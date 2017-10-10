Earnings Preview: Philip Morris

Image credit

To say that Philip Morris (PM) hasn’t been one of my favorite stocks in recent years is a bit of an understatement. I’ve complained that PM is just another overpriced, underfunded dividend stock and that the fundamentals haven’t come close to keeping up with the stock price of late. I stand by those comments as the Q2 report was pretty ugly and barring some miracle in the Q3 report due out next week, PM will continue to be overpriced. But I’m nothing if not open-minded so let’s take a look at what may happen next week and how to position for the report.

We’ll begin with the chart as there is a very interesting setup occurring right now. PM has drifted lower for months at this point, falling from its high at $121 earlier this summer to $113 as I write this. That’s obviously not a huge decline but it has been months, indicating that the bulls are tired and unable to generate a new rally.

But apart from that, there are two other interesting things going on. First, the momentum indicators are confirming the move lower in the price as they continue to drift lower as well and set new relative lows. They are saying that the bulls are being overwhelmed by sellers and while the move down has been slow, it is unambiguous. That is something the bulls will need to get a handle on if the rally is to continue.

One thing that may help them do that is the fact that the 200DMA has risen to the point where it is now part of the conversation. PM has been well clear of the line for just about all of 2017 but it is now to the point where a showdown is almost inevitable with the moving average at $109 and quickly moving higher. This is important because it could serve as support for the bulls and may galvanize them into putting together a rally effort. This could happen leading into the report or the report itself could be the catalyst.

On the other hand, if PM reports and the stock falls through the 200DMA, look out below as the selling could get pretty ugly. My base case is that there is at least some attempt to use the 200DMA as support but what happens after that will depend upon fundamental factors and the Q3 report is what will determine which direction the stock takes at this critical juncture.

PM continues to struggle with volume and I don’t suspect Q3 will be any different. PM and all other tobacco companies have a long term headwind when it comes to demand and although its customers are literally addicted to the product, fewer and fewer cigarettes are being sold. You don’t have to take my word for it; PM’s volume stats will tell you that. Of course, the bulls will point to the IQOS product that is a sort of vaping/smoking hybrid product that, to PM’s credit, could be the future of smoking, if there is such a thing. It apparently has three million customers worldwide but it is such a tiny, meaningless amount of total volume and revenue that it doesn’t matter right now. Could it be PM’s savior? Maybe, but even if it is, it will be years and years before it matters from a financial perspective. At that point, PM’s cigarette volume could be so low that you wouldn’t want to own the stock anyway. In other words, the bulls cannot point to IQOS as the reason to own the stock just yet as it is still unproven as a way to scale into large amounts of revenue; it is just a good idea right now. I have to imagine we'll get an update on this and I'm open to whatever comes, but for now, it is still far too small to make a difference.

PM has also had the problem of rising cost of sales as well as SG&A in the face of lower volume, creating a margin issue. Until it is able to turn revenue around – which is not something I’m willing to bet on – PM is going to have a hard time with margins. Lower volume deleverages things like input costs, operating costs and back office support costs and I suspect we’ll see the same thing happen in Q3. If we don’t, that would cause me to have a rethink on the bear case but for now, my base case is that volumes are weak and margins follow.

The thing is that PM is still going for 23 times this year’s earnings and is only on pace for low double digit EPS gains. I say “only” because that still puts PM at a PEG of 2 and it also assumes that it will be able to not only produce 10% revenue growth next year in the face of volume headwinds, but also that it will be able to improve margins. Those things may happen but given the evidence we’ve got so far this year, that seems like a bit of a stretch to me. Q3 may provide some clues as to what next year will look like but for now, I see a stock with very bullish analysts but bearish fundamentals and a high valuation. Heading into the report, I’m very cautious pending what happens with the 200DMA. This is make-or-break time for the bulls and it will be an interesting couple of weeks ahead of us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.