NRG Yield Is A Buy

It has a diversified and cash-generative portfolio, including renewable (wind and solar), conventional, and thermal energy generation across the U.S.

NRG Yield (NASDAQ:NYLD) offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.8% (above the sector average), well covered by its solid and diversified portfolio's cash flow generation. We project management to continue declaring increasing dividends, totaling $1.0975 in FY 2017 and $1.26 in FY 2018. Dividend growth is supported by the company's acquisitions through its ROFO agreement with sponsor NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and other opportunistic acquisitions. We believe NRG Energy's exit will also remove uncertainty around the stock.

Company Overview

NRG Yield owns a portfolio of 60 assets, including renewable energy, conventional power generation, thermal generation across 19 states in the U.S.

Renewable: 2,934 MW, mix of wind and solar (68% of CAFD)

Conventional: 1,945 MW (28% of CAFD)

Thermal: 1,442 miles (5% of CAFD)

NRG Yield's projects have long-dated contracts with a weighted average remaining contract life of 16 years. 99% of offtakers are rated investment-grade (as of August 2017).

Sponsor

NRG Yield's sponsor is NRG Energy, a large utility company with approximately 31GW total generation portfolio across the U.S. NRG Energy holds 55.1% of voting rights and 46.5% economic interest in NRG Yield.

NRG Yield benefits from a Right of First Offer (ROFO) agreement with its sponsor, with an estimated pipeline of 1,559MW as of June 2017. We believe this provides the company with an important medium-term growth pipeline, in addition to open-market purchases and third-party partnership agreements. It is important to note that all purchases from NRG Energy are evaluated by a committee of independent directors to minimize conflicts of interest with the sponsor.

NRG Yield has stated that management is supporting NRG Energy's planned partial/full shareholding reduction. It was recently reported that the company has retained JPMorgan and Barclays to review strategic alternatives.

YTD Operational Performance and Sensitivity

NRG Yield's H1 2017 renewable generation has performed slightly below the P50 estimate, resulting in $5m negative CAFD impact vs. the original guidance. Such deviations from median estimates are not uncommon and have a minimal impact on the renewable portfolio's long-term cash generation ability. Conventional generation underperformance in the first half of the year has been more pronounced, mostly due to forced outages at tow stations (El Segundo and Walnut Creek). Conventional performance has mostly recovered in Q2 2017, with the outages' financial loss to be partly recovered through warranty/insurance. We expect conventional generation to recover in the second half of the year.

Management estimate that a 1% underperformance by its wind portfolio has approximately $4m negative annual CAFD impact, and <$2m on its solar portfolio.

Liquidity and Debt

NRG Yield's total debt amounts to $5,968m (as of June 2017), of which $1,468m is corporate debt at the holding company level and $4,500m is non-recourse project-level debt. Although the total debt figure is large when compared to the company's market capitalization, we believe it is manageable due to: i) no corporate debt short-term maturities, ii) long-term amortization schedule of the project-level debt, and iii) prudent liquidity held by the company.

Project-level debt has no recourse to the holding company and has a fixed amortization schedule aligned with projected cash flow generation within individual projects. Scheduled amortization will reduce project-level debt by $1.9bn by December 2021, compared to December 2016 total project debt of $6,713. Moreover, underperforming projects can be restructured or placed into administration without draining liquidity from the holding company.

The company's total liquidity position stands at $856m as of June 2017, including: $295m cash, $427m available under the company's revolver, and $134m available under the company's at-the-market equity offering program (subject to market liquidity). We believe the company's liquidity position is adequate with respect to the corporate level debt, and offers NRG Yield firepower to meet its ROFO pipeline and other opportunistic acquisitions that are key to support's CAFD and dividend growth.

Cash Generation and Dividends

NRG Yield's CAFD generation in H1 2017 dropped to $74m, compared to $110m generated in H1 2016, mostly due to the lower-than-expected renewable generation and outages at its conventional plants. Due to renewable generation's normal deviations from median projections and the "irregular" unscheduled outages at its conventional plants, half-yearly YoY comparisons can be misleading. We do not expect the underperformance in H1 2017 to impact the company's portfolio cash generation ability. In fact, management has reiterated its full-year CAFD guidance of $255m.

The board has declared a dividend of $0.28 per share to be paid in Q3 2017, an increase on the $0.26 and $0.27 dividends paid in Q1 and Q2 2017, respectively. Management have also announced a target dividend of $0.2875 for Q4 2017, resulting in $1.0975 total dividends for FY 2017.

We project CAFD to grow further in FY 2018 supported by accretive acquisitions and organic unit price growth. We note that the company has deployed $211m in the year to date, expected to generate an average $22.4m CAFD p.a. over FY 2018-22. That's equivalent to a CAFD yield of 10.6% and CAFD per share growth of 8.8% of FY 2017 projected CAFD per share.

We conservatively project dividends per share to increase to $1.32 in FY 2018. Based on the current dividend yield of 5.8%, our central case one-year forward fair value is $21.70, resulting in 14.8% capital appreciation and 20.6% total return. If we assume the dividend yield to increase by 50bps (to reflect, for example, higher risk premium or interest rates), the one-year forward fair value is $19.98, resulting in 5.7% capital appreciation and 11.5% total return.

Conclusion

NRG Yield offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.8%, while we project dividends per share to growth further to $1.26 in FY 2018 supported by the company's accretive acquisitions. We project annualized Q4 2018 dividends per share of $1.32, equivalent to a 7.0% dividend yield on the current share price.

