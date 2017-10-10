Guidewire Software To Acquire Cyence For Risk Analytics

The deal is pricey and one that Guidewire will need to integrate and expand on in order to reap the full benefits.

Cyence has developed a cyber risk modeling system that assists insurers in better understanding and pricing business cyber risk exposure.

Guidewire Software has agreed to acquire Cyence for $265 million net in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Insurance software company Guidewire Software (GWRE) has announced an agreement to acquire Cyence for $265 million in cash and stock.

Cyence has created risk analytics solutions to help insurers more accurately model the risk of cyber hacking and loss.

Guidewire is paying a hefty Price/Sales multiple of 18x for Cyence, so management will need to quickly integrate its solution for cyber risk modeling and expand into other adjacent offering areas to fully realize the deal’s potential.

Target Company

San Mateo, California-based Cyence was founded in 2013 to develop a platform that better quantifies the financial impact of cyber risk.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Arvind Parthasarathi, who was previously president at YarcData, a spin-off from supercomputing company Cray (CRAY).

Below is an interview of Cyence’s CEO:

(Source: TheGenevaAssociation)

Cyence’s system combines data science, cybersecurity and economic analysis to help financial services firms ‘prospect and select risks, assess and price risks, manage portfolio risk accumulations and bring new insurance products to market.’

Interestingly, Cyence had raised a single $40 million funding round, in late 2016, from venture capital firms New Enterprise Associates, IVP and Dowling Capital Management.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Guidewire disclosed the acquisition price as $265 million net of cash, composed of closing net cash of $140 million and 1.6 million shares of new Guidewire common stock. Of the 1.6 million shares, 260,000 will be in the form of deferred equity, subject to ‘the achievement of certain retention and operating milestones.’

The addition of Cyence’s system to Guidewire’s offerings will enable it to provide software solutions covering what it calls ‘emerging risks’ - cyber, reputation and ‘new forms of business interruption risk,’ so Guidewire clearly has more in mind for the deal than just cyber risk modeling.

As Guidewire CEO Marcus Ryu stated in the deal announcement,

While Guidewire has focused on core operations, data management , and digital engagement, Cyence applies expertise in data science and machine learning to the modeling needs of insurance product design, pricing, and underwriting for 21st century risks. As traditional actuarial approaches struggle to address the unique characteristics of emerging risks like cyber, Cyence’s next-generation approach will enable insurers to broaden the scope and value of the products their policyholders need.

As cyber hacking becomes more prevalent and enterprises stand to suffer greater business losses, the insurance industry is in dire need of solutions that help it to better price the associated risks.

For Guidewire, the Cyence piece ‘offers a data listening and risk analytics solution combining Internet-scale collection and curation of external data with sophisticated machine learning and risk modeling.’

Guidewire acquired EagleEye Analytics in 2016 in a smaller deal, so management is in an acquisition mode to expand the firm’s offerings to take advantage of the insurance industry’s demand for software solutions.

The deal won’t be cheap. Guidewire published a deal slide deck which indicated Cyence had an annual revenue run rate of around $15 million, so the firm will pay a Price/Sales multiple of nearly 18x.

It will need to integrate Cyence’s solution and expand its offerings from cyber risk modeling to reputational insurance and other applications to fully realize the potential benefits of the acquisition.

