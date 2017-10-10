Costco's E-Commerce Plans Won't Work

As I write, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is trading around the $155 handle which now means it has shed almost $12 a share from its pre-earnings share price at market close on Thursday last. The stock has now convincingly broken through its 200-day moving average which means momentum investors will definitely be out of the stock. Despite announcing a seemingly very impressive set of numbers, sentiment definitely seems to have changed toward Costco. In fact, if we look at the sentiment chart, we can see that price really has not recovered since its ultra pessimistic levels at the back end of June.

Let's get the positives out of the way first. Costco's long-term financials have been excellent up to now. The company has practically doubled its top line over the past decade and the "up front" model of its payment system has meant that its free cash flows have increased by more than a factor of 3. Furthermore the bottom line hasn't been sacrificed by the company's robust growth model with net income having gone from just over $1 billion in 2007 to $2.35 billion in this latest fiscal year. All this growth hasn't been financed by debt either as the retailer's current debt to equity ratio is on par with it what it had 10 years previous.

So why did the stock sell off so aggressively after its fourth quarter numbers? After all, we saw a meaningful earnings and revenue beat but interestingly enough the retailer's gross margins dropped to 13.5%. Kroger (NYSE:KR) (which we are long) has suffered from the same fate over the past - declining margins. Food deflation will not last indefinitely though which is why I see both Costco and Kroger eventually bouncing back.

However Costco bulls needs to understand that sentiment toward most brick and mortar plays has changed. In the near term, it doesn't really matter how much same store sales and earnings grow. The market believes the introduction of the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is going to tank prices even more which will obviously affect Costco's margins going forward.

Remember this stock with its current earnings multiple of almost 27 is priced to perfection. The stability of the company's earnings and cash flows has meant that the market has this stock priced with plenty of future growth already priced into the shares. Any more deviation from what the market expects Costco to deliver going forward whether that be more food deflation or more price cuts by Amazon for example will result in more selling in the shares.

Now in saying this, Costco already has traded with a high earnings multiple. Longs will argue that the stock is potentially cheap when one compares its present valuation to its historic averages. The reason though we prefer Kroger at this present moment in time is that Kroger is almost generating the same top line as Costco at present ($115 billion-plus) but its market cap pales in significance to Costco's at present ($18 billion as opposed to $67.8 billion) Should there be such a difference in value between both retailers that are practically churning out the same annual dollar amounts in revenue ? I'm not so sure.

Although Costco recently announced new delivery options for its customers, I don't see Costco really setting the world alight with e-commerce growth. Why? Well look at how the company is set up. The customer pays an annual fee to avail of meaningful discounts if the customer buys in bulk. Once the annual fee has been paid, the mentality of the customer is to "stock up" when visiting a store, especially if the store in question is a nice distance away.

As e-commerce continues to grow, here is the problem I feel will hurt Costco. The problem is that its very own business model goes against what e-commerce shopping stands for but more importantly what it will stand for in the future. Buying goods online going forward will be all about convenience and minimal cash flow disruption on the part of the consumer. Going forward I just can't see Costco's shoppers spending the same amount online as in-store. This is really why we haven't seen big investment thus far by Costco in its digital channels. Management would never say this but it's the truth. Now the company's hand is being forced but it may be too late.

The other issue is the gas argument. Many customers use Costco mostly for the savings they get from its cheap gas. Again as gas prices drift higher, the perceived gain here will not be as much as thought previously. Therefore I reiterate my point as I did in a previous article that Costco's share price will probably continue to be under pressure. In the present environment, it's all about pleasing the market. Sales and earnings growth are simply not going to cut it for now.