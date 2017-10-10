Five Below Might Offer 15% Upside Potential

With 40% of the firm's total revenue coming in the 4th quarter, Five Below will do well in the next 3 months.

Business Description

Five Below (FIVE) is a teen retailer offering products at $5 and below. Its merchandise includes the following categories: style, room, sports, tech, crafts, candy and now. Each are intended to appeal to trendy teen accessories. As a publicly traded company, Five Below’s shares have out outperformed the S&P 500 by over 30% this year.

Primarily, the retailer's stores have been located in the north and southeastern United States. This leaves the firm with huge upside as it begins to expand into the western United States. In 2017 alone, the firm plans to open 15 stores in California, 100 total in the US.

Industry Overview

Five Below operates in a highly competitive industry. With most of its sales coming from in-store purchasing, the firm faces growing pressure from online retail giant Amazon (AMZN). However, unlike most retail firms, Five Below has managed to sustain impressive growth over the last 3 years. Suggesting that its business model might have what it takes to remain alive despite Amazon’s mounting pressure. The firm is also able to capture a better margin compared to the rest of the industry. With an industry average operating margin of 8.1%, Five Below's operating margin sits at 11.5%.

Income Protection

Five Below isn't a firm positioned with strong defenses protecting continued margins or revenue. The bargaining power of the buyer is quite impressive. With no exclusive “Five Below” products driving a large portion of revenue, the firm cannot charge any more than Amazon, or any other competitor for its products. As a result this leaves Five Below exposed to industry competition.

What do the numbers say?

Despite what logic may tell about entering the retail industry in the age of Amazon. Five Below has been able to return numbers to prove its viability, at least for now. Earnings per share have averaged a 20% increase each year for the last 3 years. It would be difficult to find a retailer that’s been able to come close to that over the same time period.

Along with impressive returns to share holders, it also outpaces its competitors with revenue growth. Averaging 23.2% over the last 3 years, Five Below has outperformed its competition by nearly 10%.

What is all the more exciting is that Five Below trades at a multiple lower than its competitors. The industry trades at a multiple of 44.2, while Five Below trades at 39.5 as of the time of this writing.

Investing Thesis

If Five Below was priced with the rest of the industry it would trade at $64.52. Leaving an upside potential of 14.08%. Five Below’s holiday season makes up nearly 40% of total net sales for the entire year. As a result Five Below is well positioned by a history of impressive numbers, to return value to share holders over the next 3 months.

I would suggest an investor enter the stock in late October and hold until late December or early January. This will give the investor exposure to an impressive holiday earnings season.

