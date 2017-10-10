Washington Prime Is Proving Itself

The market is not pricing in quality of management or the value creation that has already occured.

The basics

This is the stuff most people already know. WPG is very cheap at a P/FFO of only 4.7X, a 39% discount to NAV and a dividend yield of nearly 12%. Clearly, there is potential for huge upside here, but all of this is balanced out by the equally well known risks to malls. Thus, in the eyes of the market, WPG is high risk, high reward.

In this article, what I want to discuss is why we think WPG’s reward is disproportionately large relative to its risk. Specifically, we think WPG has superior management and is making all the right moves.

The buy thesis

Washington Prime Group (WPG) has shown both resilience and adaptability in a challenging environment. All the mall REITs are needing to get rid of bad properties and convert the stronger properties into experience centers, and so far, all of the mall REITs are doing this. However, the skill with which this conversion is done makes a tremendous difference and WPG is pulling ahead of the pack.

Management matters

Lou Conforti became the full-time CEO of WPG on 10/6/2016 and has since initiated a slew of value creating maneuvers. WPG is neither clinging to dying assets nor selling everything below a certain sales per square foot. Instead, it is looking at each asset individually and analyzing the best course of action. Additionally, it is realizing tremendous savings at a corporate level. All of this filters down to improving value per share for its shareholders.

In reverse chronological order, let us examine the value creating choices.

On 10/4/17, WPG’s COO stepped down and was not replaced. This saves about $1.8mm a year in G&A. Announced in the same release, the Southern Hills Mall was allowed to go back to the lender, eliminating a $99.7mm mortgage loan. The property was repurchased for $55mm. This is an immediate gain of $44.7mm. The Valle Vista Mall was given back to the lender providing WPG with a $27mm gain on debt extinguishment.

This is a perfect example of property specific analysis. The Southern Hills was a performing mall shackled with too much debt. The debt was cleverly reduced at the bank’s expense and the property was bought back at a high cap rate of 13.5%.

On 9/20/17, WPG sold 41 restaurants to Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) for $67.2mm at a mid-sixes cap rate. WPG trades above a 10% cap rate, so the sale simultaneously improved WPG’s NAV and signaled that their properties are worth far more than the EV.

5/5/27 - WPG sold a 49% stake of $600mm worth of properties to an O’Connor Capital Partners joint venture at a 5.25% cap rate.

These disposition cap rates are miles ahead of peers as many B malls are being sold in cap rates in the mid-teens. Conforti recognized that restaurants are presently being overvalued (at least relative to other retail) and took advantage of it by selling the pricey asset. It is a basic principle of buy low and sell high, which everyone knows yet it gets executed so infrequently.

According to a September presentation, WPG has 54 approved or active projects with an average estimated ROIC of 9.5%. When the 5.25% and mid 6% disposition cap rates are rolled into 9.5% redevelopments, the accretion will be substantial. Additionally, WPG will come out with a higher quality portfolio.

On 4/25/17, WPG bought back the 87.3mm outstanding balance on the Mesa Mall loan at a discounted cost of $63mm. Banks do not want to own real estate and WPG took advantage of this by completing a discounted payoff of the mortgage loan. Faced with a choice of foreclosing on an illiquid hard asset or a reduced amount of cash, the bank chose the cash. WPG profited by $21.2mm on the maneuver after adjusting for closing costs.

On 10/6/16, Conforti forced out Michael Glimcher and took over. Conforti’s fairly expensive $6.3mm compensation is still quite a bit cheaper than the $14.1mm 2016 compensation of Glimcher. I view this as net G&A savings at the CEO level of $7.8mm

Any of these maneuvers alone is substantial, but when summed up the value creation is quite impressive.

Event Value Creation ($mm) Notes Southern Hills Mall buyback $44.7 1-time gain with ongoing cash flow at 13.5% cap rate Valle Vista Mall foreclosure $27.0 1-time gain on debt extinguishment Dispositions and redevelopments $250.2 3% spread on $667.2mm capitalized at an 8% cap rate. Mesa Mall loan buyback $21.2 1-time gain on reduced cost debt buyback G&A savings Glimcher and COO gone net of Conforti salary $120 $9.6mm annual savings capitalized at 8% cap rate. Total $463.1

Let us put this $463.1mm of value creation into perspective.

Source: SNL Financial

With 185.764mm shares outstanding, that is about $2.50 per share of value creation. That is about 30% of current market price.

Value creation of this magnitude is extremely rare, and WPG has done it in just 1 year. Sure, there was some low-hanging fruit such as Glimcher’s salary, but the rest of the maneuvers represent higher order thinking that is not present at the other mall REITs (and I say that being long other mall REITs).

Superior management is already beginning to show up in the numbers as WPG’s FFO/share is trending slightly upward.

Source: SNL Financial

While only modest FFO/share growth, keep in mind that we are in the midst of a difficult retail environment in which many of the other mall REITs are flat to slightly negative. Over the past 5 quarters, WPG has had positive growth in same-store revenue.

Source: SNL Financial

To me, this indicates that the property transition is succeeding.

Risks and concerns

Please do not mistake the briefness of this section as glossing over the risks, rather it is the result of the ubiquity of discussion about these risks. WPG is almost 100% retail and there are things like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). While I think WPG is doing a good job of navigating the environment, it is still undoubtedly a risk.

Credit concerns of defaulting on secured debt

Given that WPG has defaulted on multiple secured debt obligations, one may be concerned about the impact on its credit rating. To examine this, we must understand the process by which these mortgages are created in the first place. The counterparty does some due diligence to ascertain the credit worthiness of the borrower as well as the value of the collateral (in this case the mall). At the time these loans were originated, retail was much healthier, so the collateral appeared to provide a low LTV (loan to value).

Well, with the recent struggles of retail, the LTV dropped below 1X on some of WPG’s malls and since the loans are non-recourse, WPG was able to get out of them at a reduced price or through foreclosure. This is precisely the kind of risk banks underwrite for in signing a non-recourse mortgage. It just happened that the tail risk came to fruition.

Defaults of this nature will have no adverse impact on WPG’s credit rating as this is the natural course of action in such a scenario. Secured debt is tied to the asset, not the company. WPG remains investment grade with ratings from S&P and Moody’s. In fact, WPG’s credit worthiness has improved in recent months due to significant reductions in overall debt levels and debt to EBITDA.

Conclusion

WPG is among the best run mall REITs yet it trades at a FFO multiple less than 5X. Even as the sector struggles, the best operators can still thrive. I think WPG has the grit to come out ahead and given its low price, there is sizable upside. The market is not paying any premium for superior management, and based on the decisions over the past year, we are confident in this team.

There are mixed views on how much upside to attribute to the sheer value story of mall REITs like WPG and I will leave that for others to discuss. This particular thesis is about the value creation since Conforti took the helm and we value that as an additional 30% upside.

