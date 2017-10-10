Actionable Insights - Strong Performance In Q3 2017

Consistent with our mandate, we seek to publish between 8 to 12 compelling and well-researched ideas each year, with end-to-end coverage for all positions we initiate.

Although it has become increasingly difficult to identify value dislocations in this well-picked over market, we continue to seek value for our members.

Out of the 8 new positions we initiated, we have closed 2 at a large profit, with almost all remaining open positions showing unrealized gains.

In the first quarter that Actionable Insights was launched, the portfolio has performed significantly above the Russell 2000, which is the most appropriate benchmark for our portfolio (largely sub-$2B market cap equities).

In this quarter, we initiated 8 new positions and closed 2, ending the quarter with 6 open positions. Out of 6 active positions, 5 have an unrealized gain and 1 trades below our initiation price. Both closed positions realized a gain of 26% within the quarter, which have drastically exceeded our long-term portfolio expectation of 25% annual return.

For open positions, there is larger dispersion in the gain/loss of various positions, with an average unrealized gain of 8%. The performance of active positions remains in-line with our long-term expectations, and we believe improving fundamentals for various portfolio companies should continue to drive returns as the broader market marches higher.

For closed positions, we exited Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Parks! America (OTCQB:PRKA) in the quarter. Shentel was a long position in our portfolio even before the launch of Actionable Insights, and we felt that fair value was between $35 to $38/share. This level was quickly met within the quarter when the company reported stellar results, which validated our thesis that integration issues relating to their acquisition of nTelos was only temporary.

PRKA was another interesting situation that saw a large rise in volume and interest following our piece on the company, which was published in the public domain two weeks after being first made available to our members. Shortly thereafter, the company reported an astounding 52% revenue growth at their Georgia Park, which has always been the chief driver of profitability. This enabled a ~40% gain in a mere 3 weeks, which we felt was a satisfactory exit point despite our belief that eventual fair value is much higher.

Our only short position in the entire portfolio is on Sprint Corp. (S), which has thus far provided some surprise as they continue merger negotiations with T-Mobile (TMUS). Our position has not changed - despite failing to anticipate the latest round of negotiations, we maintain the stance that even if a deal materializes, it will be on terms that are extremely poor for Sprint's shareholders due to the unequal bargaining power between both parties. More specifically, Sprint is likely to be taken out at or below market price, with the possibility of being on the hook for a high break-up fee if regulators shoot down the deal.

From day one, we have been committed to generating absolute return for our members in all market environments. Our investment and research style prioritizes quality over volume, and hence we refrain from publishing multiple sub-par ideas even though it might meet the criteria of most investors. Going forward, we continue to aim for between 8 to 12 compelling ideas each year. We thank you for your patience, and look forward to publishing more actionable, detailed and rigorous research.

