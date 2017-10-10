Sears: The Customer Is Always Right

The company should have gone for aggressive and internet-savvy promotional activities to sustain its revenue growth, but it didn’t and has lost huge market and consumer segments.

Poor decision making from top management is one cause of the problem; Sears Canada is already bankrupt.

Since 2006, Sears Holdings has seen a steady decline in its revenue growth, but few actions have been taken other than share buybacks.

Eddie Lampert (Chairman of Sears Holdings &ESL Investments) gained control of Kmart in 2003 & he combined it with Sears in 2005 to create Sears Holdings in an $11.5B deal.

Investment Thesis

Due to bankruptcy, common shareholders of Sears Canada (OTCPK:SRSCQ) may have essentially lost their entire investments (the stock is trading at literally a penny). At the same time, Sears Holdings (SHLD) is trading at close to an all-time low of $7. Sears Holdings operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic; the company has been losing more than a billion dollars every year, with double-digits negative revenue growth. Because the major shareholders' interests don't align with those of individual investors, I would stay away from this stock.

Financials and Growth

As with Sears Holdings, Sears Canada's revenue growth has been declining steadily; for the last three years, the company has posted losses of around $300 million per year, and Sears holdings has posted losses of around $1 ~ $2 billion per year.

Sears Canada's executive chairman is trying to convince the board of directors to accept his revised bid to buy out the company before an October 13 deadline. If this deal doesn't go through, we can expect court hearings and liquidation of assets. Lenders feel that they would gain more through liquidation.

Lack of Promotional Activities

When I look at the Sears website, I noticed that there are few promotional activities, as compared to, say, JCPenney (NYSE:JCP) or Wal-Mart (WMT). When I buy something, I quickly compare the price on each store's website before even I go to the store. It takes barely minutes to decide. And price differences between Wal-Mart and Sears can be huge. Some say that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is taking over the market; but we can't entirely blame Amazon; you have to be competitive to sustain your revenue growth.

Sears webpage shows zero promotional activities

For a comparison, JCP webpage shows full of promotions

Disadvantage of Lender cum Shareholders

Sears Holdings is borrowing money from Chairman Lampert once again. He will collect 11% annual interest for a recent loan of $100 million. The total loan is about half a billion and is secured by assets. For example, if the company doesn't perform well (current situation), the company may liquidate assets. If that is the case, the lenders would get the most, including the assets, while common shareholders would get nothing. This is the reason that lenders' interests may not align with common shareholders' interests.

Conclusion

Failure to adapt to changing consumer trends and poor management decision making, as well as lack of web promotion, put Sears Canada into the bankruptcy. Facing the competition may be difficult, but it's easy to wreck a company by failing to respond to changing customer habits.

Sears Canada's stock is still trading on the OTC markets (I don't think it has any value). Even though Sears Holdings is trading at $7, it is worthless because there is no equity left for the shareholders. To conclude, I would avoid both.

