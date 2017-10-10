Stericycle Must Be Near A Bottom

Well, the NASDAQ finally broke out to the upside on Thursday last. Many other indices such as the S&P 500 (SPX), the Semiconductor (SOX) and the Russell 2000 index (NYSEARCA:IWM) had already broken out to fresh all-time highs recently. The biotech sector now seems to be the next sector that is about to break out to fresh, new all-time highs. In fact, the Biotech (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XBI) is very close to surpassing its 2015 all-time high of $90.36. Once it does this, its sister ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) should soon follow in breaking through its 2015 highs.

The jobs report on Friday last reported that payroll fell by 33,000 last month, but since the jobless rate fell to its lowest level since 2001, the market didn't take September's numbers to be so negative as such. In fact, the bubble stage of this cyclical move in US equities could now be very much in play. In saying this, long-term investors will still prefer to invest in stocks based on fundamentals and not on potential short-term potential performance. One such stock that I am watching closely is Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL).

This company definitely has clear competitive advantages and looks to be selling at a discount at present as shares are over 50% off their all-time highs of almost $150 a share, which the company printed back in 2015. Shares have managed to form a weekly swing (see below), which could mean that we are in line for a multi-month rally in the stock. Let's go through some of the company's key financial metrics which will explain better why I believe the company has strong competitive advantages compared to its competition.

Free Cash Flow $407 million (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Revenues $3.56 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Gross Profit Margins 41.8% - (10-Year Trend Is Down) - Fail Price History of the stock Up 28% in the last 10 years - Fail Healthy balance sheet Total assets = $7.03 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Competitive Advantage Cost Advantage

Large Market Share - Pass Resistant to recessions? Sales, earnings, and the share price recovered well during the recession of 2008 - Pass Debt To Equity 100% - Pass

Gross profit margins and the price history of the stock over the past decade are the two metrics which have not come up to scratch. Shares have only returned 28% since 2007, which is a poor return considering the roaring bull market we have had in equities since 2009. Although Stericycle's gross margins continue to remain above 41%, they have dropped by roughly 3% since 2007. In saying this, Stericycle's ability to keep its gross margins above 41% over the past decade warrants attention. To have such a record usually means we are dealing with a company with a durable competitive advantage that won't be easily lost.

The metric that really stands out though is the company's top-line growth. Stericycle has approximately quadrupled its turnover over the past decade, which is impressive to say the least considering the company's debt to equity ratio has only increased by 14%. Furthermore, consensus believes that eventually, this revenue growth will filter down to the bottom line. In fact, analysts believe Stericycle will grow its earnings by over 8% annualized over the next five or so years.

From a valuation standpoint, Stericycle is currently trading with a price to book ratio of 2.2 and price to sales ratio of 1.7. These are the cheapest numbers we have seen in this stock over the past decade. Its forward price to earnings of just under 15 also is also in my threshold as being a solid value play. Numbers like these don't usually present themselves in a company with strong competitive advantages.

So, what are the main advantages Stericycle has over its competition? Well, for one, the company on the medical waste side is now operating in a highly regulated industry, which usually means the largest most dependable companies win out in the end. The company at present controls about two thirds of the commercial incinerators presently in use for commercial means in the US. In fact, due to how regulation has firmly placed its stamp in this sector over the past few years, many incinerators had to be closed down due to not being able to comply with new health and safety standards. This now has put Stericycle in a very dominant position with respect to incineration on the medical waste side.

Although more medical waste is disposed of through autoclaves (where there is more competition), I feel that Stericycle's one-stop solution for whatever waste solution is needed should keep it above the competition in this space. More regulation in this space has meant that companies face substantial fines if they do not adhere to new regulations. This invariably means that the switching costs become higher which is why I believe Stericycle's current customer list should over time generate a higher retention rate than in previous times.

I would be using recent weakness in the shares here to get long. The company's 10-year fundamentals illustrate that the company's competitive advantages have not been adversely impaired. Sentiment in the stock since August has been ultra pessimistic as a result of an investigation into its current practices in Latin America. This has placed the shares at an attractive entry price. I would be using this negative sentiment and the above-mentioned weekly swing to get long here.

