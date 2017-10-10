U.S. Energy Is Turning The Corner

More money might have to be raised through the sale of equity. But the alternative prospects are far worse.

Let us hope this is the last corner that U.S. Energy (USEG) needs to turn. This company through the years has seen its share of "company making deals" fall through.

First there was the deal with Bringham that really stalled when Bringham was acquired by Statoil (STO). Big companies frequently play games with smaller companies and that appears to be the case here. Statoil simply stopped drilling on any land that U.S. Energy had an interest in. So U.S. Energy ended up selling much of that interest back to Statoil for a gain that was less than the potential income amount from lease development.

Then there was the BUDA. Everyone got excited about this one because production really took off and Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) was driling the leases like mad to develop the production. Then the commodity prices dropped spectacularly to end the profitability of the BUDA. Plus there really was not that much more BUDA to develop. Purchases and participation in adjacent BUDA interests were nothing like the original project with Contango. So in the end, there was not much residual production but more lease payments.

Contango has also proved to be less than reliable in following up the other intervals on the leases. Before the merger with Crimson, the Crimson management drilled quite possibly the only two unprofitable Eagle Ford wells in the state of Texas. Those two wells are going to probably take decades to pay out. In the meantime, any testing of a far more profitable well design has been repeatedly put off despite some neighboring operator successes.

Then there is the Austin Chalk. There have always been plenty of vertical Austin Chalk wells. But Contango has inexplicably never experimented with some of the new designs that purport to successfully drain a lot more oil than those vertical wells.

Now comes the latest potential positive bombshell.

Source: U.S. Energy Oct. 5, 2017, Press Release

The debt finally becomes an amount that the company can probably handle. Production is way down from what it used to be and the lower commodity pricing have crimped profitability. This company gets a lot of credit for surviving when many competitors went belly-up. However, the challenges are not yet done:

Source: U.S.Energy Corporation Q2 2017 10-Q

The cash flow has clearly improved (especially in the latest quarters). But if the company is to grow, then either the cash flow from operations goes firmly positive or the company needs to raise more money through a stock offering. The company has a new major common shareholder. But from the sale of the Mount Emmons properties there is still some dilutive conversion possibilities. Original shareholders still have a stake in the company thanks to the moves of management. That stake could easily have been worth zero otherwise.

Management did raise some money last year and has a partnership with Ironhorse that could amount to something. The leases that Contango operates could also be a future source of prosperity if Contango would just get moving already.

Source: U.S. Energy Corporation Q2 2017 Press Release

The latest commodity price rally and maybe stability has obviously encouraged some operators to invest in these now older wells to restart or increase production. U.S. Energy could use a little more of that kind of help.

But the reduced debt eliminates the stranglehold that debt had on the cash flow. The CEO and President, David Veltri, now needs to find a way to grow production. Very realistically, that could involve the issuance of more shares. U.S. Energy has some advantages as an acquirer though. The loss carry-forwards (deferred taxes too?) and the potential value of current lease holdings are not to be underestimated.

Mr. Veltri gets a whole lot of credit for digging the company out of the mess left by the previous administration that was all too happy to spend a lot of company money on themselves. Retirement obligations and severance packages are done. Administrative staff has been cut to the bone. Now its time for growth. That growth needs to be debt free. The company never had a lot of debt. But the BUDA production drop combined with the commodity price drop demonstrated that even a little debt was way too much.

The last administration was staffed with a lot of people who had mining experience. The company diversified into oil with the anticipation of using the oil profits to develop the Mount Emmons mine. That idea fell through when molybdenum prices stayed lower for longer. Fortunately a person with oil experience is now in charge. So the oil production has stayed and the mining leases are part of the past history of the company. Onward to the hopefully very successful future. David Veltri has proven a very tough and astute manager. Now with the company's survival assured growth will begin. Any investment in the company at the current time is a bet on the management skills of David Veltri. Right now that looks like a very good, if speculative, bet.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USEG, MCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.