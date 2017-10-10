ADP Acquires Global Cash Card For Digital Payments

ADP will add Global Cash' offerings to its ALINE product and expand into younger demographics, the underbanked and the gig economy workforce.

Global Cash has developed a range of paycard solutions for business and government use cases.

Payroll and talent management company ADP (ADP) has announced it has acquired Global Cash Card for an undisclosed amount.

Global Cash Card has created a direct digital payment processing system for paycards used by businesses of all sizes.

With the deal, ADP gains a significant player in the paycard space to add to its existing solution as it pursues a younger demographic and adjacent opportunities such as the underbanked and ‘gig economy’ workforce.

Target Company

Irvine, California-based Global Cash was originally founded in 1995 as a ‘managed solutions’ provider and developed its current offering in 2002.

Management is headed by J.F. Purcell, who has been with the firm since 2002 and was previously CEO of temporary staffing firm P.C. Services.

Global Cash Card’s primary offerings include a variety of paperless card payment solutions aimed at particular use cases:

Payroll Cards

Incentive Cards

Gift Cards

Travel & Per Diem

Government

The firm operates in Visa/Mastercard certified operation centers and says it is ‘certified as a direct processor on multiple financial networks.’

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms and ADP didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so I presume the deal was for a non- material amount.

The combination of Global Cash Card and ADP promises to expand ADP’s existing ALINE Card offering to appeal to younger business users such as millennials and Gen Z demographics.

As ADP stated in the deal announcement,

With this acquisition, ADP gains an industry-leading proprietary digital payment processing platform that enables innovation and added value services for clients and their workforces, as well as a large, diversified client base that has shown consistent growth. Paycards have been the fastest growing method of pay in recent years, in part because of their popularity with Millennials and Gen Z. After integrating Global Cash Card with ADP's existing paycard offer, the ALINE Card by ADP®, ADP will manage more than four million accounts on a single platform.

ADP believes that paycards are not only more popular with younger users but also with the estimated 24.5 million ‘underbanked’ U.S. households that do not use traditional banks for financial services.

The firm is also gaining a ‘proprietary digital payments processing platform,' becoming the only human capital management provider to have this capability in-house.

Additionally, ADP hopes to leverage its increased paycard offerings to provide convenient pay services to the ‘gig economy,' which has been growing dramatically in the U.S.

Assuming ADP didn’t overpay for Global Cash, the transaction makes sense and will likely prove a smart step as ADP seeks a greater piece of rapidly changing and fragmenting payments marketplace.

