia's novel technology and significant advantages over IV morphine drips, greater market penetration is certainly plausible - which would certainly result in a significant increase in share price. With EU approval for Dsuvia likely to occur in the first half of 2018, ACRX has a potentially blockbuster drug in its portfolio. Zalviso, coming off a CRL in 2014 for an engineering issue in the drug-device combo, stands an excellent chance of approval after a successful Phase 3 trial.

The company certainly has competent, experienced management: Dr. Pamela Palmer, the CMO of ACRX, has already brought pharmaceutical company Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) from clinical stages all the way to commercial production. Today, Omeros has a market cap of just over $1 billion - a testament to Palmer's ability. To complement Palmer, the company has other management experienced with acquisitions, giving them the option to potentially explore a buyout or strategic partnership with another company. Whichever direction the company decides to go in, the result can only be positive.

CRL: An Unlikely Buying Opportunity?

A CRL for Dsuvia, while generally considered an unlikely outcome, could represent a buying opportunity. The 42.9% implied downside in the floor predicted by Piper Jaffray is certainly a significant hit to any investor, but considering the potential offered by Zalviso, along with Dsuvia's definite ability to rebound from a CRL, purchasing a block of shares at a discounted price immediately following a CRL would likely be a profitable move.

To Finish Up...

At its current price level, ACRX is still certainly a buy. Using analyst price targets as barometers, upside outweighs downside - and considering the high likelihood of approval for Dsuvia, this reinforces the fact that ACRX is still a solid buy. In reality, I believe this stock has potential to soar into the double digits, representing an enormous upside over even the harshest losses that would occur following a CRL. With its attractive profile for growth in both the near- and long-term, ACRX is a bargain at its current price. It remains to be seen how the market will behave in the days leading up to the Oct. 12 PDUFA - I'm glad I got into ACRX months ago.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.