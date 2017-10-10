McCullough: Italy's Outlook Is 'Godawful'

Slowing demographic trends will be another headwind for the Italian economy.

The bad news just keeps on coming for the Eurozone. The outlook for Italy looks particularly awful.

Italian Retail Sales were down -0.5% on a year-over-year basis (versus 0.0% in the month prior). The headwinds continue to grow. In other words, Italy’s economic outlook looks “godawful,” says Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.

Both secular and cyclical factors in Italy – and across Europe – continue to point towards Europe slowing.

“Italy has awful demographics, a fully-loaded secular problem running into the cyclical headwind,” McCullough says in the above video. “Tell me why I’m wrong.”

