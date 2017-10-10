U.S. Dollar Update - A Disturbance In The Force

We first suggested the U.S. dollar was bottoming about a month before the dollar marked bottom in early September. We reiterated our bullish dollar view after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) confirmed our expectation for its reiteration of its tightening trajectory in September. But over the last week, disturbances developed in the force behind the dollar's push, and we feel obligated to warn that weakness may persist for the short-term until these disturbances are resolved.

Yesterday, I suggested factors for gold had turned favorable. Part of my reasoning for calling the inflection point for gold came on factors that also weigh against the U.S. dollar short-term. Considering that when last we addressed our forex friends I reiterated my bullish dollar view, I feel obligated to update traders for this short-term disturbance.

A little over a week ago, I read on Seeking Alpha that President Trump would likely be announcing his choice for the Chairperson of the Federal Reserve within weeks. Considering the President's declared favor for low interest rates and his interest in a prospering stock market (and my perception is that he sees the two issues tied), there's a good chance his choice for Fed Chair will be a monetary policy dove. However, I also believe the President, a seasoned real estate investor with enough friends in financial markets, understands the importance of contained inflation - or at least I hope so. You'll want to catch my follow-up report, which will further discuss how I expect the Fed path will trend post whatever decision the President makes for Fed Chair - it may surprise some of you.

Surprisingly to me, it seems popular opinion considers the current Fed Chair, Janet Yellen, to be dovish (and the President does too). I see her as pragmatic, and believe the Chairlady to be a fine and responsible leader. If the President names her as his pick as some are speculating, despite her recent warning about reversing regulations, the stock market might reflect confidence in the responsible choice in the known quantity. Though, that would be despite the Fed's most recent implication of its tightening trajectory via its economic forecasts at its September meeting. Importantly for our forex friends, I expect the U.S. dollar's upward trajectory would be restored with the announcement of Chair Yellen to keep her job.

However, Janet Yellen is not who I expect the President to name to the position (though she is my second pick). Back in early September, I noted an extremely dovish statement made by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari. He indicated that the Fed's rate hikes to-date may have held back economic growth, which I see improving nicely, and employment, which I perceive to be near full. Mr. Kashkari's statement was so noteworthy in its dovishness that it helped sooth intense market concerns on that particular day. I think it may also have helped to raise him on the President's radar for Fed Chair.

You'll recall that Mr. Kashkari, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker, was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Stability under then Secretary of the Treasury Hank Paulson (former Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs). After a time running Pimco's equity market entry, and a run for Governor of California, he joined the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. In other words, Mr. Kashkari has significant credentials. Neel Kashkari is the person I expect Gary Cohn (former President & COO of Goldman Sachs) to suggest to President Trump for Fed Chair, though who is to say who the President determines is best for the role.

Others have been rumored for the role of Fed Chairperson. I expect you can rule out any individual who is not on the record as at least being responsibly dovish, if not extremely. The President tends to do what he says he will do; at least that is my observation. So, I expect the next Fed Chairperson will be a monetary policy dove. I believe forex traders and investors agree with that opinion, given the U.S. dollar has been on the decline ever since the news broke about the President's plans.

One other disturbance has worked against the dollar recently, and one that I noted in my recent precious metals update. Geopolitical tensions seem to be escalating, given the ominous statement of the President last week while in the company of his most esteemed military advisors. "Maybe it's the calm before the storm," seems to imply a military storm could be coming. While I see multiple possibilities, the vagueness of the statement seems to have led most reporters to a North Korea tie. And then there is this statement by the Defense Secretary.

Because North Korea may have nuclear weapon capability and the means to reach the greater 48 states, any conflict between our nation and North Korea presents significant risk to American assets, the economy and the value of the U.S. dollar.

1-Month Chart of UUP at Seeking Alpha

The dollar's nascent climb has been stunted, seen here in the PowerShares DB USD Bull (NYSE: UUP) chart, I believe as a result of these two disturbances in the force behind its climb. The Fed decision will be resolved soon when the President makes his choice. The North Korea problem may escalate, as there are reports that a long range missile test or nuclear test may be imminent. A diplomatic mitigation is still our nation's top priority, but the President continues to tweet about other options. Until this factor either is resolved or fades with time, and given U.S. economic strengthening and the Fed trajectory (if it remains), the U.S. dollar should be able to continue its appreciation over the long-term. But, it is unlikely to proceed over the near-term, and I expect some depreciation in value here near-term. For more of my views on markets readers are welcomed to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

