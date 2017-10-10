Amsterdam Commodities: Under The Radar DGI Investor's Dream

Their average yearly share price appreciation has been over 18% and their dividend has a yearly average growth rate of 13.3% since 2003.

As a dividend growth investor, one of my targets is to achieve good diversification in my portfolio. My portfolio should be diversified among different sectors of the economy, and should include dividend-paying large caps, small caps, as well as some international companies.

In order to help other dividend growth investors, I like writing about interesting companies to achieve this diversification. For instance, as I wrote in a previous article, Unilever (UL) is an interesting investment for dividend growth investors who want to own a European blue chip giant in the food sector. Additionally, the Dutch Accell Group (OTCPK:ACGPF) is a nice small cap investment with a good dividend which operates in the bike industry.

As a follow-up on these interesting European companies, another good international play which is a small cap at the same time is the Dutch company Amsterdam Commodities N.V. (OTCPK:OTC:ACNFF). This stock trades on the Dutch stock exchange with the ticker ACOMO. The company has a good history, a solid business and operates in a stable and growing market. Also, they pay a very generous dividend.

The company is available in the over-the-counter listing ACNFF in the US, but the listing on the Dutch stock exchange with the abbreviation ACOMO has a much better liquidity. I will base my analysis on the shares trading on the Dutch stock exchange.

Acomo in a nutshell

Amsterdam commodities NV is a group of companies which makes their money in one of the activities which has been very characteristic for the Netherlands: trade. In their case, the trading of commodities, mostly nuts, tea and spices. Their main business model is to buy raw materials in bulk, process them and sell them in industrial and consumer markets.

Source: Acomo company profile on www.acomo.nl

Acomo consists of the following companies:

Catz International: active in more than 80 different countries and trades all kinds of nuts and spices.

active in more than 80 different countries and trades all kinds of nuts and spices. King Nuts & Raaphorst: active in multiple countries in and outside Europe with the trading of nuts, rice crackers and superfoods.

active in multiple countries in and outside Europe with the trading of nuts, rice crackers and superfoods. Delinuts: acquired at the 5th of May 2017, trades in nuts, peanuts and rice crackers in the Netherlands and Europe.

acquired at the 5th of May 2017, trades in nuts, peanuts and rice crackers in the Netherlands and Europe. Tovano : active worldwide with nuts, chocolate, dried fruits and more.

: active worldwide with nuts, chocolate, dried fruits and more. Red River: situated in the USA, and trades seeds and bird food products.

situated in the USA, and trades seeds and bird food products. SIGCO Warenhandel: is considered one of the leading suppliers of companies in the European baking and confectionery industry, in particular the German baking industry, where significant quantities of edible seeds are processed.

is considered one of the leading suppliers of companies in the European baking and confectionery industry, in particular the German baking industry, where significant quantities of edible seeds are processed. Van Rees Group: a world leader in tea trading.

a world leader in tea trading. Snick Euroingredients: a supplier of natural food ingredients for ready-to-eat food producers.

All separate entities operate in the market of so-called soft commodities. Soft commodities have no stock market listed value, so no price forming is done on an exchange. This means that Acomo, as a soft commodities trader, carries the price risk for both the supplier and the client. Since their traded goods are no quoted commodities, future price fluctuations cannot be covered on the stock market. This is an important risk of a trading company in the soft commodities.

There is a much higher degree of volatility on these kinds of markets: a bad harvest caused by for instance a draught can lead to big changes in price for a commodity. Also, many of the products in which Acomo trades can have a relatively large value, a container with 8 tons of peppers could have a value north of 130,000 euro. This, combined with high price volatility, can lead to relatively large risks. On the other hand, by intelligent and skillful trading, the company has the opportunity to make a large profit as well.

Source: Acomo half-year press release H1 2017

As we can see in the segment information in their half-year report of 2017, spices and nuts contribute 50% to their sales, edible seeds 27% and tea 21%. We can also see that their total sales grew with 3.6% compared to 2016, and also that their net result grew by a bit (17.39M instead of 17.23M).

Looking back using the annual report of 2016, Acomo increased its annual profit gradually from 27 million euro in 2012 to 34.4 million euro in 2016, an average yearly growth of 6.2%. Its earnings per share grew from €1.16 in 2012 to €1.43 in 2016. If anything, this looks like very stable growth.

Acomo's dividend

When looking at a graph of Acomo's yearly dividend starting in the year 2003, we can see a consistently growing dividend. The dividend has not grown every year, for instance it has been frozen between 2004 and 2006. The dividend paid out in 2015 included €0.10 of special dividend, so technically there was no dividend cut in 2016 but a freeze at the level of €1 per year.

When calculated from 2003, the annual average annual dividend growth of Acomo is a very decent 13.3%. This is a very high number for a stable business like Acomo.

One of the most reliable ways to analyze whether the dividend of a company is safe and sustainable is to look at the dividend payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio measures the dividends paid out by the company as a percentage of their net income.

A payout ratio of 100% would mean that a company is paying 100% of their earnings as a dividend to shareholders.

The dividend payout ratio of Acomo was 80.42% in 2016, these dividends have been paid in 2017. This number is up from 61.13% in 2013, and this partially explains the high annual average dividend growth.

Stock price and yield

As we can see in the graph below, the share price of Acomo has grown from €2.35 at the beginning of 2013 to around €25 currently. This has been a tremendous growth. This translates to an average yearly appreciation of the share price of more than 18%. This is not including the rich dividend which Acomo has paid out during the years, so the total yearly result of shareholders which bought shares in 2003 would be even higher. Of course, this high number could have to do with overvaluation of the shares at the moment, so we should first look at how expensive the shares of Acomo are currently before drawing any conclusion.

Source: Wall Street Journal

As we can see in the graph, at the moment, shares of Acomo are trading at a P/E of 17.43. This is not very expensive compared to other companies in the food industry. Of course, we have to take into account that Acomo is relatively small and naturally a bit more risky than say, an investment in Unilever.

The yield of Acomo has historically been at a relatively high level. At the current P/E of 17.43, their stock is still yielding 4.67%. I think the reasons for this high yield are the relatively limited expected growth of the market in which Acomo operates, combined with a relatively large risk because of the limited size of the company itself. Also, the risks inherent to the market of soft commodities are an important reason for this valuation. Until now, Acomo has proven all these reasons wrong. They have been growing at a decent pace and have proven to be a very stable company with a trustworthy management.

Compared with their all-time high of a bit over €29, Acomo is now trading at an 18% discount. This could be a moment to buy some shares of this terrific company.

Future expectations

Acomo has been very active in acquiring other companies throughout the years. Recently, it acquired Delinuts, and most of their subsidiaries which are now integrated in the business were acquisitions once. Growth opportunities exist exclusively in the soft commodities markets for Acomo. When a futures market exists for a commodity, the position of a trading company in the value chain is completely different to when price risks cannot be covered by a futures exchange. Acomo focuses on niche products, with relatively small harvests. Acomo has competitors, but the competitors all have their own range of products.

With growing middle classes in developing countries, there exist huge opportunities for trading companies like Acomo. When people are able to afford more expensive products, luxury foods like nuts and chocolate are becoming more popular. Demographic development of the world population is also a big catalyst for growth of the global luxury foods market. Thus the market where Acomo operates in is expected to grow in the near and distant future. As an estimate of the compound annual growth rate, the nuts and seeds market is expected to grow with an annual rate of 5%.

Conclusion

Amsterdam Commodities is a growing company is a very solid market. They have proven throughout the years that they can consistently grow their sales, earnings and can successfully integrate acquisitions. Their average yearly share price appreciation has been over 18% and their dividend has a yearly average growth rate of 13.3% since 2003. I do not expect their share price and their dividend to continue growing at this high rate in the near and distant future, since the growth rate seems very high and their results in the first half year of 2017 do not support such growth. But I do expect continuing increases in the earnings, dividend and eventually the share price.

The company operates in a very stable market which is expected to grow by about 5% yearly. Demographic developments of the world population and a growing middle class in developing countries will be catalysts for growth. Acomo currently yields 4.67% and they have a very acceptable P/E ratio of 17.43, down from 20.60 last June. I already own shares, but if I wouldn't I would think about initiating a position around €24.

Thank you for reading, if you liked this article please click the "Follow" button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACNFF, ACGPF, UL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.