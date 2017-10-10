Applied Optoelectronics: Diamond In The Rough

By Di Dong, FRM, Sarah Feeney, and Paul Lebo, CFA

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI), designs and manufactures advanced optical devices, components, subsystems, laser transmitter and fiber optic transceivers. AAOI targets four end markets that are all driven by significant bandwidth demand fueled by the growth of network-connected devices, video traffic, cloud computing and online social networking. Its customers primarily consist of large internet-based (Web 2.0) datacenter operators such as Amazon, Microsoft and Alibaba, to whom it supplies optical transceivers that plug into switches and servers within the datacenter and allow these network devices to send and receive data over fiber optic cables. The rapidly rising bandwidth consumption has forced the internet datacenter market to transition to higher speed and longer range server connections such as 100G fiber optic equipment. AAOI was the first to market and volume with 100G equipment and is a top provider and cost leader of fiber-optic access network products.

The company has historically been a strong performer, seeing sequential growth during the last six quarters and a 40% 5-year CAGR. The trend continued in Q2 where the company surpassed analysts’ expectations, reporting $1.43 EPS for the quarter, up from $0.16 EPS in Q2 2016 and beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.28. Also noteworthy is reported revenue of $117.4 million for Q2, which is up 112% over Q2 2016 and modestly beat the analyst consensus estimate of $117.3 million. Beyond revenue, the company achieved a record gross margin of 45.5% and record operating margin of 31.5%, demonstrating the strong leverage in its vertically integrated business model. Despite the company’s strong Q2 results and solid fundamentals, AAOI lowered its forecasted Q3 earnings due to weaker than expected demand for its 40G products from one of the company’s top datacenter customers, which is likely to offset the increased demand expected from AAOI’s 100G equipment. This slowdown in 40G demand has been anticipated for some time, as more customers require the higher data rate 100G equipment provides in order to support infrastructure enhancement and build-outs of hyper-scale datacenters. Reports of weaker forecasted Q3 performance sent the company’s stock tumbling 34% in one day. Nevertheless, the company’s short-term headwinds present an attractive buying opportunity at the current depressed stock price as the company maintains a strong balance sheet, anticipates Q3 gross margin to remain in the best in class range of 43% to 44.5%, and is shifting its product mix to more profitable advanced products.

According to a recent Cisco study, overall IP traffic is expected to grow to 278 EB per month by 2021, up from 96 EB per month in 2016 and representing a CAGR of 24%. Broadband-speed improvement is a key enabler of IP traffic and will result in increased consumption and use of high-bandwidth content and applications. The global average broadband speed continues to grow and is expected to nearly double from 27.5 Mbps in 2016 to 53.0 Mbps in 2021. AAOI is rapidly shifting its product mix to capitalize on the dramatic increase in expected IP traffic with its faster and more profitable 100G and CWDM products.

Datacenter revenue in the second quarter grew 141% year-over-year to reach $99.3 million or 85% of Q2 revenue. For the quarter, 57% of datacenter revenue was derived from 40G datacenter products and 39% was from 100G products, which represents an increase of 62% in 100G sales from the prior quarter. The company expects its 100G product to continue to grow and exceed 40G sales in late Q3 or early Q4 of this year. This aligns well with the market because hyper-scale datacenters are growing quickly and harvesting vast amounts of data in order to capitalize on major industry growth drivers such as social media, cloud computing and streaming video. As such, demand for higher data rates must inevitably grow. These favorable market trends further favor 100G and CWDM products, which are more highly differentiated and carry a higher gross margin. Looking beyond 100G, the company has received initial orders for qualification for the next-generation 200G product. In total, AAOI has 14 new active qualification efforts for its 100G and 200G technologies with customers outside of the core hyper-scale customer base. The company’s vertical integration and proprietary manufacturing processes are critical to success and provide AAOI with cost leadership advantages, a faster time-to-market and the ability to quickly scale and adjust to meet growing demand. This is clearly demonstrated through the company’s ramp of 100G equipment as it was able to reduce the manufacturing cost by over 46% since last year and anticipates 50% to 70% of the production of the 100G transceiver to be built internally by 2018.

Analysts note that the past several quarters have demonstrated supply constraints within the industry. The company’s growth is dependent on its ability to continue to ramp manufacturing, especially for the 100G and CWDM products. In response, AAOI is planning to spend $85 million in capital expenditures this year with approximately $40 million to be spent on production and equipment to continue to ramp capacity. Company management has stated that there is about a six-week time from when they produce a laser to when it actually gets shipped out as a transceiver. While this is a relatively short lead time, sudden customer demand shifts as seen in Q3 will adversely affect the company’s operations, but over the course of the quarter, the company should be able to re-align production to the end market demand mix and, therefore, be able to match laser and transceiver production to the mix of customer demand in Q4.

While the company has strong fundamentals and tremendous long-term upside, it is not without its risks. AAOI’s most recent earnings report demonstrated the company’s reliance on a limited number of customers. In fact, AAOI’s top ten customers have represented 95.5%, 88.7%, 87.2%, 95.4% and 96.2% of revenue in 2016, 2015 and 2014 and the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, respectively. Therefore, any sudden shift in customer demand would materially and adversely affect AAOI’s operations as the company relies on recurring purchase contracts with its customers. However, as noted above, AAOI has recently reported 14 new active qualification efforts for its 100G and 200G technologies with customers outside of its core hyper-scale customer base.

Price reductions expected from the MACOM-Fabrinet alliance are seen as a risk by analysts. However, AAOI management has demonstrated cost leadership and high profitability through its vertical integration business model that allows the company to scale rapidly to meet customer demand with a low cost operating structure that also allows AAOI to obtain healthy margins while still meeting customer pricing expectations.

Considering the company’s strong fundamentals, cost leadership, and robust product offering within a high growth industry, we recommend a BUY. The stock is currently trading at $58.99, down 43% from the record intraday high of $103.41 achieved in early August. At its current price, AAOI is trading at just 14.0x trailing and 11.1x forward earnings. We note that a pre-earnings announcement could be due this week, most likely on Wednesday, October 11, or Thursday, October 12. Should management release a robust pre-earnings announcement as well as stronger than expected guidance, the stock could regain half of its lost ground in short order. Further, should the stock re-test $100 later this year, it would still be trading under 20x forward earnings.

By Di Dong, FRM, Sarah Feeney, and Paul Lebo, CFA