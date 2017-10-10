Horizon Technology Finance Corp. - This 6.25% 'Baby Bond' Started Trading On The NYSE

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have less than 10 years to maturity.

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new baby bond issued by Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NYSE: HRZN), which began trading under the symbol HTFA. Our goal is to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we get into our brief analysis, here is a link to the prospectus. The total gross proceeds to the company from the new issue are $32.5M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Horizon Technology Finance Corp 6.25% Notes due 2022 -- with the symbol "HTFA" -- pay interest at a rate of 6.25%. The new security has no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of Sept. 15, 2019, maturing on Sept. 15, 2022. HTFA is currently trading at a price of $25.41 and has a 5.35% yield-to-call ratio and a 5.86% yield-to-maturity ratio. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.46% and 4.89%, respectively.

Here is the product's yield-to-call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per Reuters' summary of the company:

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to maximize investment portfolio's total return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. It lends to and invests in development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries (collectively Target Industries). It is focused on making secured debt investments (Venture Loans) to venture capital backed companies in its Target Industries. As of December 31, 2016, its debt investment portfolio consisted of 44 debt investments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held warrants to purchase stock, predominantly preferred stock, in 78 portfolio companies, equity positions in five portfolio companies and success fee arrangements in 11 portfolio companies.

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, HRZN:

Source: Barchart.com - HRZN Weekly Chart (Five Years)

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

The Horizon Technology Finance Corp. Family

HRZN has one more outstanding baby bond: Horizon Technology Finance Corp. 7.375% Senior Notes due 2019 (trading under the symbol HTF). The company uses the proceeds from the offering of HTFA to redeem HTF on Oct. 30, 2017. Some information about the issue that the company is redeeming can be found below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

With this refinancing, HRZN is saving itself 1.125% on a yearly basis.

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The image above contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate in the asset management sector by their yield-to-call and yield-to-maturity ratios.

Fixed-Rate Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed interest and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTM.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Business Development Companies

The chart below contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued by BDCs by their YTC and YTM:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

As you can see, HTFA does not stand out in particular, but is definitely holding its ground among the peer group.

Asset Coverage Ratio

As per the SEC:

As a BDC, we are required to comply with regulatory requirements, including limitations on our use of debt. We are permitted to, and expect to, finance our investments through borrowings. However, as a BDC, we are only generally allowed to borrow amounts such that our asset coverage, as defined in the 1940 Act, equals at least 200% after such borrowing. As of June 30, 2017, the asset coverage for borrowed amounts was 344%.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond HTFA. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide of what to expect from your income portfolio.

As per the product in question, we have no clear opinion because that would require a thorough analysis of Horizon Technology Finance itself. The aforementioned is definitely not a blue-chip company, so the alluring yield metrics of HTFA justify the risks associated with the company.

Trade With Beta

Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at Trade With Beta.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.