Cisco Investments And GE Ventures Invest In Ascendify For Talent Solutions

Cisco and GE recognize the need for enhanced technologies to assist businesses in hiring the best people in a competitive recruiting environment.

Ascendify is developing a machine-learning recommendation engine to help enterprises identify, hire and manage the most talented personnel.

Strategic investors Cisco Investments and GE Ventures have invested in Ascendify's $11 million early stage financing round.

Quick Take

Cisco Investments (CSCO) and GE Ventures (GE) have participated in an $11 million Series A funding round for Ascendify.

Ascendify is developing a recommendation engine-based talent acquisition and management software system aimed at the enterprise.

Cisco and GE understand the need for advanced technologies to attract and retain the most capable employees in a highly competitive recruiting environment.

Investee Company

San Francisco-based Ascendify was founded in 2012 to create an integrated platform to assist enterprises in identifying, hiring and managing employees to maximize their business goals.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Matt Hendrickson, who was previously VP Marketing at ConnectSolutions and Granicus.

Although a bit dated, below is a brief video about Ascendify’s system:

(Source: Ascendify)

Ascendify’s system provides a range of capabilities for talent identification, acquisition and ongoing management.

The firm counts 5 of the Fortune 100 as customers, companies such as GE, Cisco, Marriott (MAR), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) and Deloitte.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with GE and Cisco, other investors in the current round included lead investor Canaan Partners (Deepak Kamra) and Blossom Street Ventures.

Valuation was not disclosed. Ascendify has now raised $12.5 million in funding since inception, including a $1.5 million seed round in early 2013.

Ascendify’s approach is what it calls ‘Intelligent People Management,' which combines talent acquisition and management into one system that appeals to enterprises competing to hire and retain the best talent in an increasingly demanding business environment.

The firm’s approach is to use its recommendation engine to help businesses find the right person for the job.

As Ascendify CEO Matt Hendrickson stated in the deal announcement,

Enterprise companies see their employees as an investment. They care less about hiring people quickly and cheaply, and more about finding and developing the right person for the job. We're helping by using predictive analytics and augmented decision-making, so companies can better understand the roles and capabilities that they're hiring for, fill gaps on their teams, and develop skills with data intelligence.

Both GE and Cisco have been customers of Ascendify’s solution.

Cisco has been an increasingly active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least 115 startup rounds.

The graphic below shows its investment focus by various metrics (click to enlarge),

(Source: Mattermark)

The graphic indicates that Security is the most frequent investment target, followed closely by Enterprise Software, which Ascendify would fit into.

Notably, Cisco has preferred to invest more in later stage companies rather than startups at Ascendify’s Series A stage.

So, Cisco’s investment in Ascendify is well within its core focus.

GE has been increasing its investment activity, although it has been less focused on enterprise software. Nevertheless, it recently invested in Catalant’s Series D round.

Catalant is an online talent marketplace that seeks to connect contractors with businesses needing short-term, project-oriented workers. So, GE appears to be highly interested in talent acquisition and management software solutions.

It’s not surprising. With unemployment rates at historic lows, firms of all sizes are in a continuous battle to attract and retain the best people in a rapidly changing technological world.

Investments in these emerging platforms and machine learning-enabled systems have a strong likelihood of paying off in the medium term.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.