Habit Restaurants: Simple Problem

The sector and the stock are due for a reversal in the next few quarters.

Habit Restaurants (HABT) trades at the lows though the stock wasn't recently sold off following a downgrade from Wedbush. The burger chain continues to face a tough environment in the restaurant sector, but the recent trading action is supportive of a bottom forming in the stock.

At $13.15, Habit trades some 70% off the original highs following a successful IPO back in late 2014. A similar investment thesis from last year didn't completely turn out, but the stock did rally off those lows. Is the issue with the stock simply related to cyclical comp sales providing a buying opportunity?

The restaurant sector is known as a very cyclical sector as consumer preferences ebb and flow and competition come and go. A quick view of the comp sales history of Habit Restaurants going back to 2004 shows this trend. Periods of comps in excess of 10% are followed by those of barely staying positive.

Source: Habit Restaurants presentation

Even in this decade, a great 2011 was followed by a few slow quarters of comp sales in 2013. Ultimately, the Consumer Reviews spiked comps to 10%+ starting in late 2014 that contributed to the slow comps now along with the tough environment for restaurants.

The stock trading history though limited has completely followed the comp sales trend despite this cyclical history. Habit Restaurants peaked in 2014 after going public following the comp sales spike and has trended down as comp sales couldn't possibly continue the trend.

HABT data by YCharts

Sure the market appears particular weak going on two years now, but past market cycles suggest that the trend is about to reverse. Habit Restaurants only generated comps of 0.9% during Q2 and follows similar lows in 2009 and 2013 continuing a pattern of weak numbers every four years.

Wedbush downgraded the stock to Neutral with a $14 target based on weak trends in the fast-casual sector. One can't predict when this trend ends, but one can predict that Habit Restaurants now faces easy comps going forward.

The key investor takeaway is that trends suggest a reversal in the comp sales trend at Habit Restaurants. The stock has consistently held at these levels in the last year supporting a long-term position around $13.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HABT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.