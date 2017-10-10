Varian: Dominant Moat Growth Driver

Varian's financial strength enables it to continue investing heavily in R&D to sustain its intellectual property rights advantage, with potential growth drivers in treatment planning software and radio-oncology proton therapy.

By spinning off Varex Imaging, Varian has been able to focus on excelling in radiotherapy, where it possesses a strong moat and over 50% of market share.

Varian Medical Systems (VAR) enjoys dominant market share and extensive intellectual property rights in radiotherapy which will combine to drive continued strong growth for years to come. Given its strong market position and pristine balance sheet, VAR is a great business that investors should follow and add at an attractive price.

Varian wisely spun off Varex Imaging (VREX) earlier this year, enabling it to focus solely on its strongest business component - radiotherapy - where it benefits from a dominant market share position (greater than 50% internationally and ~70% in the U.S.) as well as significant barriers to entry through its R&D prowess (no new entrants into the business in over ten years). It shares the market with virtually only one major competitor (Elekta with approximately 25% global market share), and their combined economies of scale and barriers to entry should grow their combined market share even further in the coming years as smaller competitors are unable to compete with Varian's and Elekta's superior R&D and production scale. VAR's pristine balance sheet (0.18 Debt to Equity ratio and positive NCAV) should further sustain its R&D competitive advantage by allowing the company to continue investing heavily in bringing cutting-edge technology to market.

Strong growth forecasts for the radiotherapy market should limit competitive pricing pressures between the two firms. According to a recent report by BCC Research, the radiation therapy market is expected to achieve a 6.4% CAGR to reach nearly $10 Billion in total sales by 2022. The chief growth drivers are expected to be growing demand in developing countries (where Asia is significantly underutilized and is growing rapidly as supply catches up with demand), equipment replacement in developed countries, and improving technologies and efficiency. VAR plans to capitalize on these trends through recent advances in its radiotherapy equipment (Halcyon) and software (Eclipse 15.5) technologies

One of the latest products of Varian's robust R&D program - the Halcyon radiotherapy system - is poised to help the company achieve its growth objectives in emerging markets. Its cost and time efficiency, as well as its user-friendly platform for both staff and patients, will likely be popular in lower-income/less-experienced medical markets.

Source

After receiving its 510(K) clearance and CE Mark from the European directive, VAR can already sell the system in Europe and the U.S., while management expects to clear regulatory hurdles in East Asian powerhouses China and Japan within the next 12 months or so. Furthermore, the company is garnering demand for the system from major economies such as Australia, India, Russia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

Another recently developed growth driver for Varian is its Eclipse 15.5 Oncology Treatment Planning System, which has also received 510(K) approval. This system provides best-in-class treatment plan efficiency (RapidPlan) and precision through its improved GPU, intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) optimization, and multi-criteria optimization (MCO) capabilities while also supporting VAR's new HyperArc High Definition Radiotherapy system. Varian's Eclipse 5.5 has graphics processing unit (or GPU) support for faster plan development. The feature enables clinicians to calculate optimum intermediate dose with IMRT (intensity modulated radiation therapy) optimization. Furthermore, the HyperArc feature provides significantly enhanced capabilities for performing complex stereotactic radiosurgery.

VAR's valuation is currently above historical and market averages, implying that the market has factored in its strong growth prospects (analysts forecast 10% annual growth over the next five years):

VAR Industry S&P 500 VAR 5-Year Average P/E 28.0 46.4 22.0 20.1 P/B 6.8 3.8 3.1 4.9 P/S 2.9 4.4 2.1 2.8 P/CF 22.8 25.7 13.7 19.9

Looking at VAR's DCF valuation based on analyst forecasts yields a similar conclusion (~9.5% projected annual returns):

Source

Investor Takeaway:

VAR is clearly a great company and in a strong position to enjoy strong growth for the foreseeable future. Its market share in its niche sector is dominant and it has the deep pockets, intellectual property rights portfolio depth and breadth, and years of experience to maintain its lead in R&D. Furthermore, it is bringing products to market that fit in well with its strategic targeting of emerging markets to drive further growth. However, its current premium valuation leaves investors with little a margin of safety to achieve market-beating returns. I recommend GARP investors add VAR to their watch list and wait for a pullback of 10-20% before initiating/adding to their positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.