Sea IPO: Early Look At This Singapore Gaming Company Listing Stateside

The company is seeking to price its IPO at $12-$14, indicating a capital raise of $646 million and an initial valuation of $3.9 billion at the midpoint of its expected range.

If you’re looking to diversify your technology portfolio beyond the U.S., where the NASDAQ keeps inching toward new highs every week, look no further than Singapore’s Sea (NYSE: SE), a gaming company turned Internet conglomerate that intends to list its ADRs in the U.S. on the New York Stock Exchange. The company filed its S-1 on October 6. The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs, though a concrete date for the IPO has not yet been set.

Sea is reaching a bit high in its valuation ask - with only $343.6 million in FY16 revenues growing less than 20%, it’s asking for a ~10x EV/FTM multiple if the company prices its IPO at the $13 midpoint of its indicated range. In the Internet realm, this is still lower than Snap (NYSE: SNAP), which went public at a ~20x revenue multiple, but higher than Cargurus, the online auto marketplace that is going public this week at ~4x.

Still, however, Sea offers investors unique access to 7 high-growth countries in Southeast Asia: Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. In fact, Sea’s S-1 focuses the bulk of its marketing efforts trying to convince investors of the growth potential in these Southeast Asian countries, as much as it tries to sell the business itself.

Given the lack of concrete details on the IPO as of yet, it’s too early to tell whether Sea will be a buy right out of the gate. However, the S-1 is available for investors to fully digest all of Sea’s financials and key metrics; so this article will walk through the key points investors should know prior to the IPO. We’ll be watching this one carefully and updating as more information becomes available, but as this point, we can say at the least that Sea represents a different flavor of opportunity than all the other IPOs we’ve seen this year, and that it’s a gateway to the growing leisure class in rapidly expanding developing countries in Southeast Asia.

Introduction to Sea: A Portfolio of Three Internet Companies

Sea believes itself to be the largest Internet company in the seven countries it defines as Greater Southeast Asia (GSEA), with a #1 position in online gaming revenue, #1 position in commerce, an #1 position in digital payments in the region. The company operates three digital platforms for each of these services - Garena in gaming, Shopee in ecommerce, and Airpay in digital payments.

The infographic below, taken from SEA’s S-1 filing, gives a good quick intro to each of these services along with key metrics:

Figure 1. Sea's primary Internet properties

Garena was the first of Sea’s ventures and launched in 2009. It operates a portfolio of mobile and online PC games under contract with game developers, wherein Garena is responsible for distribution and keeps 65-80% of gross billings. In June 2017, Garena games had a total of 40.1 million monthly active users (MAUs). For an extreme MAU comparison, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) has approximately 2 billion MAUs, 50x the size of Garena.

Notably, Garena is the top distributor of viral game League of Legends, which according to some reports generates $150 million in revenues per month. Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), the Chinese Internet conglomerate which owns League of legends through its subsidiary Riot Games, owns 40% of the outstanding shares in Sea.

Garena offers a full portfolio of 18 games, all accessed through a desktop application which takes users to their individual games. See screenshot of the Garena application below, taken from its S-1 filing:

Figure 2. Garena application screenshot

Garena has a 12% market share in mobile and PC game revenue in GSEA, as of the first half of 2017.

Shopee is the leading ecommerce platform in GSEA, with approximately 2.2x more orders than its next-closest competitor. The company’s GMV (gross merchandise value; or total sales dollars generated by the platform) grew to 821 million in 2Q17 (For comparison, Amazon’s annualized GMV is estimated in excess of $200 billion, though the company doesn’t officially report GMV as a metric) and MAUs grew to 9.8 million, up more than 3x from the prior year period.

The chart below shows Shoppee's rapid growth along all of its key metrics since its 2015 launch:

Figure 3. Shoppee key metrics The below screenshot shows the Shoppee landing page in Indonesia. Shoppee is highly tailored to each market it serves, with featured content and deals hyperlocalized. Indonesia is by far Shoppee's largest market, accounting for approximately 40% of total orders.

Figure 4. Shoppee Indonesia homepage Airpay, the smallest of Sea's offerings and one that only operates in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines (the company plans to expand Airpay to the rest of GSEA in the near future), provides digital financial services and payments capabilities. Airsea moved a total volume of $472.4 million in the first half of 2017 across a total of 87.1 million individual transactions, at a run rate nearing $1 billion and growing approximately 2x year on year.

The below infographic, taken from Sea's S-1, shows the key features available to users from the Airpay mobile app:

Figure 5. Airpay homepage (Thai version)

Sea also indicates the fact that unlike in the United States, many consumers in Southeast Asian counties like Vietnam and the Philippines are "underbanked," without traditional bank accounts to process simple transactional needs. With consumers unchained to old-fashioned methods, Airpay is in a unique position to capitalize on the growing need for intuitive and easy-to-use financial services in Southeast Asia.

Sea indicates high engagement levels across all three of its platforms on a daily basis, which is a key metric for Internet companies who are trying to lure both paying users and ad revenue. The company disclosed the following metrics as of June 2017: Garena’s daily active users played an average of 2.2 hours per day, Shopee users spent approximately 22 minutes per day shopping on the platform online, and Airpay processed an average of 492,000 transactions per day in June.

GSEA as a Growth Market

The figure below, taken from Sea's S-1, shows the company's footprint in Southeast Asia across the seven countries it defines as Greater Southeast Asia.

Figure 6. GSEA map This region is home to 585.3 million people and possesses $3 trillion in GDP, according to the IMF, and has 1.8x the population of the U.S. but only 1/6 of its GDP. However, the region is expected to grow quickly through 2021:

GSEA's population is expected to grow at a 1.2% CAGR from 2016 to 2021, approximately 1.6x the population growth rate of the U.S.

GSEA's real GDP per capita is expected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR from 2016 to 2021, approximately 2.3x the GDP per capita growth rate of the U.S. at 2.1%

The below chart depicts the seven GSEA countries and their GDP relative to the U.S. and China:

Figure 7. GSEA GDP rankings

Sea also points to this region's rapid adoption of technology as a growth opportunity. According to a study by Frost & Sullivan cited in Sea's S-1, only 54% of GSEA's population had Internet access in 2016, and only 41% had a smartphone. The same study expects Internet access and smartphone ownership to reach 93% and 89%, respectively, by 2021 (approximately on par with the United States).

As can be seen from the preceding metrics, Sea operates in a largely unsaturated market without deep penetration into the Internet space. The rise of the Chinese middle class gave way to the Chinese Internet giants like Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), and Sea hopes to occupy this crown in Southeast Asia.

Financial overview

How has this growth narrative translated into real operating results?

Total revenues grew 18% y/y to $345.7 million in FY16, and that growth rate largely spilled over into 1H17 as well, with 1H17 revenues of $195.5 million growing 17% y/y.

Figure 8. Sea revenue by line of business Despite Sea's insistence on being a multi-product Internet company, the majority of the company's revenues are still derived from its online gaming platform, Garena, through the sales of in-game items. Growth in Garena was primarily driven by an increase in its paying user base.

Garena generated 92% of the company's revenues in 1H17, with the rest primarily owing to transaction fees on Airpay. Sea just recently began monetizing ecommerce sales on Shoppee by charging commission fees to third-party sellers (in Taiwan only) as well as selling ads. Shoppee has yet to make a meaningful contribution to the company's top line, through Sea is in active contemplation over additional monetization methods.

Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenues in Thailand and Taiwan, its largest gaming markets. These two countries each contributed approximately 1/3 of the company's overall revenues, as seen in the geographical breakdown below:

Figure 9. Sea revenue by country

Despite rather soft top-line growth (at least for a technology company, sub-20% growth is nothing to write home about), Sea is still highly unprofitable. The majority of its costs lie in royalty payments to game developers (as it only distributes the games; it does not own rights) as well as advertising expenses to attract a larger user base.

In FY16, Sea posted an operating margin of -59% and a net margin of -65%, with a total net loss of $225 million.

Sea's financials leave a lot to be desired. The concentration of revenues in its gaming platform is a major concern, as consumer purchases are fickle and may fluctuate from period to period, causing a high degree of unpredictability in Sea's future quarterly results. We have yet to see whether it can successfully continue to monetize Shoppee and Airpay, which have the potential to become much higher-margin businesses as they don't come attached with mandatory royalty payments to game developers. The truth is that the gaming division, while today the lion's share of revenues, has the lowest potential among Sea's three lines of businesses to become the true heavyweight of the Sea portfolio. The dream scenario for investors is for Shoppee to become the Alibaba or Amazon of GSEA, and for Airpay to become its Alipay or PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL).

Despite the company's insistence that it operates in a high-growth market, its low double-digit revenue growth indicates that it might be more saturated in the gaming market than it thinks. Indeed, ecommerce and fintech services are the lynchpin that can catapult Sea to its next level of growth.

Key takeaways

At first blush, Sea seems to be all narrative, with little in the way of proven operating results. We do have to admit, however, that Sea operates an exciting portfolio of Internet properties that currently have dominant share in the Southeast Asian region. Due to the mix of languages and cultures in these seven countries, consumers in these countries are less prone to adopt American or Chinese Internet giants, likely preferring platforms like Shoppee and Airpay that are localized to their own customs. In this front, Sea has a distinct "home court" advantage.

These large-scale aspirations have yet to translate into real results, as Sea's financials reveal growth figures that are slightly disappointing, especially for a company that seeks a ~$4 billion valuation in its IPO (~10x EV/FTM revenues, a steep premium to most technology IPOs in the U.S. this year).

Sea appears to be an IPO that might be prudent to wait out, until the company's fundamental picture becomes more clear and it can offer near-term guidance into results. Any initial pop in the shares would likely be due to investors' increased appetite for emerging markets themes, not due to enthusiasm for the business itself. However, it's difficult to render a complete picture until more of the offering details are known, so we'll be keeping a close eye until the opening bell.

