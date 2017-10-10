New Residential Investment: Why I Can't Get Enough Of This 11.7% Yielding Mortgage REIT

New Residential Investment is one of the best high-yield dividend-paying stocks on the Street, in my view.

New Residential Investment Corp.'s (NRZ) shares have surged lately and are now trading close to their 52-week high. While I normally would stay away from an investment with such features, I felt comfortable doubling down on a stock I see as one of the best high-yield dividend vehicles on the Street. New Residential Investment's shares are not overpriced yet, and I expect the mortgage REIT to increase its dividend rate over the short haul. Valuation upside is the icing on the cake.

New Residential Investment's shares have risen approximately 9.2 percent in 2017, and surged after the mortgage real estate investment trust reported better-than-expected second quarter results with super-strong core earnings. Today, the mortgage investment company's shares sell for a price close to their April 2017 high @$17.86.



Even though New Residential Investment's shares have risen at a good clip in the last several months, I think the mortgage REIT is still very attractively valued.

Why I Just Doubled Down On New Residential Investment Again

New Residential Investment is the only stock that I have consistently owned over the last three years and that I have regularly doubled down. While the high-yield sector is largely overvalued and overbought in my view, I think the reward-to-risk ratio is extraordinarily attractive when it comes to New Residential Investment.

This is because the mortgage REIT has potential to grow its dividend AND expand its valuation. Typically, high-yield income vehicles can be expected to produce high dividend income for a certain (limited) period of time, and when core earnings fail to cover the dividend, investors need to brace themselves for a dividend cut. That's not the case with New Residential Investment, though.

As a matter of fact, New Residential Investment has raised its dividend payout twice in 2017, in the first quarter of 2017 (from $0.46/share to $0.48/share) and in the second quarter of 2017 (from $0.48/share to $0.50/share). Since December 2016, management has raised its dividend by 8.7 percent which is impressive for a high-yield dividend-paying stock.

The mortgage REIT has a history of growing its dividend payout.

New Residential Investment has consistently displayed excess dividend coverage, which is a feature of a high-quality income vehicle.

New Residential Investment's core earnings payout ratio hit just 49 percent in the second quarter. The average core earnings payout ratio in the last eight quarters was 83 percent. The takeaway: New Residential Investment can already afford to pay shareholders a higher quarterly cash dividend.

New Residential Investment Corp. recently declared a 3rd quarter dividend of $0.50/share, the same it was in the previous quarter. I expected the mortgage REIT to declare a higher dividend based on its strong 2nd quarter core earnings, which didn't materialize. However, a dividend increase is still in the cards.

Very Affordable Valuation And Upside Potential Tied To MSR-Portfolio

New Residential Investment's shares sell for a premium to book value…As they should given the REIT's above-average dividend coverage stats and a history of dividend growth. New Residential Investment's shares sell for 1.19x book value and 8x normalized core earnings.

This is a very sensible valuation considering that New Residential Investment is on the brink of announcing another dividend hike and has a promising investment portfolio set to perform in a rising rate environment.

New Residential Investment's investment portfolio consists to a large degree of mortgage servicing rights, or MSRs, which have the attractive feature to grow in value as interest rates rise. The REIT's MSR exposure is huge (representing ~37% of its investments), which should benefit New Residential Investment greatly as the Federal Reserve pushes rates higher.

New Residential Investment has aggressively purchased mortgage servicing rights in the past.

New Residential Investment's attractive MSR exposure and above-average coverage stats are the reasons why I think shares are undervalued, and could reasonably sell for 10x core earnings, or ~$20.

Your Takeaway

I just doubled down again on New Residential Investment because, in my opinion, NRZ is one the best income-producing dividend stocks on the Street, if not the best. New Residential Investment has excellent dividend coverage stats which point to yet another dividend hike over the short haul. The core earnings payout ratio is trending down, leaving significant room for dividend growth. Management is shareholder-friendly, having a history of returning excess cash back to shareholders. The huge MSR exposure is poised to profit the mortgage REIT as interest rates rise and mortgage servicing rights become more valuable. NRZ is hardly overvalued at 8x core earnings. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

