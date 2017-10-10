General Electric: Watch But Don't Buy

General Electric (GE) has been anything but electric in 2017, with the stock down over 25% year to date. The prior CEO Jeff Immelt, announced in June that he would be stepping down from his position at GE, being replaced by John Flannery. Mr. Flannery began his career with GE Capital in 1987 and was the current president and CEO of GE Healthcare prior to becoming the new CEO on August 1st. This was seen as a long time coming for numerous shareholders who became fed up with the lack of performance while Immelt was in the position. With Immelt at the helm, the stock decreased approximately 40% during his tenure. Now that GE has cleaned house, will John Flannery be able to steer this industrial giant in the right direction?

Have we reached bottom?

Now that the company has been through two years of restructuring, former CEO Jeff Immelt has stepped away, and the Baker Hughes merger is complete, can we now look for positive returns from GE? Since August 1, when new CEO John Flannery took over, he has continued to trim GE assets by selling the GE Industrials Solutions unit to the Swiss engineering company, ABB Group. This was Mr. Flannery's first big transaction since taking over the company just a few short months ago. Based on the urging from shareholders, the board has a goal to cut $2 billion in costs by the end of 2018 in order to boost the bottom line going forward. Mr. Flannery has begun putting his fingerprints on the company and striving towards this cost cutting goal by grounding the fleet of GE corporate jets, according to CNBC. In addition, just last Friday, GE announced that it is putting an end to the executive's company vehicle program as well, in order to further trim overhead costs. According to CNBC, approximately 700 people took part in the program. Just to put things into perspective, if 700 employees are effected, and say the average leased vehicle is $500 (might I remind you these are senior executives who obtained this perk, so the monthly cost could be much higher), that is $350 thousand per month the company is shedding. As for the air travel costs, the company spent $350 thousand in 2016 just on air travel its top four executives, of which $250 thousand was related to personal air travel for Mr. Immelt, according to the most recent proxy filing. Based on these two recent cuts alone, the company will trim well over $4.2 million per year in overhead travel expenses, but will this make a dent? These reported cuts that have made headlines over the past couple of weeks are great, and with $4.2 million shed from executives, hopefully this well help the company going forward.

In terms of other changes, the company announced that Jamie Miller, prior CEO of GE Transportation, will become the new CFO starting November 1. Current CFO Jeffrey Bornstein was quoted as saying "this was the right time to bring in a new CFO with a fresh perspective to guide GE's ongoing efforts to reduce costs, drive growth, improve performance, and enhance shareholder value." I think this is a good move for the company, as they clean house and bring in new executives with new perspectives.

Since the first announcement regarding the cut to air travel, the stock is roughly unchanged. Why should investors look to invest in a company over a century old that has performed substantially below the S&P performance for a number of years? According to GE, they answer that question with five reasons below.

The first reason, the digital industrial, relates to the innovation and leader of new industrial manufacturing companies. The second reason to invest in the company, according to GE, is their commitment to shareholder value. The company has plans to return $20 billion to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends. Many investors have questioned whether the dividend will be cut or the company will freeze it due to recent poor results in recent years. As of the end of 2016, the company had a payout ratio over 100%, meaning the company actually paid out more in dividends per share than they earned during the year. This is a major red flag for investors and I will be curious to hear what the new CEO has to say in the next earnings call when he should also elaborate on future guidance going forward. GE has long been a staple in many retirement portfolios where investors could rely on positive growth along with a stable and growing dividend, which is now coming into question. The company has stagnant growth and a possible dividend freeze or even worse, a cut. The third reason is due to the company's "winning business model." I put this reason in quotes because it is tough to say the company currently has a winning business model. There is no doubt about it that the company has fallen on tough times while competitors such as 3M (MMM) and Honeywell (HON) have excelled in the current bull market. To me, the model seems more like a broken model than anything. The fourth reason relates to the company being a global power. I cannot deny that GE is well known across the globe and does have high quality products. Product recognition is not the issue with the company, it's the company's inability to innovate and grow over the last couple of years, which is a main reason they are restructuring. The last reason to invest in the company, according to GE, is their technology and culture.

Conclusion

Overall, it seems as if the company has more negatives than positives at the time, and with the CEO expected to give his version of future guidance during the next conference call, I feel as if more headwinds are in the near future. The CEO could throw the kitchen sink at investors and announce guidance well below expectations in order to make more achievable goals going into his first year and also re-focus analysts' expectations going forward. However, this does not mean the new CEO and CFO cannot put their own mark on this legendary company and turn things around. I would expect to know much more within the next three to six months. The current stock price does appear like a bargain based on recent years, but the downward trajectory, looming rumors of a dividend cut, and unknown guidance going forward gives me just a couple of reasons to keep this stock on my watch list rather than on my buy list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.