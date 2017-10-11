Retire Smarter: Sun Communities Tallies Hurricane Damage

Subscribers to "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time" got an early look at this material via free instant text message trade alert and email alert.

The Hurricane Damage Report Is In

Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, on Monday provided an update on the impact from Hurricane Irma.

This REIT is a long-term holding in our Fill-The-Gap Portfolio and may be added to our RODAT Subscriber Portfolio in the future.

A Seeking Alpha author recently opined that investors should pack their bags and move on to another investment. He decided that damage to the company's properties in Florida due to the hurricane would be great and cause the stock price to collapse. We didn't panic during the storm, and we weren't panicked by this author's conclusions, either.

Never Mind...

Consistent with the company's prior update, damage to Sun's communities in mainland Florida and Georgia consisted mainly of minor flooding, debris and tree removal, fencing, skirting and carport damage. All of these properties continue to be operational and the majority of the cleanup and repair work is substantially complete.

However....

In the Florida Keys, the story was a little different.

The Florida Keys, which sustained direct impact from the storm, witnessed three of the company's seven communities, comprised of approximately 190 sites, suffered substantial damage. The company anticipates a full redevelopment of the three communities will be required.

President and Chief Operating Officer John McLaren said:

All of our resorts, except for three in the Florida Keys, are taking reservations and we are excited to continue to welcome our guests and residents for the season."

The company anticipates that total damage losses at the communities will be recoverable by insurance coverage, subject to customary deductibles. Business interruption losses are expected to be primarily related to the aforementioned Florida Keys communities. Preliminary estimates of recoverable damages and business interruption revenue are currently being developed and the company anticipates receiving recoveries in 2018.

Though there were losses, the company anticipates that most of these will be covered by property insurance and business interruption insurance.

The Very Good News

The company does not anticipate an adjustment to its annual Funds from Operations (FFO) guidance due to storm impact and affirmed its previously disclosed guidance.

FFO is the most followed metric where Real Estate Investment Trusts are concerned. They determine if a company has sufficient cash flow to pay out their dividends.

Therefore, this data implies that their dividend will be sustainable and will be paid, as per usual.

Why Buy REITs?

REITs are bought primarily by income investors attracted to their elevated yields and ability to pay reliable income. Paying a current dividend of $2.68, at Monday's close of $88.49, it is yielding 3.03%. This is 68 basis points higher than the current ten year treasury yield.

The stock is trading only 3% below its 52-week high. In a vote of confidence, it closed up almost 1% on the day Monday.

In 1994, SUI was paying a quarterly dividend of just $.435. For many years, it increased the dividend consistently by a penny, then 2 pennies, followed by 3 cents per year, amounting to percentage increases of 3% to 4%. From 2005 to 2013, eight long years, they held it steady at $.63 per quarter. Then, in 2014, it was increased 2 cents to $.65, and again in 2017 it was raised to $.67 for an annual payout of $2.68 per share, where we find ourselves today.

This amounts to a 54% increase to investors who held shares over the long term.

In truth, this represents a pretty mediocre 1.9% compound annual growth rate over 23 years.

Source: Investopedia

However, if they continue to raise it on a 2 cent per year schedule, it will present a prettier picture, closer to 3% growth of the dividend.

Strategy Session

In contrast to the not-so-impressive but reliable dividend growth, the price performance illustrates a very different and positive picture.

Over the 23 years shown in the above chart, the company's price rose from about $20 per share to more than $88 per share today. This 340% rise in capital appreciation combined with the steady income it generated compensated long-term investors quite well.

Investors who bought at the depths of the financial crisis in 2009 did even better. They've seen their investment multiply by 11 times in just 8 1/2 years.

The demographics are working in the company's favor as greater numbers of baby boomers sell their homes and use their equity to move into Sun's communities at much lower cost, leaving the balance to be used for funding their retirements.

Should the 10-year treasury bond rate move back up to the 2.5% level, we will probably see most REITs, including SUI, retreat in price yet again. "Call Me Crazy But When Their Knees Jerk, Mine Say 'Buy' Omega Healthcare" went further into depth into the relationship of REIT prices to interest rates. Please add your comments to the already lively comment stream, near 200 to date.

The 10-year stands at 2.36% as I write this. A 2.5% treasury rate should compress SUI's stock price to the low $80s. This could result in a yield more to our liking, around 3.4%. Such an entry price might give us incentive to add more shares to the portfolio.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio

The FTG Portfolio contains a good helping of dividend growth stocks. Sun Communities has not been a standout dividend grower, but bought at a much lower price years ago, its yield on cost is fairly strong and continues to generate $1,455 of annual dividend to the portfolio which was built with the express purpose of benefiting from this and other strategies.

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc.(NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc., Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.48% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $30,768.58, which is $588.00 more annual income than just last month. This represents a 1.95% annual income increase for the portfolio.

When added to the average couple’s Social Security benefit of $32,848.08, this $30,768.58 of additional supplemental income brings this couple annual income of $63,616.66. This far surpasses the original goal set to achieve a total of $50,000.00 which is accepted as a fairly comfortable retirement income in many parts of the country. That being said, this average couple now has the means to splurge now and then on vacation travel, dinners out, travel to see the kids and grandkids and whatever else they deem interesting.

Taken all together, this is how the FTG Portfolio generates its annual income.

FTG Annual Dividend Income

Conclusion

Rather than listening to the Chicken Littles who always respond to their darkest fears, it pays to keep some perspective, even at the scariest moments.

Sun Communities has enough geographical diversity in its property inventory to survive a localized catastrophe, even one as large as Hurricane Irma.

Patience, waiting for damage assessment and bottom-line impact to the company has paid off.

Should a dividend raise occur again in 2018, it will further help to retain and even extend our purchasing power to fund our retirements. Arguments abound about the true inflation rate. However, we must acknowledge that the inflation experienced by our retiree population could vastly outweigh that of the Midwestern couple where the cost of living, housing and entertainment could be that much lower. Higher use of expensive prescription drugs, greater use of healthcare services and the copays that go with that can easily account for such differences.

That being said, whenever our companies come across with annual raises that beat inflation, it confirms our conviction in this approach to investing.

Taking care to add high-quality names with long histories of steadily growing their dividends will help mitigate the possibility that a few equities hold theirs steady.

