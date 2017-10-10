Park Lawn Corporation: Aligned Insiders And Attractive Demographic Demand

The business has a solid balance sheet with good performance metrics compared to its peers, as well as available capital to finance growth initiatives.

The fragmented nature of the death care market in North America presents the company with many bolt-on acquisition opportunities from which it can generate organic growth.

Due to North America's aging population trends, the company is well-positioned to benefit from increased demand for its services.

Park Lawn Corporation's business is in the North American death care industry, which has a low correlation with the overall market, is recession-resistant and has high barriers to entry.

Important Notes: Park Lawn Corporation is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker (PLC) and the US Pink Sheets under the ticker (OTC:PLWCF) . All dollar ($) amounts are in CAD unless specified otherwise. The analysis date in this article is 08/10/2017.

Investment Thesis

Park Lawn is set to benefit from the aging population trend in North America. It is pursuing a growth strategy based on utilizing bolt-acquisition opportunities that exist due to smaller, fragmented market players in the industry. The company fares well against its competitors with generally better margins and a cash-rich, debt-free balance sheet. Additionally, the company is backed by high insider ownership, recent insider buying and bullish consensus opinions. This, combined with the business' low correlation with the overall market and recession-resistant characteristics may make Park Lawn a good addition to your portfolio.

Business and industry overview

Nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.

Park Lawn Corporation's business is based on servicing market demands that emerge due to one of those certainties; death. The company operates in the death care industry, providing products and services that include cemetery lots, crypts, funeral services and cremation offerings. In terms of geographic reach, Park Lawn is spread over the US and Canada, with an approximately equal revenues split; 51% from the US and 49% from Canada for the 6 months period ended June 30 2017.

Slide 9 in Park Lawn's Q2 2017 Investor Presentation

Since death is certain and people generally do not forego death care services in economic downturns, this industry is considered to have recession-resistant characteristics due to its inelastic demand features. Park Lawn's business also has relatively low volatility and correlation with the overall market; the company's beta is only 0.11. Indeed, the death care industry is somewhat predictable due to the highly inelastic demand for its services, although seasonal variation does exist.

Furthermore, there are strict regulations on rights associated with death-care related properties such as cemeteries and mausoleums. The high number of zoning and permitting thresholds (see slide 10) on scarce land provides large, incumbent businesses with competitive advantages due to the industry's high barriers to entry.

Industry lingo explained: The death care industry consists of 2 main segments, namely pre-need and at-need. In the pre-need market, arrangements for death care are made prior to death, whereas in the at-need market, arrangements for death care are made shortly after a death.

Sustained demand from demographic trends

By being in the death care market, Park Lawn benefits from higher death numbers. North America's aging population trend is a strong driver for increased deaths in the population.

Under the conservative assumption that all at-need death care offerings occur past retirement age, and under the reasonable assumption that people would consider pre-need death care offerings near the start of retirement, the following analysis is a simple but illustrative market sizing estimate of Park Lawn's target market:

The typical retirement age in both the US and Canada is between ages 65 and 70.

By 2030, Canada is expected to have 24% of its population aged above 65 years old. The current portion of Canada's 65+ aged population is close to 17%. Over the next 13 years, the size of the assumed Canadian target market is expected to increase by 40%, from 6.15 million people to 9.53 million people.

The corresponding proportions for the US is expected to be 21% in 2030; up from the current 16%. Therefore, over the next 13 years, the size of the assumed American target market is expected to increase by 32%, from 50.6 million people to 72.9 million people.

Altogether, this shows that Park Lawn, by being in the death care market, is well positioned to benefit from sustained demand increases driven by North America's aging population over the next decade.

Organic growth built upon bolt-on acquisitions

The North American death care industry is highly fragmented with several smaller independent operators. The top 5 market players are:

Service Corporation International (SCI) Arbor Memorial Services Carriage Services (CSV) NorthStar Memorial Group StoneMor Partners (STON)

These 5 major players have a combined market share of about 21%, with Service Corporation - the largest player - having a total of 16% market share. The majority of the remaining market share is made up of small, local and usually family-owned businesses.

Consolidation of the fragmented death care market has been occurring in North America, as the smaller businesses have been faced with succession planning issues. Data on small business American morticians, undertakers and funeral directors show that their average age is 48 years old. According to William Clark of CRESS Funeral and Cremation service, younger people seem to be deterred by the longer and irregular hours and lower pay (USD 55,953) typical in the funerals industry.

Park Lawn's new management team, led by CEO Andrew Clark has had success in exploiting the fragmented nature of this market through accretive bolt-on acquisitions, to seek growth through consolidation of various smaller market players:

Slide 4 in Park Lawn's Q2 Investor Presentation

According to the company's Q2 Investor Presentation, the new management team delivered a total return of 165% since 1st January 2013, whilst the S&P/TSX composite index returned 37% over the same time period. This is a testament to the success of the company's M&A driven growth strategy.

Regarding future outlook, the company recently raised $80.5 million through a bought deal offering with National Bank Financial to fund the USD48.75 million cash portion of its recent USD58.5 million acquisition of Saber Management - a cemetery and funeral homes business with operations in Kentucky, Illinois and Texas. CEO Andrew Park stated that they plan to use the remaining proceeds to pursue further organic growth projects, particularly in mausoleum developments and on-site funeral home developments in the Houston market. He also claimed that the company has an attractive M&A pipeline that becomes more robust with growth. Acquisitions are expected to make up 60% to 70% of future growth.

Regarding Park Lawn's competitors, most of the other players seem to be more focused on the funeral homes market, which tends to have a greater proportion of revenues generated on an at-need basis. Park Lawn is more focused on the cemeteries business, which tends to have a greater proportion of revenues generated on a pre-need basis:

Sources: Park Lawn, Service Corporation International, Carriage Services, StoneMor Partners (FY2016 data for the latter 3)

Unsurprisingly, the aging population will probably impact the pre-need business before the at-need business. Thus, Park Lawn targets a niche part of the market to differentiate itself from most of the other North American death care industry players, which includes the industry leader with 16% market share- Service Corporation International. Although StoneMor Partners also seems to focus more on the cemeteries business, further analysis in the next section will show that its bottom-line results are much poorer than Park Lawn's.

Strong financials and high margins

The following is a conservative estimate of key balance sheet items on a pro-forma basis post the Saber Management acquisition:

Key balance sheet item June 30 2017 Post-reporting conservative adjustments Pro-forma balance sheet Commentary Total cash and cash equivalents 82,454,376 7,392,250 89,846,626 On deducting 73.125 million from 80.51725 million, which is the amount of equity raised. This was gotten by taking USD 48.75m and conservatively assuming an immediate outflow of this amount for the acquisition of Saber Management. Additionally, a very conservative USDCAD exchange rate of 1.5 is used in the estimate of the pro-forma cash balance. The current (as at 06/10/2017 close) USDCAD rate is 1.25. Total current assets 131,092,955 7,392,250 138,485,205 This rises by the cash amount since cash is a current asset. To be conservative, all of the acquired Saber Management business is assumed to be a non-current asset. Total assets 376,238,376 80,517,250 456,755,626 Total assets rise by the amount of equity raised. Total current liabilities 10,531,059 0 10,531,059 Total current liabilities are assumed to have no change. Total equity 173,775,111 80,517,250 254,292,361 80,517,250 was the total equity raised. Total debt 3,442,966 0 3,442,966 Total debt is assumed to have no change. Diluted shares outstanding 11,320,884 4,237,750 15,588,634 4,237,750 shares were issued in the equity raising.

Sources: June 30 2017 data and later announcements

Based on the above pro-forma balance sheet, Park Lawn's key financial metrics are represented by the below:

Metric Value Commentary Net cash as a % of total assets 18.92% This high proportion of net cash gives the company a strong position for pursuing further M&A activities. Current ratio 12.4x Such a high current ratio indicates that there are more than enough working capital assets to cover working capital liabilities. Indeed, with cash contributing to 69% of total current assets, the company ought to be compelled to put the spare funds to use in pursuit of further growth. Debt to equity ratio 0.01x Unlike its competitors (see below), Park Lawn has a remarkably low portion of debt, which contributes to higher flexibility in its allocation of capital since over-leveraging is a virtually non-existent risk. Dividend yield 2.36% Park Lawn has maintained a steady annual dividend of 0.456 per share. However, CEO Andrew Clark has indicated that they are not focused on growing the dividend and instead they would focus on growing capital internally. Average dividend payout ratio over last 4 years 39.5% This indicates that the company spares a large portion of its net income to finance further growth.

The following shows the debt to equity ratio comparisons between Park Lawn and its competitors:

Sources: Aforementioned Pro-forma balance sheet for Park Lawn, latest 10-Q data for Service Corporation International, latest 10-Q data for Carriage Services, latest 10-K data for StoneMor Partners

Furthermore, Park Lawn has high averages in net income margins and return metrics relative to its peers:

Sources: Annual reports data from Park Lawn, Service Corporation International, Carriage Services and StoneMor Partners

As can be seen from the graph above, StoneMor Partners - the only competitor in the group that like Park Lawn, also concentrates on the cemeteries business has a track record of poor bottom-line results. So it is likely that StoneMor Partners, despite its adoption of a similar pre-need cemeteries focused business strategy, poses no real threat to Park Lawn in this area.

Valuation

The highly acquisitive nature of Park Lawn's business can make valuation tricky. Park Lawn does not seem to score cheaply on various simplified valuation metrics when compared to its peers and its broad industry class:

Metric Park Lawn Corporation Business and consumer services industry average Service Corporation International Carriage Services Incorporated StoneMor Partners Limited Partnership P/B 1.16x 3.74x 5.39x 2.30x 2.27x Forward (FY2017) P/E 27.6x 21.5x 23.7x 16.0x N/A; negative earnings EV/EBIT 18.4x 16.8x 18.7x 11.9x N/A; negative earnings

Comments on the simple valuation metrics table

Choice of business and consumer services industry explanation:

Park Lawn and its peer companies were found in the business and consumer services classification in Damodaran's data set.

P/B comments:

The companies' share prices and number of outstanding shares figures is based on the latest Thomson Reuters data (as at 08/10/2017). Equity values are based on the latest available financials. Park Lawn's equity value is based on the pro-forma balance sheet.

Forward (FY2017) P/E comments:

Consensus analyst opinions' FY17 earnings per share estimates were used for the companies.

EV/EBIT comments:

Park Lawn's EV figures are based on the pro-forma balance sheet. The Saber acquisition is expected to add USD5.3 million to EBITDA. The EBIT figure in this multiple is arrived at by taking the FY16 operating earnings of CAD5.4 million and adding it on to the CAD equivalent of a conservative estimate of USD5 million in EBIT from the Saber acquisition, at a conservative USDCAD rate of 1.2. The current (as at 06/10/2017 close) USDCAD rate is 1.25.

Overall, these valuation multiples indicate that Park Lawn Corporation may not fit the profile of a conservative value stock. Instead, Park Lawn Corporation's intrinsic value is likely to be much more dependent on future growth factors. This notion is supported by the fact that Park Lawn's average consensus recommendation by 6 analysts is between an "outperform" rating and a "buy" rating. The summary of the analysts' 1-year price target forecasts is shown in the following table:

Description Share price (in CAD) Upside from current share price Current share price (as at 6th October 2017's close) 19.30 0.00% 1-year low price target 23.00 19.2% 1-year medium price target 24.50 26.9% 1-year high price target 25.00 29.5%

Another important characteristic of Park Lawn is the high level of insider ownership and recent insider buying by the CEO as well as other senior officers and directors.

On 27th June 2017, multiple insiders of Park Lawn each acquired shares of their company through a prospectus at a purchase price of $19.00:

Person Insider relationship to Park Lawn Corporation Number of shares acquired Andrew Clark CEO 5,000 Daniel Mulroney Senior officer 1,315 Timothy Powers Director 1,575 Paul Smith Director 9,800

Additionally, according to Park Lawn's CEO, insider ownership of the company stands at about 10%.

Overall, this insider buying at $19.00, which is only 1.6% lower than the current share price of $19.30, coupled with a high insider ownership of 10% is a very positive signal for investors of Park Lawn. This is because such insider activity indicates not only management's confidence in the company's future prospects, but also strong aligned interests between management and shareholders.

Closing Remarks

The analysis presented in this article shows Park Lawn Corporation to be a growing business with low correlation to the market that is poised to benefit from North America's aging population. With a solid balance sheet, better margins and return metrics than its peers as well as high and increasing insider stakes, there is a bullish sentiment for this stock. Indeed, Park Lawn Corporation seems to be a good bet for investors seeking a business with aligned insiders and attractive demographic demand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.