Hoegh LNG Partners LP: These 8.75% Preferred Units Started Trading On The Nasdaq

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on the new preferred units issued by Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP). Our main goal is to acquaint market participants with the product and see how it holds up against its peer group, while maintaining a relatively neutral stance in terms of investment recommendations along the way.

The New Issue

Before we begin our brief analysis, here is a link to the prospectus. For a total of 4M units issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred units in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Hoegh LNG Partners LP 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units -- HMLP-A -- pay a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 8.75%. HMLP-A is currently trading at a price of $25.70 and has an 8.51% current yield and an 8.06% yield-to-call ratio.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per the company description on Reuters:

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company's segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant. The Joint venture FSRUs segment includes approximately two FSRUs, including the GDF Suez LNG Supply S.A. (GDF Suez) Neptune and the GDF Suez Cape Ann, which operate under long term time charters. The Company intends to acquire newbuilding FSRUs on long-term charters, rather than FSRUs based on retrofitted, first-generation LNG carriers. The PGN FSRU Lampung is located offshore in the Lampung province at the southeast coast of Sumatra, Indonesia.

Here is the market opinion on the company's operations:

Source: Barchart.com - HMLP Weekly Chart (5 Years)

Here's a glimpse at some general metrics for a slightly deeper look at Hoegh LNG Partners' performance:

Source: FastGraphs.com

Hoegh LNG Partners LP had paid a $1.65 dividend on the common stock for the last year, which means $32.6M yearly dividend as an absolute value. That also means that HMLP has a current yield of 8.66%. For comparison, the yearly dividend of the new preferred units is $8.75M. In addition, HMLP's market capitalization is around $615M.

Capital Structure

Source: Company's Q2 2017 Quarterly Report

As of June 2017, HMLP had a total debt of $502.63M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred units. The new Series A preferred units rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal with the other preferred units of the company. Heretofore, the Series A is the only preferred units issued by the company.

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

This chart contains all fixed income securities in the shipping sector with non-suspended distribution. This means that the NM preferred stocks are excluded from this chart as they don't pay dividends.

Here is a chart of the preferred stocks and units from the sector that pay a fixed dividend:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

It is important to take note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate except TGP-A.

Special Considerations

As per the 424B2 filing by Hoegh LNG Partners LP:

Although we are organized as a partnership, we have elected to be taxed as a corporation solely for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For such purposes, we believe that all or a portion of the distributions you would receive from us with respect to your Series A Preferred Units would constitute dividends. If you are an individual citizen or resident of the United States or a U.S. estate or trust and meet certain holding period requirements, such dividends would be expected to be treated as 'qualified dividend income' that is taxable at preferential capital gain tax rates. Any portion of your distribution that is not treated as a dividend will be treated first as a non-taxable return of capital to the extent of your tax basis in your Series A Preferred Units and, thereafter, as capital gain. In addition, there are other tax matters you should consider before investing in the Series A Preferred Units, including our tax status as a non-U.S. issuer. U.S. tax authorities could treat us as a 'passive foreign investment company,' which would have adverse U.S. federal income tax consequences to U.S. unitholders. A non-U.S. entity treated as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes will be treated as a 'passive foreign investment company' (or PFIC) for U.S. federal income tax purposes if at least 75.0% of its gross income for any taxable year consists of 'passive income' or at least 50.0% of the average value of its assets produce, or are held for the production of 'passive income.' For purposes of these tests, 'passive income' includes dividends, interest, gains from the sale or exchange of investment property, and rents and royalties other than rents and royalties that are received from unrelated parties in connection with the active conduct of a trade or business. For purposes of these tests, income derived from the performance of services does not constitute 'passive income.' U.S. unitholders of a PFIC are subject to a disadvantageous U.S. federal income tax regime with respect to the income derived by the PFIC, the distributions they receive from the PFIC, and the gain, if any, they derive from the sale or other disposition of their interests in the PFIC. Based on our current and projected method of operation, and an opinion of our U.S. counsel, Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., we believe that we were not a PFIC for our 2016 taxable year, and we expect that we will not be treated as a PFIC for the current or any future taxable year.

Addition to the S&P Preferred Stock Index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of over $102M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of HMLP-A after its first six months on the Nasdaq is more than 250,000, it would be eligible for inclusion in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and might be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred units HMLP-A. With this kind of article, we want to keep you apprised of all newly issued fixed-income securities listed on a National Exchange. Additionally, this product will most definitely find its rightful place in our portfolios, so you can expect a thorough analysis soon.

Trade With Beta

Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at Trade With Beta.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMLP-A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.