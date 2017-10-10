General Motors: Value Stock Gearing Up For Long-Term Growth

One of the most competitive Electric Vehicle manufacturers, offering exposure to the two largest auto markets – U.S. and China.

Conservative balance sheet and high profitability would allow GM to invest in automated driving technologies at a critical time for the industry.

The industry and GM valuation

The median trailing P/E ratio in the sector currently stands at 8.2x, compared to 14.67x for the S&P 500 as a whole. Two key areas that justify these really low multiples:

Firstly, car loans and consumer borrowing have expanded significantly over the last years, with experts in the field now claiming that subprime lending in the industry has reached unsustainable levels. I do agree that this is one of the main short-term risks to the industry, however, I see GM (NYSE:GM) as a long-term investment so any cyclical downturns in the industry would offer a great opportunity to increase positions. What is more, with unemployment in the U.S. at just 4.2% and average hourly earnings increasing, the U.S. economy is showing early signs of overheating and subprime crisis in auto loans seems unlikely.

Secondly, the key technological advantage of auto manufacturers – the internal combustion engine, is heading to extinction. There are many reports suggesting that the bargaining power of suppliers would increase considerably, thus commoditising cars and eating up auto manufacturers’ margins.

“As commoditization (i.e. less differentiation amongst brands) of the automobile as a product proceeds, current OEM would face low profit margin, being forced to get into the price war. Only focusing on the hardware would be the worst strategy.”

OEMs that stay behind the curve of developing automated driving would likely become a prey of tech companies looking to acquire well-known auto brands lacking the necessary technology to survive. A report by Navigant Research suggests GM, Ford (NYSE:F), Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) and Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY)-Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) are the current leaders in both go-to market strategy for automated driving and its execution.

The acquisition of Cruise Automation, the half billion investment in Lyftand's recent acquisition of LIDAR specialist Strobe confirms that GM is making the right moves at the right time to achieve competitive advantage in autonomous driving. Just a month ago, Cruise Automation CEO announced “the world’s first mass-producible car designed to operate without a driver.”

What is making GM such an attractive opportunity is that despite its leading position in automated driving and strong fundamentals, GM still trades at one of the lowest multiples when compared to its key U.S. competitors – Ford, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Honda (NYSE:HMC). I have excluded Tesla (TSLA) from the sample since it is more of a technology company that is still struggling to scale up production.

There are a few possible explanations as to why GM is trading on such a large discount to its peers.

The first one is GM’s $14,777m underfunded status of pensions, which many consider as a key risk. Underfunded pension liability, however, has been declining over the past few years as interest rates continue to increase. According to GM’s own estimates at the end of fiscal 2015, a 0.25% increase in discount rates would decrease its pension obligation by $2.6 billion. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that as the Fed moves towards normalisation of interest rates, GM’s pension liabilities would continue to dwindle.

The second explanation for GM’s low valuation are its large cash holdings, currently 10.7% of total assets. I do not see this as a major disadvantage for two main reasons. Firstly, considerable investments in electric vehicles and autonomous driving will be necessary over the next years and a good cash balance will allow GM to make the necessary acquisitions/investments without sacrificing planned factory modernisations/expansions or further increasing its leverage. Secondly, with auto loans and consumer borrowing at dangerous levels, it is a prudent decision to keep considerable amounts in cash in case delinquencies increase.

A closer look at fundamentals

GM has significantly expanded its Return on Equity over the past few years and it currently stands at 18.3%, compared to the median of GM’s main U.S. competitors of 11.4%.

The DuPont analysis reveals the key areas of change that affected GM’s Return on Equity and namely:

Improved operating profitability

Increased leverage

Lowered asset turnover

Profitability not under threat

Gross margins have been the main driver behind the improved profitability over the last few years, going up from only 11.4% in 2014 to 17.9% in Q2 2017. It is important to note that GM is one of the automakers that reports Research & Development expenses as part of its cost of sales.

What drove the Gross Margins up were the strong SUV sales. For example, sales volume of GM’s best-selling SUV - Chevrolet Equinox increased considerably over the past years:

Although this strong upward trend in SUV sales is expected to continue in the short term, long-term investors should have their eyes on GM’s electric vehicles. Right now, GM loses $7,400 per each Chevy according to UBS. However:

LG Chem, the supplier of Chevy Bolt’s batteries, plans to expand its factory in Michigan and scale up battery production. Thus, GM EVs are likely to be one of the first, after Tesla, to become profitable as production is scaled up and price of batteries continues to decrease.

The loss is before ZEV credits in states such as California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont.

A key difference between Tesla and GM is that Tesla relies on in-house production of batteries while GM is partnering with LG Chem. Although Tesla’s strategy seems to be the winning one for the time being since Tesla’s margins are significantly lower, this in-house production would require massive Capital Expenditure, which would limit Tesla’s ability to invest in other technology, such as automated driving.

On the other hand, GM would be able to allocate more funds on R&D and product development, acquisitions and expansion in China. All that assuming that Tesla manages to overcome recent difficulties in its production line and manages to deliver on its current production guidance.

Falling Asset Turnover not a long-term problem

Total Asset turnover has been steadily declining over the last 7 years as a result of decreasing fixed assets and receivables turnover. Receivables were mainly affected by an increase in GM Financial receivables, which are characterised by significantly lower turnover.

On the fixed assets side, GM has been investing in expanding its factories in the U.S. as part of a plan to spend $5.4bn in upgrading its U.S. manufacturing base.

Why is leverage increasing

GM’s leverage increased considerably over the past few years but still remains close to the industry median. Apart from rising $3bn in debt in 2017 to fund pensions moved to Peugeot, GM has been issuing debt mainly to finance cash outflows from purchase of leased vehicles.

The cash outflow is coming as a result of more and more people turning in their GM vehicles, whilst at the same time prices of second hand cars are falling, resulting in lower proceeds. The cash outflow, however, seems to be slowing down as prices stabilise:

“Supply is no longer the same kind of threat that it looked like it might be at the end of last year,” said Jonathan Smoke, chief economist for Cox Automotive. “Dealers are able to buy these at auction at higher prices because the consumer is stepping up and wanting to buy those vehicles.”

Key stakeholders

Insiders’ Transactions does not signal it's time to sell

At first glance, it appears that the insiders are dumping the GM stock with some articles over the internet suggesting that investors should act upon that trend. It is always worth digging a bit deeper into the individuals and their transactions.

Around 77% of shares sold by insiders in 2017 were sold by Daniel Ammann president, Mark Reuss EVP, Karl-Thomas Neumann EVP and Charles Stevens CFO.

Daniel Ammann sold a total of 170,000 shares in 2017. Despite the sale however, he still owns 145,953 shares, which is nearly the same amount as in 2015 – 143,577.

Despite a sale of 75,000 shares, Mark Reuss now owns 133,052 compared to only 15,517 shares in 2011.

Karl-Thomas Neumann has been selling all of his shares in GM since 2014, never keeping awarded shares for long.

Charles Stevens sold 41,000 shares in 2017, nevertheless he now owns 77,052 GM shares compared to 0 holding in 2014.

Despite the increase in insiders' sell volumes, most GM officers now hold even more stock than they did few years ago. Therefore, I don't see the recent activity as a sign that insiders are losing confidence in the company.

Other key shareholders worth mentioning

Although the ownership of famous hedge fund managers should never be the main reason to hold a stock, it does give me some comfort knowing that some of the largest shareholders are value managers investing for the long term. Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway, David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital and Harris Associates own a total of almost 177m shares in GM or 12% all shares outstanding.

Berkshire Hathaway has been holding GM since Q1 2012 and has added 10m shares during the second quarter this year.

Greenlight capital, although with a holding period of all of its investments of just 6.94 quarters according to whalewisdom, compared to Buffett’s 25.68, has made clear that his intention to own GM stock goes beyond his recent plan to split the stock into two and improve the capital structure.

Finally, Harris Associates are value investors focused on companies that are trading in the market at significant discounts to their underlying value.

Business cycle and factor exposure

With a beta of 1.64 as estimated by Morningstar, it comes as no surprise that GM stock is a cyclical stock with high exposure to market movements. With the current lofty stock market valuations portfolio diversification should be taken seriously.

Below I will give a brief example of what I am looking for when constructing my portfolio.

A regression on GM’s daily returns on 9 of SPY ETFs confirms that GM is highly exposed to Consumer Discretionary and Industrial sectors, whilst showing negative relationship with Consumer staples.

Stocks with positive exposure to Consumer staples and negative relationship with Industrials and Consumer Discretionary offer good diversification properties to investors holding GM. For example, Coty (NYSE:COTY) is a stock that I currently own that offers exposure to late and recession business cycles.

Diversification could also be improved by looking at Fama & French 5-factor model. Furthermore, a recent study by MSCI found that “In periods of severe volatility and even during market declines, the Profitability factor had strong positive returns in our study.”

Therefore, exposure to Profitability factor is a key feature that I look for in my selected stocks.

Conclusions

GM offers a very attractive valuation relative to its main competitors with a P/E ratio of just 7.1x, which is one of the lowest in its peer group. The risk of high underfunded proportion of pensions seems to be largely overestimated as the Fed is on track to interest rates normalisation while GM’s large cash holdings limit the downside risk.

The low valuation multiples however, do suggest that short-term decline in auto sales is highly probable and that the disruption within the industry is not to be ignored. Nevertheless, GM is clearly positioned as a future leader both in electric vehicles and automated driving. In addition, GM’s profitable business model and conservative balance sheet offer significant protection should the industry continue to face headwinds.

Finally, there are some other key points that were not covered in this analysis but investors should take into account:

GM is well positioned to benefit from China's rapidly expanding EV auto market.

GM offers a dividend yield of 3.4%, which appears safe with a payout ratio of just 25%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM, COTY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.