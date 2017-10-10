Your Daily Pharma Scoop: MannKind Is A Trade Not An Investment; AstraZeneca's Imfinzi

MannKind is moving up, but we still don’t consider it a strong investment.

Analysis of Top Seeking Alpha Coverage: MannKind

Today we will discuss a MannKind (MNKD) article titled "MannKind - Afrezza Sales Rise Along With Stock Price" by Spencer Osborne. Before we proceed, I checked out Osborne's article stats and saw 1,602 articles in 10 years, with 340 ARNA articles, 540 SIRI articles, 43 FWONA articles, 129 OREX articles, and 108 MNKD articles. That's 1,200 articles on five to six stocks, and the other 400 on another 30-40 stocks. These are all high-interest, highly debated, volatile, sometimes contrarian play stocks that make for good trading if not sound long-term investment. I don't know much about Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA) except what I said here, but Arena Pharma (ARNA), Orexigen (OREX) and MNKD I know well enough.

The article discusses MannKind's increased scripts figures for the quarter, which at 4,900 almost touches the Q1 2016 number when Sanofi (SNY) was still a partner. Is that good or bad? The author presents both arguments, but doesn't side with one. I think MannKind has lost enough investor money over the years that anything "good" must be looked at critically, and anything "bad" must be considered as worse than presented. While the percentage gain QoQ might assure some, long-term investors who took part in the bull run of the 2014s and did not bow out are now left holding the bag. This is a great trader's stock, but not much of an investment.

Why isn't it a good investment? Let's look at the stock movement.

This stock was trading well into the $50s in 2014. Then in June 2014 Afrezza was approved, and the stock started tanking. It fell and fell, and when we thought the worst was over, it tanked some more. Even today's $5-plus price is bolstered by the March 2017 reverse split we see in that chart.

Stocks that tank on approval are legion. What is rare, however, is for such a well-followed stock to have tanked and continued tanking. That means what we now know -- Afrezza never took off as expected, uptake was poor, and the last nail in the proverbial coffin was big brother Sanofi leaving the party.

Why has the stock done so poorly? Afrezza is a very interesting drug. It is inhalable insulin (so no needles) that is fast acting and more easily bioavailable than other forms of insulin. However, it's pricier than normal insulin. Somehow, patients and physicians never warmed up to the drug. Otherwise, given the logic of the drug and the huge and increasing numbers of Type 1 and 2 diabetes patients in the U.S., there was no reason for the drug not taking off as planned, even with Sanofi.

Sanofi has bad history in inhalable diabetes treatments. It was once a partner of our Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) in marketing the latter's Exubera, the first inhalable insulin product. One year before Exubera was to appear in the market, Sanofi sold out its stake for $1.3bn to Pfizer (PFE). Pfizer continued for two years, but it too gave up on the product, with great loss to both NKTR and PFE. At that time, CEO Jeffrey Kindler said Exubera failed to "gain acceptance among patients and physicians, due in part to its rather sizable and complex inhalation contraption, potential difficulties with dosing, and existing insulin delivery technologies already on the market, including needle-free and pen injectors."

Now, while it can surely be argued that Afrezza is in many ways a better device than Exubera, the similarity in the history is startling and doesn't bode well for long-term prospects of MannKind. So while I would buy this stock on dips and then run with it for a week or two, I wouldn't dare holding it for longer than that, despite the rise in scripts and all the positive claims by management and bulls.

Oh, and before I forget, MannKind has very little cash to keep running the machine. As of last count, it had $43mn according to Google Finance. The author says "I estimate that MannKind finished Q3 with $22.9 million in cash."

Afrezza did receive a quite positive label revision earlier this month, which should help the drug and the company. However, I am wary of any stock that loses 90% of its value in three years. I would trade it, but I wouldn't let it fester.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of ONTX, AZN, TBPH, CLVS

Onconova to host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on lead candidate Rigosertib.

Ticker Company Name Market Cap Today's Price Volume ONTX Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 24M $2.40 63,712.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low Cash Balance Focus area $3.88 $1.46 64.38 15M Oncology

Therapy: Rigosertib

Disease: Diagnosis and Treatment of RASopathies

News: Onconova announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader meeting on the topic of Approaches to the Diagnosis and Treatment of RASopathies. Topline data should be available by late H1 2018.

Analysis: Onconova's lead drug candidate IV Rigosertib is in a Phase III clinical study. Analysts have been bullish, and topline data should be available by late H1 2018. Rigosertib could be the first approval in the underserved and growing Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) market. With more than 10,000 patients diagnosed annually and no new approved therapies in over 10 years, Rigosertib could be the blockbuster drug for Onconova, a company that is doing R&D since 1998. Rigosertib is partnered with SymBio Pharmaceuticals in Japan/Korea, Onconova retains rights to the rest of the world. Shares, which are trading midway between its 52-week high and low, should still be a good investment based on upcoming catalysts for Rigosertib.

FDA designates AstraZeneca's Tagrisso a "breakthrough therapy," EMA accepts IMFINZI MAA.

Ticker Company Name Market Cap Today's Price Volume AZN AstraZeneca plc 83B $34.42 4,913,299.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low Cash Balance Focus area $35.60 $25.55 34.72 5B oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases

Therapy: Tagrisso (osimertinib)

Disease: Metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Therapy: Imfinzi (durvalumab)

Disease: locally advanced (Stage III) unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has not progressed following platinum-based chemo.

News: AstraZeneca announced that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for Tagrisso (osimertinib) for the 1st-line treatment of patients with EGFR NSCLC. In other news, the EMA accepted AstraZeneca's marketing application Imfinzi for the treatment of patients with locally advanced (Stage III), unresectable NSCLC whose disease has not progressed following platinum-based chemoradiation therapy. This is the first registrational submission for Imfinzi in the European Union. The MAA submission is based on positive progression-free survival (PFS) data from the Phase III PACIFIC trial. The trial continues to evaluate overall survival (OS), its other primary endpoint. Detailed results of the PACIFIC trial, including additional safety information, were published online in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Analysis: In an earlier article, this author was very bearish AstraZeneca after Imfinzi's trial failure in Stage IV lung cancer. I did not consider AZN a good investment especially at these 52-week high prices. Tagrisso is a high potential drug as well, but it is still far from being the kind of blockbuster that AZN drastically needs to justify its high valuation. Now, this Stage III MAA is good news, doubtless, and would go a long way toward making AZN a good bet again.

Theravance's Vibativ shows treatment benefit in real-world settings.

Ticker Company Name Market Cap Today's Price Volume TBPH Theravance Biopharma Inc. 1.85B $34.46 218,760.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low Cash Balance Focus area $43.44 $23.15 48.86 345M

Therapy: VIBATIV® (telavancin)

Disease: Bone and joint infections

News: Theravance announced that "positive new data from multiple studies of VIBATIV®(telavancin) were presented at IDWeek 2017, which was held in San Diego, CA on Oct. 4-8, 2017. ... The ... data ... report positive clinical responses for VIBATIV treatment ranging from 64.9% to 72.6%..."

Analysis: VIBATIV is approved in the U.S. for treatment of the following infections in adult patients caused by designated susceptible bacteria: complicated skin and skin structure infections 23 (cSSSI), hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP) caused by susceptible isolates of Staphylococcus aureus when alternative treatments are not suitable. With the possible new label expansion, VIBATIV has the potential for targeting the broadest set of indications of any branded anti-MRSA antibiotic. It will provide an opportunity to target a large, addressable patient populations. The drug sells about $12mn annually.

Clovis submits U.S. marketing application for label expansion of Rubraca.

Ticker Company Name Market Cap Today's Price Volume CLVS Clovis Oncology Inc. 4.7B $83.50 1,673,542.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low Cash Balance Focus area $99.45 $25.50 227.45 216M Oncology

Therapy: Rubraca

Disease: Recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer

News: Clovis Oncology submitted an "sNDA to the FDA for rucaparib as maintenance treatment of patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. The sNDA submission is based on data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial, which found that rucaparib significantly improved progression-free survival in all ovarian cancer patient populations studied."

Analysis: According to the American Cancer Society, more than 22,400 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the U.S. in 2017. Ovarian cancer patients posting on a forum at Inspire.com reported chemotherapy costs of $6,000-$16,000 per cycle, with two to six or more cycles required, plus up to $10,000 or more per shot for the drug Neulasta, which is often given with chemotherapy to decrease risk of infection. They report total costs of $100,000 or more per year. According to this report the market potential for Rubraca could be $224 million per year. A drug that is already approved for other indication and a possible label expansion, which could bring another $224 million market potential, is the most potential asset of Clovis.

Analyst Ratings

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO): HC Wainwright reiterates buy rating with $20.00 target. Last week ABEO announced one year data from Cohort 1 of the ongoing ABO-102 Phase I/II trial for Sanfilippo syndrome Type A (MPS IIIA). The results demonstrated durable clinical effects achieved one year post-administration.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD): Leerink Swann reiterates market perform. ACAD stock is trading near its 52-week high. We discussed ACAD upside in this Sept. 20, 2017, article.

Alcobra (ADHD): WBB Securities upgrades from hold to buy with target of $2. Alcobra is merging with privately held Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc. The merger is expected to close in Q4 2017. The stock traded last at $1.09.

Achaogen (AKAO): Leerink Swann reiterates its outperform rating while lowering its target from $28.00 to $22.00.

bluebird bio (BLUE): Maxim Group reiterates its buy rating and raises target from $100 to $170. The stock is presently trading at $131.50, near its 52-week high. See our article on BLUE's valuation here.

CryoLife (CRY): Canaccord Genuity reiterates its buy rating with a target of $25.

Edap Tms S.A. (EDAP): HC Wainwright reiterates its buy rating with a $6.50 target.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN): BMO Capital Markets and Needham & Company LLC raised their targets from $35 to $37 with an outperform rating, and from $36 to $42 with abuy rating, respectively. We discussed the FDA approval of Flexion's Zilretta for Osteoarthritis Knee Pain in the subscribers' daily pharma scoop on Oct. 9, 2017.

Hologic (HOLX): Stifel Nicolaus reiterates its buy rating while lowering its target from $48 to $45.

Illumina (ILMN): Piper Jaffray reiterates its overweight rating and raises its target from $202 to $226. ILMN appears bullish ahead of its earnings call coming up this month.

Immunomedics (IMMU): Jefferies Group raises its target from $14 to $16 with a buy rating.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Wells Fargo & Company upgrades JNJ from market perform to outperform and raises its target from $140 to $149. See our articles on JNJ.

Juno Therapeutics (JUNO): Maxim Group raises its target from $34 to $56, reiterating its buy rating. JUNO last traded at $43.68. The $4.8 billion, cell-based cancer immunotherapy company is a notable player in the CAR-T market.

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN): WBB Securities downgrades from hold to sell with a target of $3. The average analyst rating is a hold for the $191 million company.

Medtronic Plc (MDT): Leerink Swann reiterates its market perform rating while lowering its target from $88 to $85; Royal Bank Of Canada lowers its target from $90 to $85 with an outperform rating; Stifel Nicolaus lowers its target from $91 to $83 with a hold rating; and Wells Fargo & Company downgrades from outperform to market perform, also lowering its target from $93 to $83. The FDA recently approved HVAD (HeartWare ventricular assist device), MDT's system for advanced heart failure patients.

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX): HC Wainwright initiates a buy rating with a target of $6. We covered ONTX's fascinating science and huge speculative potential sometime back.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI): Bank of America Corp. reiterates its buy rating, raising its target from $117 to $135.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT): JPMorgan Chase downgrades from neutral to underweight, lowering its target from $23 to $15.

REGENXBIO (RGNX): Bank of America Corp. reiterates its buy rating, raising its target from $33 to $38.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI): Jefferies Group raises its target from $13 to $18 with a buy rating.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX): Deutsche Bank AG reiterates its hold with a target of $18. We wrote an article last month on why Valeant is a sell.

Secondary Offerings

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) $60.6 Million $3.35/Share CareDx (CDNA) $17.5 Million $4.00/Share NewLink Genetics (NLNK) $51.25 Million $10.25/Share Zogenix (ZGNX) $251 Million $37.50/Share Aethlon Medical (AEMD) $6 Million $1.10/Share Ascendis Pharma (ASND) $126 Million $35.50/ADS Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) $187 Million $37.00/Share Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/Share Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) $80 Million $8.50/Share

