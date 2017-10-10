Windstream: Inherently Unpredictable

Over the last few weeks, Windstream (WIN) has started trading based on animal spirits. My bullish investment thesis remains intact, but the downside risks persists, leading to the inherently unpredictable outcome of the stock.

The stock first tanked due to the cutting of the dividend and now perplexes small investors with a lawsuit over a claimed debt default. Windstream trades close to recent lows around $2. The question, though, is whether investors want to step in front of a clash over debt regardless of the promising cash flow position and positive investment thesis.

Just as Windstream appeared to calm down from the dividend cut panic, the local telecom provider was hit with claims from a noteholder that the asset transfers to Uniti Group (UNIT) were in violation of bond covenants. The issue is important considering the debt load is considerable and a prime factor in the dividend cut.

The below slide from the Q2'17 presentation details the considerable outstanding debt starting in 2020.

Source: Windstream Q2'17 presentation

The issue for most investors, including those with research analysts, is that debt questions are complex. Covenant Review stated (via Barron's) the situation best when discussing the reported default claim from Aurelius Capital Management:

litigation is inherently unpredictable.

The basis of the default claim is that when Windstream spun off the Communications Sales & Leasing unit in 2015 that eventually became Uniti Group, the company completed a sale-leaseback transaction. Such a move violates the bond covenants, and Aurelius can force Windstream to pay off the debt after buying the notes at a discount.

Though the transaction occurred some two years ago and the lawyers of Windstream still back the decision, investors face considerable risk if the creditor has any case. Even more disturbing is that the opinions from credit experts appear very split.

Corporate counsel, Skadden Arps - no default.

- no default. Second law firm - no default.

- no default. CreditSights - thinks Windstream can work with creditor to solve the problem without needing to redeem notes.

- thinks Windstream can work with creditor to solve the problem without needing to redeem notes. Covenant Review - doesn't think covenant was violated, but fears that a judge could rule differently.

- doesn't think covenant was violated, but fears that a judge could rule differently. Reorg Research - thinks the company may be in violation.

- thinks the company may be in violation. Dane Bowler SA Contributor - detailed analysis that learns towards no default.

So before digging in any further, investors need to decide if they have the background knowledge on credit litigation and transactions to outsmart legal firms and credit research groups that have very mixed opinions. Even an ISDA panel ruled that there wasn't a CDS trigger in this case, but this doesn't resolve the default claim from Aurelius. Hence, the stock declined 6% on Friday following the rally last week.

The note involved is reportedly the 6.375% notes due 2023 with $586 million outstanding. The company has $5.6 billion in debt outstanding, so the notes in question are only a fraction of the debt load, but one must assume that other notes would have similar provisions that could face litigation. This point hasn't been addressed, but one must assume that the other notes are at risk.

On face value, the system appears broken if some two years after all parties agreed on a transaction to create Uniti anybody could protest the transaction. The key investor takeaway, though, is that high risks exist.

The stock has a market valuation below $400 million, yet aspirations of driving annual free cash flows towards the $300 million level once incorporating the synergies from the Earthlink merger are very bullish. The key going forward is hitting the adjusted OIBDAR target for 2017 of $2,030 million where Windstream can use the $28.5 million quarterly savings from cutting the dividend to reduce debt levels. The market will favorably trade the stock as the debt gets paid down and the $150 million in merger synergies kick into gear.

Windstream could trade back towards the yearly highs above $8 by maintaining the cash flow expectations and repaying debt, but the highly unpredictable debt default claim could leave the company bankrupt. The odds favor a positive outcome, but investors need to understand that even credit analysts can't predict the judges ruling so the bullish investment thesis has a level of gamble involved at this point. Investors must be willing to risk substantial capital losses.

