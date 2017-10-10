Top Dividend Raises For September 2017

Dividend increase announcements are noted in this article for September 2017.

Dividend growth investing is a popular model followed by the investing community to build assets. Companies which not only pay dividends, but raise them year after year have been shown to perform better overall for investor returns.

As part of my due diligence, I closely monitor all companies that raise dividends (or cut them) and this article shares the dividend amount changes announced by companies.

Note that only companies with a market cap of $2B+ are included, as the list of small/micro cap companies is too long to include here.

September was another great month for dividend raises. Dividend raises were noted from companies such as: Anthem Inc (ANTM), BHP Billiton (BHP)(BBL), Verizon Communications (VZ), Realty Income Corp (O), Restaurant Brands International (QSR), Microsoft Corp (MSFT), Texas Instruments (TXN), Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT), Honeywell International (HON) and many more.

Data Visualization by Simply Wall St.

Images used in this article are from Simply Wall St, a financial visualization tool that has a unique way of representing value, future performance, past performance, financial health and dividends -- all in one single image called Snowflake. If you are unfamiliar with the tool, be sure to check out the review. However, the images used below are fairly intuitive to understand.

The following lists the highest raises and cuts from the month of September 2017.

The Dividend Raises

Luecadia National Corp (LUK)

Leucadia National Corporation is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company's segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, National Beef, and Corporate and other.

The company announced that the quarterly dividends will increase from $0.0625 to $0.10.

Dividend Raise: 60%. Forward yield is 1.59%.

LUK has a DIVCON score of 2.

Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is a poultry processing company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken, and also preparation, processing, marketing and distribution of processed and minimally prepared chicken.

The company announced raising its quarterly dividend from $0.24 to $0.32.

Dividend Raise: 33.3%. Forward yield is 0.84%.

SAFM has a DIVCON score of 5.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands).

RCL announced increasing its quarterly dividend from $0.48 to $0.60.

Dividend Raise: 25%. Forward yield is 1.93%.

RCL has a DIVCON score of 5.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

TXN announced that the quarterly dividend will be raised from $0.50 to $0.62.

Dividend Raise: 24%. Forward yield is 2.71%.

TXN has a DIVCON score of 5.

Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider. The Company manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

HOMB announced that the quarterly dividend will be raised from $0.50 to $0.60.

Dividend Raise: 20%. Forward yield is 1.96%.

INGR has a DIVCON score of 5.

The Dividend Cuts

No dividend cuts were noted from companies with a market cap greater than $2B.

Summary

September marked another great month for dividend growth investors. Many large cap companies sending plenty of good news to investors and shareholders and no dividend cuts were noted for the month. Investors should do their own due diligence before investing in any of the companies mentioned. Did you get any raises from the stocks mentioned?

Full Disclosure: None. My full list of holdings is available here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.