Total S.A - This French Supermajor Has Potential And Adaptability

Investment Thesis

After three years into a dramatic decline in oil and gas prices, big oil companies - E&P oil companies as well - have successfully demonstrated that they know how to tune their business model to the right frequency to generate positive cash flow, shrink debt levels, and keep paying a sizable dividend.

It was not an easy task, of course, despite some improvement from January 2016 when the price of oil plummeted to a record low of $27.50 a barrel. Oil remains stubbornly depressed, more than 50% lower than it was in June 23, 2014, when the decline really started. That particular day, the Brent oil price closed above $115 a barrel and started its unrelenting plunge into oblivion.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

As a consequence, OPEC and non-OPEC countries came up with several agreements to rebalance the ailing oil market, and oil prices are seen as more stable since June 2016.

While many investors continue to have lingering doubts that OPEC will successfully implement these agreements to the fullest, even a partial compliance can do the magic trick, and it seems to work according to the chart above. That said, after three years of cuts in exploration expenditure, the market has gotten much closer to stabilizing on its own anyway.

The recent quarterly results show a three-year-long ongoing campaign across the entire oil industry to cut costs and capital spending to allow operating profitably in a $45-55 a barrel price environment.

These factors have led many strategists to suggest that a bottom in oil stocks has been achieved and that now may be the right time to start "looking" again in the oil and gas industry, which is divided in three major sectors:

E&P - includes searching for potential underground or underwater crude oil and NG fields, etc.

Midstream.

Downstream.

Two simple cases of this general study:

Integrated oil & gas companies. Independent oil & gas companies.

In the "Integrated oil & gas companies," I will study seven different companies:

Case 4: Total S.A. - Stock Analysis

Using the double top line as the new resistance line, TOT is forming a new ascending triangle pattern with strong support around $52. Generally, the ascending triangle is a bullish formation that usually forms during an uptrend as a continuation pattern.

The chance that a positive breakout occurs from the double top line is significant. However, we can read the chart differently and identify a smaller ascending triangle pattern with a positive breakout that occurred already early September, thereby, turning the chart into a consolidation phase with possible re-test of the $52 line as strong support. $52 line seems the key here.

Financial Table

TOTAL S.A. 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 36,96 39,27 34,90 32,29 27,52 31,71 31,82 36,87 36,09 34,48 Net Income in $ Billion 2,66 2,97 1,08 −1,63 1,61 2,09 1,95 0,55 2,85 2,04 EBITDA $ Billion 8,18 7,95 5,28 4,97 4,58 6,08 5,80 6,03 8,46 5,77 Profit margin % 7,2% 7,6% 3,1% 0 5,8% 6,6% 6,1% 1,5% 7,9% 5,9% EPS diluted in $/share 1,16 1,29 0,45 −0,73 0,67 0,86 0,79 0,19 1,13 0,79 Cash from operations in $ Billion 4,39 4,73 5,99 4,84 1,88 2,88 4,74 7,02 4,70 4,64 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 7,96 5,99 5,27 5,92 4,15 4,09 4,12 5,74 2,68 3,32 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Billion −3,57 −1,26 0,72 −1,08 −2,27 −1,21 0,62 1,28 2,02 1,32 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 27,52 29,76 29,31 29,46 24,01 24,67 26,56 29,14 31,50 32,34 Long term Debt in $ Billion 55,43 56,48 56,17 56,95 54,00 55,46 57,83 56,99 55,60 54,62 Dividend per share in $ 0,6691 0,6758 0,6915 0,6609 0,6925 0,6918 0,6698 0,6485 0,6489 0,6906 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 2,30 2,30 2,40 2,33 2,40 2,43 2,47 2,43 2,52 2,58 Oil Production K boe/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in Kboep/d 2395 2299 2342 2352 2479 2424 2443 2462 2569 2500 Global liquid price (Euro/boe) 41,8 45,4 36,6 33,1 26,4 33,0 32,4 35,6 37,9 45,1 Global Natural gas price (Euro/Mbtu) 5,38 4,67 4,47 4,45 3,46 3,43 3,45 3,89 4,10 3,93 TOT Earnings repartion per segment in $ billion 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Upstream 1,36 1,56 1,11 0,75 0,50 1,13 0,88 1,13 1,38 1,36 Refining & Chemicals 1,10 1,35 1,43 1,01 1,13 1,02 0,92 1,14 1,02 0,86 Marketing & Services 0,32 0,43 0,42 0,53 0,25 0,38 0,55 0,41 0,30 0,43

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from YCharts beside production.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production.

Recent Significant Acquisition: Maersk Oil.

Total SA To Acquire Maersk Oil And Gas For $7.45 Billion. A.P. Moller Maersk will get $4.95 billion in Total shares and Total will assume $2.5 billion of Maersk Oil's. Please read my article, click here.

This transaction will make Total the second largest operator in the NW Europe offshore region, which is the 7th largest oil & gas producing region globally.

In the current depressed market environment, strategic buyers are in a right position, due to the fact that synergies account for a greater portion of transaction value than in a static market.

Additionally, strategic buyers such as Total, have the valuable advantage of offering stock consideration, providing certain tax benefits and giving sellers an opportunity to share in the potential recovery upside.

Total S.A. Commented on the deal:

Acquisition transforms Total's North West Europe outlook. This transaction will make Total the second largest operator in the NW Europe offshore region, which is the 7th largest oil and gas producing region globally. Post completion, Total will operate over 500 K Boe/d (gross) production in this region.

(gross) production in this region. The transaction strengthens Total's existing North Sea offshore producing business in the UK and Norway. The addition of Maersk Oil's world class assets, including the operated UK gas field Culzean (49.99% Working Interest), close to the Elgin-Franklin hub operated by Total, and its stake in the giant Johan Sverdrup oil development (8.44% Working Interest) in Norway will bolster Total's production profile in these countries.

The transaction adds a new production hub with Maersk Oil's operatorship and 31.2% ownership of the DUC producing assets in Denmark with net production in 2018 estimated at around 60 kboe/d. Maersk Oil has been the leading operator in Denmark for almost 50 years. The pooling of Total's and Maersk Oil's technology and operating expertise will optimize the long term value potential of the DUC assets to the benefit of Denmark and Total shareholders.

This is a significant move that will impact significantly the balance sheet.

Total Go green.

Oil majors quietly investing in new technology startups.

Major oil companies are joining Silicon Valley in backing energy-technology startups, a signal that that those with the deepest pockets in the industry are casting around for a new strategy. From Royal Dutch Shell Plc to Total SA and Exxon Mobil Corp., the biggest investor-owned oil companies are dribbling money into ventures probing the edge of energy technologies. The investments go beyond wind and solar power into projects that improve electricity grids and brew new fuels from renewable resources.

TOTAL first to deal with Iran oil.

On July 3, 2017, Total signed a deal with Tehran to develop phase 11 of Iran's South Pars, the world's largest gas field, marking the first major Western energy investment in the Islamic Republic since the lifting of sanctions against it.

Total will be the operator with a 50.1 percent stake, alongside Chinese state-owned oil and gas company CNPC with 30 percent, and National Iranian Oil Co subsidiary Petropars with 19.9 percent. The project will have a production capacity of 2 billion cubic feet per day, or 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day including condensate, Total said in a statement, adding that the gas will supply the Iranian domestic market starting in 2021.

Analysis

On July 27, 2017, TOTAL S.A., released its second-quarter earnings results. Production in barrel of oil equivalent were down 2.7% compared to 1Q'17 and total revenues were also down 4.5% compared to 1Q'17. The company managed to get positive cash flow of $1.32 billion (Ychart) with now $5.24 billion in FCF (YTM).

Dividend for the year represents $2.6578 per share or an annual interest of 5%. The total dividend payout is now $6.86 billion based on 2.58 billion shares outstanding. To justify such dividend payout TOT should generate $1.72 billion per quarter, which is not the case. However, looking at the 6 month results FCF is about $1.6+ billion which is reasonable.

On the net debt side, TOT has been quite regular since 1Q'15 and even reduced lightly net debt to $22.28 billion, which is quite an accomplishment compared to most of Total's peers.

Total forecasts annual production growth to be above 4% in 2017, supported by the start-up in July 11, 2017, of operations at Al-Shaheen field in Qatar -- with 300 K Bop/d and an investment of $3.5 billion over five years -- and the continued ramp-up of new projects, notably Kashagan in Kazakhstan and Moho Nord in Congo. Start-up of new projects will continue in the second half, mainly with Libra Pioneiro in Brazil and Edradour-Glenlivet in the UK.

Patrick Pouyanne, chairman and chief executive officer, said:

The firm has the flexibility to take advantage of the low-cost environment by being able to launch profitable projects and acquire resources under attractive conditions.

Conclusion:

Total S.A., is also one of the best in this category. Solid balance sheet as we can see above and solid potential and adaptability.

My recommendation is now HOLD with a potential buy rating at $52 or lower. I personally sold about 15% of my TOT holding above $54 recently taking advantage of the double top and RSI (14) above 70 which was an overbought signal. A potential buy signal based on the RSI was in April-July this year.

So far 4 trades potential using RSI. The only BUY signal was very strong because of the 200 MA support tested.

