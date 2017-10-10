The 2 Cardinal Rules For Successful Biotech Investing

Why the pitches you don't swing at are just as important as the pitches you do in this volatile part of the market is outlined below.

There are many hard lessons to learn on one's way to becoming a successful investor in the high-beta, small-cap biotech sector.

"Only he who has no use for the empire is fit to be entrusted with it." - Zhuangzi

I am often asked about what guidelines have helped me be successful over the decades in the high beta arena of biotech investing. While there are many lessons I have learned during this long journey, most the hard way; the two most important tenets of succeeding in this volatile part of the market are the following.

Diversification

Although I write most often about the small cap part of the sector, I try to keep 50% of my overall biotech holdings in the "buy and hold," large-cap part of the market in names like Celgene (CELG). This will lower the volatility of your biotech portfolio substantially over the years. When investor sentiment turns bearish on this sector, which it often does, these large caps don't decline nearly as much as their smaller cap brethren.

One should also spread your bets around in the small biotech space. I think it is much better portfolio management to have $40,000 in 15-20 small promising biotech concerns than making big bets in just 3-4 equities in what you believe are "top picks" at the moment. This is why the model portfolios in the Biotech Forum, Insiders Forum and Busted IPO Forum all are geared to 20-stock model portfolios.

In addition, I never have more than 30% of my overall portfolio in biotech, regardless of how bullish I may be at the moment on the sector. The rest of my portfolio consists of some blue chips, small caps in other sectors of the market, housing plays, lodging REITs for yield and a good dollop of cash when I feel the market is fairly or overvalued. Unfortunately, those areas of my portfolio aren't nearly as exciting or fun to write about as promising, small biotech stocks.

It's Not The Pitches You Swing At

I love to spend my day researching and publishing new analysis on new, attractive small biotech concerns that might make great investment opportunities trying to uncover that next home run. However, in a lot of ways investing in small biotech stocks is a lot like being a successful big league slugger. It is not the not the pitches you swing at, but the ones you don't that determine your long term success in the league.

Look at rookie sensation Aaron Judge of the Yankees. This phenom came out of nowhere to hit a rookie record of 52 home runs and probably will finish second in American League MVP voting this year. However, it has been a roller coaster year for the star center fielder.

After not producing much when call up to the "show" late in 2016, Mr. Judge seemingly came out of nowhere in 2017 to hit 30 home runs by the All-Star break. He then won the Home Run Derby at this year's All-Star game smashing 500 foot rockets that were the stuff of lore on Sports Center. This was then followed immediately by a six week slump where the rookie set the all-time league record for the most consecutive games with at least one strike out. He batted south of the 'Mendoza' line, seemed completely lost and was finally moved back in the batting order.

Then, just as suddenly as the slugger had slumped, he caught fire in September hitting 15 homers, producing 32 RBIs and posting an over .300 batting average as well. So what changed? When the rookie bomber was crushing it in the first half of the year and in September, his so-called "chase rate" (swinging at balls out of the strike zone) was only about 20%. When he was in his month and a half slump, that approximately doubled.

The same is true in small biotech investing. Eliminating those types of stocks that have an extremely low chance of success will do wonders for your portfolio performance over time. For me, this means no penny stocks, no stocks in the hot fad of the moment (CAR-T stocks in 2014/2015 or marijuana stocks today as examples), and very few equities with under a $100 million market cap. I know these plays can be tempting at times, but many times they are akin to playing the lottery. While you can't win if you don't play, you can't lose either and the odds are very long in these spaces.

I have also developed a series of rules over the years to keep me from making some of my mistakes of the past. One of which is well known to my regular readers and is called the 10-Year Rule. It simply states, if a company has been public for a decade or more and still has not succeeded in developing an approved product, it probably never will. Avoiding these types of bets can improve your batting average significantly over the long run and make you a more successful biotech investor.

"All governments suffer a recurring problem: Power attracts pathological personalities. It is not that power corrupts but that it is magnetic to the corruptible." - Frank Herbert

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.