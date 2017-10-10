General Mills: Taking Another Look

General Mills (GIS) is a storied company that was formed in 1928, though its predecessors were formed over 160 years ago. Operating in the decidedly unsexy consumer staples food industry, this company has grown and prospered over the generations. Our investment history with the company began about four years ago. We built a stake in the company, culminating with our final share purchase at $47 in February 2014. Just over two years later, we sold our shares just shy of $59 in February 2016. The shares ultimately ran up to over $70 per share, but we never count on timing our sells perfectly. Would an additional 20% return have been nice? Sure, plus we could have enjoyed several more quarters of dividends...but why dwell on the past. The point is that we felt the shares were substantially overvalued when we sold them. At a recent price around $51, shares have declined about 30% from their all time high. The reason for this decline is that company revenue has declined for four consecutive years, and profits have declined for five consecutive years. The per share results would have looked even worse if share repurchases hadn't retired around 2% of the outstanding common stock each of the last few years. Still, I think the company is worth a closer look. At the end of this write up, I'll have some closing thoughts and how we will proceed.

Company Profile

"General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Food service; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal. The company markets its products under the Annie's, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Fiber One, Food Should Taste Good, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardettos, Go-Gurt, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Helpers, Jenos, Jus-Rol, Kitano, Kix, La Salteña, Lärabar, Latina, Liberté, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Progresso, Raisin Nut Bran, Total, Totinos, Trix, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Yoki, and Yoplait names. It also supplies branded and unbranded food products to the food service and commercial baking industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through broker and distribution arrangements to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, e-commerce grocery providers, commercial and noncommercial food service distributors and operators, restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as drug, dollar, and discount chains. It operates 433 ice cream parlors; and franchises 356 branded ice cream parlors. General Mills, Inc. also exports its products primarily to Caribbean and Latin American markets. The company was founded in 1928 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota."

Historically we have run a bifurcated portfolio, divided between deep value investments (shorter term) and long term holdings. Over the past couple years, what we perceive as a shortage of deep value investments has led us to hold additional cash and institute a few swing trades. As investors chased yield in this insanely low yield world, they bid many dividend growth companies to what we feel are extremely high levels. As the yields on government bonds have edged higher globally, the stocks of many of these companies have performed poorly. Make no mistake, General Mills has also had its struggles.

The Struggles

The biggest issue for General Mills, has been changing consumer tastes. The younger generations, as we can attest, are much more likely to eat fresh...natural...or organic foods than our predecessors. This has spelled trouble for companies like General Mills, who built their companies on prepackaged meals...canned foods...and boxed cereals. Our family probably eats canned food a dozen times per year. Those cans are only purchased because of an approaching hurricane or crockpot chili. That being said, I personally still enjoy cereal or oatmeal several days a week. In the most recent quarters, the biggest struggles have come in the form of:

Decreased breakfast cereal consumption

Decreased yogurt consumption

Decreased consumption of canned or frozen vegetables.

The other big struggle has come in the form of branded food losing marketshare to store brands and private labels. I can tell you that when I was a kid we always ate branded foods. The reason was simply that the store brands were of terribly poor quality. That is no longer the case. Whether we hit Publix, Trader Joe's, or Target (TGT), most of the store brands are pretty darn good. As a result, it is somewhat rare that we pay up for things like branded yogurt or ice cream. If the quality is the same, why pay up?

The Positives

These declines have encouraged diversified food companies like General Mills to buy or develop product lines in the fresher, healthier, or organic end of the food spectrum. Brands like Larabar, Annie's, and Epic are all growing tremendously. The problem is that these brands are coming off a low base and aren't nearly large enough to offset the declines in General Mills legacy businesses.

General Mills has a solid history of providing value to shareholders through dividend raises, and has more than doubled the annual dividend per share over the last 10 years. More recently though, the dividend increases have been smaller...like the 2% dividend raise this summer. The return on equity metrics have been in the mid 30% range for the last few years. The concern is that net sales have been declining for a few years and the dividend payout ratio is currently about 69%.

As mentioned in the opening paragraph, General Mills has a well diversified product line. As you can see in the graphic below (from General Mills' 2017 annual report), a variety of products make up its sales mix. The second largest segment, and arguably what General Mills is best known for, is the cereal group (17% of sales). Over the last couple years the snacks segment has surpassed cereal....and currently represents 21% of net sales. Yogurt, convenient meals, cereals, and snack segments each represent over 15% of total sales. This mix makes General Mills' sales much more stable than if one segment comprised 50 or 60% of sales. Especially, if that segment was in decline.

General Mills is also somewhat diversified geographically. Roughly 35% of sales were made internationally in 2017, up from about 32% in 2014. I do wish the company had more exposure to emerging and developing countries, but that hasn't been a focus for management in the past.

Price and Valuation

Last, but certainly not least, we need to discuss General Mills' current stock price and valuation. Typically I use discounted future earnings to help establish a reasonable valuation for a company, but in this case I don't see much value. Earnings and revenue topped out a couple years ago, and have been trending lower. There isn't a clear trend to extrapolate. The consumer staples sector, including General Mills, will face some struggles in the coming years as input costs rise. Remember that the whole industry has benefited from exceedingly cheap food stuff input costs for the last several years. As mentioned above, we have not owned shares in General Mills for about two years. In the Morningstar table below, we can see that General Mill's shares are currently selling at about the historical averages...and below that of the broader market. The stock closed around $51 range on 10/6/17. The difference between the current company and the General Mills of 10 years ago, is that General Mills used to have meaningful top and bottom line growth. The broader S&P 500, though currently selling at a higher price to earnings multiple, has also shown meaningful top and bottom line growth recently. General Mills has only shown operational declines for the past few years.

Given the mediocre operational performance recently, and the terrible looking stock chart (I'm not a technical trader, but if the stock breaks meaningfully below the $50 level there doesn't appear to be much support in the stock price until the low $40s), I'm not tempted to initiate a new position at these levels. At some point management will innovate the product mix, and growth will return. At some point management will meaningfully address the growing debt issue. I am confident that General Mills will be around for decades to come, but I need a lower stock price in order to start building a meaningful position in the company.

The information above is provided by Yahoo Finance, Morningstar.com, GuruFocus.com, and www.generalmills.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.