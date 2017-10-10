Dan's Energy Digest: Total's Exploration, Williams' Pipelines And More

Mondays are usually packed with developments in the energy space, and this Monday, October 9th, was no exception. In addition to having some interesting developments in oil, four companies came out with noteworthy announcements that I believe investors would be wise to take into consideration. In what follows, I will cover all the details provided and give my thoughts on why these developments are positive for long-term oil investors.

A look at oil

Three pieces of news came out that affected oil prices during the day, which have remained firm despite some bearish market sentiment. For starters, and perhaps most relevant for now, was the fact that, according to an article on CNBC, 85% of oil production from the Gulf of Mexico remained offline. Although the most recent hurricane, Nate, was only a Category 2 when it made landfall, it hit in just the right place that oil companies made sure to shut down their rigs ahead of the storm.

Absent major damage at areas (and none has been reported and is unlikely, in my opinion, to have occurred), this drop in output will be temporary (a few days at best), but the impact could be rather material. According to the EIA (Energy Information Administration), oil production in the third quarter of this year in the Gulf of Mexico should average 1.64 million barrels per day. This would imply decreased output of around 1.39 million barrels per day right now. Even if we have five days of this decrease from the time immediately before the storm hitting until the time production comes back online, this would mean nearly 7 million barrels in crude not coming online.

In addition to this, there were two other considerations. First, also mentioned in the aforementioned CNBC article, is the fact that OPEC has recently confirmed that they see the oil market rebalancing. This is something I have said for a while now and I feel more strongly about this now than at any point since the glut began to form in 2014. Add to this the second point, that there is some political risk involving Iran that could, in theory, lead to the resumption of sanctions against the nation, and it's possible that oil prices could, under the best bull case scenario, turn sharply higher in the not-too-distant future. Of course, even if Iran turns out to be a nothing-burger, the temporary decrease in output from the Gulf of Mexico, combined with oil market rebalancing, could prove to be a long-term catalyst for oil market participants.

A year to make up its mind

Now that the oil news has been processed, I think it's important to jump into one of the four companies I'll be looking at in this piece: Total (TOT). According to a press release issued by management, the firm entered into a "technical evaluation agreement" with Guinea. In accordance with this agreement, the energy giant will have one year, using existing data, to study both deep and ultra-deep offshore areas controlled by the nation's government to consider for potential development.

At the end of one year, management will have the opportunity to pick three different licenses for exploration. However, the firm has its work cut out for it. According to their estimates, the area they are considering, which is located off the coast of Guinea Conakry, spans 55,000 square kilometers. Irrespective of the outcome, though, Total has a lot of potential for other offshore sites in the region. As you can see in the image below, they have located areas off the coasts of Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, and Mauritania for potential exploration as well.

*Taken from Total

Interestingly, if Total does end up choosing some locations off the coast of Guinea, it wouldn't be the first time the company has had exposure to the nation. Today, they own around 150 different service stations in the nation's territory, control 47% of the entity that controls the country's energy inventories, and they are a majority owner (66% to be precise) of a depot that manages aviation-related activities in the nation. Given the exposure the company has to the country, cultivated over a long period of time, it's probable that they know both the area and the political climate well enough that they will probably benefit from this current venture.

News from Australia

Moving on, we arrive at another energy giant: Chevron (CVX). Instead of the news coming from Africa, though, this development comes from Australia. According to management, the company stated today that they have, at last, begun LNG production at their Wheatstone facility in Western Australia, and they expect the first shipments from the facility to Asia to commence fairly soon.

Management has not said just how much LNG is being produced today, but they did say that their 2-train facility will be capable of processing 8.9 million metric tons of the product per year once it achieves full capacity. What's more, this is a project where Chevron owns a sizable amount of interest. As of the time of this writing, the business control 64.4% of the joint venture responsible for the LNG production. In addition to this, they also have an 80.2% interest in the offshore licenses for both the Wheatstone and Iago fields located in the country.

It's difficult to know precisely what kind of impact this will have on Chevron, because cost structure is incredibly important. Not all places can result in LNG or natural gas or oil at the same price. Australia is no exception. What we do know, though, is that management has disclosed that they believe the production from the area will be a "significant" source of cash flow for the company for "years to come".

Nearly done with pipeline expansions

The third company worth mentioning today is Williams Partners (WPZ). According to a press release issued by management, the firm finalized its completion of another expansion to its Transco pipeline recently. This pipeline is the fourth of what is slated to be five expansions that are slated to add, in aggregate, more than 2.5 million dekatherms of natural gas delivery capacity per day this year compared to last.

This expansion, in particular, is small but important. Although the added 115 thousand dekatherms in extra capacity per day is a small fraction of the company's expansion goal for 2017, the end destination of the gas flowing through its pipes is New York City. In particular, the natural gas will be sold directly to National Grid, a power firm that provides its services to an estimated 1.8 million of New York City's population. Sadly, no financial details have been provided regarding this particular project, but the delivery of additional gas to a high-end market that is all but certain to grow in the years to come should provide the business with stable, attractive cash flow for the foreseeable future.

Another construction project!

Finally, we arrive at Fluor (FLR). Though not an energy company, per se, the company does provide infrastructure activities for the industry. Well, in its latest press release, the company announced that it reached an agreement with LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) wherein it will be tasked with completing the engineering and procurement for its propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol facility located outside Houston, Texas.

According to Fluor, the facility, once completed, will be responsible for producing up to 1 billion pounds of propylene oxide per year, and 2.2 billion pounds of tertiary butyl alcohol per year. The latter of these can be converted into some fuel additives, according to the press release, that should result in cleaner gasoline and, in turn, lower greenhouse gas emissions. Like in the case of the other companies in this article, no details were provided regarding what the financial picture here will look like for Fluor, but management did state that they will include the backlog attributable to this facility in their third quarter financials.

Takeaway

The picture for energy is, in my opinion, quite fascinating at this point in time. The companies operating in this space appear to be doing some really interesting things that should, in theory, help them grow, not only from a revenue perspective, but from a cash flow one as well. Add to these recent developments the fact that the oil market appears to be rebalancing at a nice clip, and I believe we have solid evidence that the worst of the energy downturn is gone and that the future for this space is looking brighter and brighter, both for these firms and for others like them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.