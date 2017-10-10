I recommend to sell a large part of your STO position and wait for some consolidation at lower levels.

STO is a very solid company with an impressive balance sheet with debt in control and clean execution.

On July 27, 2017, Statoil ASA released its second-quarter earnings results. Statoil adjusted profit came better than expectation.

Investment Thesis

After three years into a dramatic decline in oil and gas prices, big oil companies - E&P oil companies as well - have successfully demonstrated that they know how to tune their business model to the right frequency to generate positive cash flow, shrink debt levels, and keep paying a sizable dividend.

It was not an easy task, of course, despite some improvement from January 2016 when the price of oil plummeted to a record low of $27.50 a barrel. Oil remains stubbornly depressed, more than 50% lower than it was in June 23, 2014, when the decline really started. That particular day, the Brent oil price closed above $115 a barrel and started its unrelenting plunge into oblivion.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

As a consequence, OPEC and non-OPEC countries came up with several agreements to rebalance the ailing oil market, and oil prices are seen as more stable since June 2016.

While many investors continue to have lingering doubts that OPEC will successfully implement these agreements to the fullest, even a partial compliance can do the magic trick, and it seems to work according to the chart above. That said, after three years of cuts in exploration expenditure, the market has gotten much closer to stabilizing on its own anyway.

The recent quarterly results show a three-year-long ongoing campaign across the entire oil industry to cut costs and capital spending to allow operating profitably in a $45-55 a barrel price environment.

These factors have led many strategists to suggest that a bottom in oil stocks has been achieved and that now may be the right time to start "looking" again in the oil and gas industry, which is divided in three major sectors:

E&P - includes searching for potential underground or underwater crude oil and NG fields, etc.

Midstream.

Downstream.

Two simple cases of this general study:

Integrated oil & gas companies. Independent oil & gas companies.

In the "Integrated oil & gas companies," I will study seven different companies:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Chevron (CVX)

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B)

Total SA (TOT)

BP Plc. (BP)

ENI (E)

Statoil ASA (STO)

Case 6: Statoil ASA - Stock Analysis.

STO is showing a very impressive rising wedge pattern. The Rising Wedge is a bearish pattern that begins wide at the bottom and contracts as prices move higher and the trading range narrows. The recent test of $20 was a very strong sell signal with RSI above 80!

I expect STO to consolidate with a negative breakout soon. The new support should be around $18, in my opinion.

I strongly suggest to take profit off the table above $20.50.

Financial Table

Statoil SA 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 15,51 17,42 13,61 13,09 10,12 10,90 12,11 12,76 15,53 14,94 Net Income in $ Million −4578 861 −348 −1126 607 −307 −432 −2790 1062 1433 EBITDA $ Billion 4,45 6,04 3,52 3,75 3,98 3,25 3,37 1,81 6,34 5,67 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0% 4,94% 0% 0% 6,00% 0% 0% 0% 6,84% 9,59% EPS diluted in $/share −1,44 0,27 −0,11 −0,35 0,19 −0,10 −0,14 −0,87 0,33 0,44 Cash from operations in $ Billion 3,96 5,97 2,03 3,66 1,14 2,21 2,22 5,13 2,54 3,74 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 18,58 17,60 17,92 15,52 14,38 12,91 11,59 12,19 11,75 11,20 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million −223 −1625 1154 −996 −616 −1751 1002 −1792 3593 1614 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 20,77 20,63 20,73 18,44 17,83 15,98 17,25 13,30 17,25 18,58 Long term Debt in $ Billion 33,24 32,50 32,85 32,29 33,01 33,18 33,26 31,67 31,79 32,18 Dividend per share in $ 0,2355 0,2309 0,2156 0,2201 0,2201 0,2201 0,2201 0,2201 0,2201 0,2201 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 3180 3180 3179 3178 3180 3181 3199 3219 3236 3238 Oil Production K Boe/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2056 1873 1909 2046 2054 1959 1805 2095 2146 1996 Global liquid price ($/b) 53,9 61,9 50,5 43,8 33,9 45,6 45,9 49,3 53,7 49,6

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from YCharts

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production

Analysis

Last conference call transcript. Click here.

Presentation 2Q17. Please click here.

On July 27, 2017, Statoil ASA released its second-quarter earnings results. Statoil adjusted profit came better than expectation. However, production in barrel oil equivalent was down 7% from 1Q'17. Free cash flow was $1.614 billion for the quarter and $4.417 billion yearly.

Dividend payout on a yearly basis is now $2.85 Billion, which means that Statoil can increase its dividend to 0.34 per share theoretically, in my opinion.

Our dividend policy remains firm. The board has decided to maintain the dividend of $0.2201 per share and will also this quarter offer a scrip option with a 5% discount.

Statoil has reduced its guidance for exploration spending in 2017 to $1.3 billion from the previous guidance of $1.5 billion. However, the company is expecting to drill approximately 30 exploration wells as previously planned. Net debt is $22.28 billion going down regularly. Good clean balance sheet overall.

Our CapEx guiding remains unchanged at around $11 billion. We are reducing our exploration spend from $1.5 billion to $1.3 billion due to strict prioritization and efficiency in our drilling operations.

Statoil ASA said in a statement:

Higher prices for both oil and gas, solid operational performance with high production, a reversal of provisions in Angola of $0.754 billion and continued progress on improvement work contributed to the increase,

Hans Jakob Hegge - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer said in the conference call:

We realized an oil price of $44.5 per barrel, up from $39.4 the same period last year. Realized gas prices were higher both in Europe and North America by 3% and 65% respectively compared to the second quarter last year.

Conclusion:

STO is a very solid company with an impressive balance sheet with debt in control and clean execution. However, the price per share has reached an unsustainable level and I recommend to sell a large part of your STO position and wait for some consolidation at lower levels.

Depending on your holding and price average I recommend to sell about 60% total.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil industry. Thank you for your support, it is appreciated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I sold out recently and wait for a better price to buy back again.