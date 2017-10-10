Southwest Airlines: Further Upside

LUV is likely to remain in rebound mode, as the market will turn its focus off the temporary impact of hurricanes on the results of the company.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) has rallied 13% during the last month and currently stands just 10% off its recent all-time high. Therefore, many investors are afraid that the stock has exhausted its upside potential, particularly given its ongoing 8-year bull run. Nevertheless, thanks to some tailwinds and some special characteristics of this particular airline, the stock has not exhausted its upside potential.

First of all, just like its domestic peers, Southwest has been negatively affected by the recent hurricanes. Even worse, there are expectations for more upcoming hurricanes in Florida and the East Coast. Unfortunately for the company, all these hurricanes will affect, not only its Q3 results, but also its Q4 results. That's why the stock incurred a 20% plunge during the summer, until a month ago.

Nevertheless, investors should realize that the impact of hurricanes will only be temporary and, when it disappears from the horizon, the market will focus on the recurring results of the company. This is the main reason that the stock has bounced and covered half of its losses during the last month. More precisely, the company benefits from a favorable secular trend, namely the increasing preference of people to travel more and more often. While most people used to travel just once per year in the past, they now travel much more often thanks to the ever-improving living standards. To be sure, the global airline traffic recorded a 5-year high early this year while the revenue passenger kilometers jumped 9.6% over last year. Moreover, IATA expects the US air traffic and the global air traffic to keep growing by 2.8% and 3.7% per year, respectively, until 2035.

It is also worth noting that Buffett, who had always stayed away from airline stocks, has purchased significant stakes in the four major airlines. A major reason for the aversion of Buffett was the fierce competition, which resulted in several airline bankruptcies whenever a recession showed up. However, thanks to these bankruptcies and the extensive consolidation in the sector, competition has pronouncedly abated. To be sure, about 80% of the domestic air traffic is controlled by the four major airlines. That's why Buffett changed his stance towards the sector.

The above tailwinds are clearly reflected in the performance of Southwest, which has expanded its operating margin from 3.6% in 2012 to 16.5% this year. It is also remarkable that the company has grown its market share from 18% in 2006 to 24% in 2016. Even better, it has not rested on its laurels. Instead it has greatly improved its efficiency by renewing its fleet and has thus increased its average seat-mile per gallon from 69.4 in 2012 to 74.4 in 2016.

Southwest also has ample room for future growth in international markets. In the past, the company chose to stay away from distant destinations due to the intense competition that characterizes these flights. However, now that it has become much less costly to perform distant flights, the company can grow by broadening its scope to new destinations.

While the whole sector of airlines enjoys a favorable business environment thanks to the factors discussed above, Southwest has a unique achievement; unlike other airlines, such as American Airlines (AAL), it has enjoyed positive free cash flow for 9 consecutive years. While airlines have been infamous for spending all their earnings on the maintenance and renewal of their fleet, Southwest has managed to limit its capital expenses and has thus enjoyed ample free cash flows during the last 9 years. This certainly confirms the strength of the business model of the company. It is also worth noting that the negative free cash flow was a major reason behind the negative stance of Buffett towards airline stocks in the past.

As most other airlines tend to spend most of their earnings on capital expenses, they tend to have leveraged balance sheets. As a result, they are highly exposed to any downturn that may show up. Therefore, in this respect, Southwest is the most protected airline from any unforeseen downturn. Its net debt currently stands at $20.2 B, which is just 10 times the annual earnings of the company. While this debt load may not seem negligible, it is certainly the lowest in the sector and hence it renders the company the safest haven in its sector against the next recession. The credit rating agencies agree on this, as they have offered Southwest the best rating in the sector.

In reference to the valuation of the stock, Southwest is currently trading at 15.8 times this year's expected earnings. While this P/E ratio does not indicate overvalued status, it is not as cheap as it was a year ago, when the stock traded at a P/E ratio around 10. Nevertheless, investors should keep in mind that the company is leveraged to the US economy. If the domestic economy keeps growing, even at the recent lackluster pace, Southwest is likely to continue to thrive. Therefore, those who believe that the US economy will keep growing, even at the recent slow pace, should buy the stock at its current price. On the other hand, whenever a recession shows up, the stock will incur a steep correction.

To sum up, Southwest is likely to remain in rebound mode in the short term, as the market will turn its focus off the temporary impact of hurricanes on the results of the company. Moreover, the company is properly positioned to continue to benefit from the positive trends in the air traffic and the reduced competition in the sector. Therefore, as long as the US economy continues to grow, the company will continue to prosper.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.